Brief · Nigeria

A boat carrying mourners to a funeral capsized on a river in Nigeria’s Bayelsa State on Friday 20 November, and 29 people are now confirmed dead. President Bola Tinubu has approved 250 million naira (about US$181,000) for the victims’ families, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced on Sunday 22 November.

The boat was heading for the community of Ukubie in Southern Ijaw, a river district in the Niger Delta, when it went down near Oweikorogha. Governor Douye Diri says the vessel was unfit for the river and left from a boarding point the government had not approved.

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Key Facts Who. Mourners travelling to a funeral in Ukubie, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Toll. 29 confirmed dead and more than 51 survivors; the search for more bodies continues.

Aid. President Tinubu approved 250 million naira (about US$181,000) for victims’ families.

Open. The capsized boat has not been raised, so the final toll is not settled.

As of 23 November 2026, 00:30 GMT.

Nigeria’s president has promised money to the families and ordered federal agencies to help, while the Bayelsa governor points to an unfit boat and an unapproved boarding point.

Timber floated down a river in the Niger Delta, where waterways link many communities. File photo.

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Diri said on Sunday 22 November that 29 bodies had been confirmed and more than 51 survivors recorded. Survivors are being treated at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital in Yenagoa, the state capital.

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“From what we have gathered so far, the boat was not seaworthy or river-worthy,” the governor said on 22 November. He added that the loading point was not an approved government one, so required safety checks were missing.

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Diri has set up a commission of inquiry, and Shettima urged that its recommendations be carried out. The governor also said some bodies could still be trapped inside the boat, which means the toll may rise.

In a statement on 21 November, issued by his information adviser Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said those who died “did not deserve to die that way.” He ordered all relevant federal disaster agencies to work together on recovery and rescue.

Shettima announced the cash on Sunday during a condolence visit to Government House, the governor’s seat in Yenagoa, saying it came on the president’s directive. He added that Tinubu has asked the Niger Delta Development Commission, a federal agency for the oil-producing region, to buy boats for riverine communities.

“Geography can determine how people travel, but it will never determine the worth of the lives involved,” Shettima said in Yenagoa on 22 November. The conversion above uses the rate from RT, a financial data provider, of 1,383 naira per US dollar on 23 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Bayelsa death toll final?

No. The figure is provisional because the vessel has not been raised and more bodies may be inside.

What has the federal government promised?

President Tinubu approved cash support for the families and asked the Niger Delta Development Commission to buy boats for riverine communities.