Vigilantes Reportedly Kill Fulani in Nigeria
Police have confirmed only the first, dawn attack on a neighbouring village. Every toll from the reprisals comes from other sources.
Africa: Nigeria
Vigilantes killed at least 35 Fulani people in Niger State, Nigeria, from Saturday 21 November 2026, according to an unnamed security report seen on Sunday 22 November 2026. Police said they were not aware of the reprisal attacks when asked on Sunday, so no toll is confirmed.
The Fulani are a mainly Muslim herding people spread across West Africa, and vigilantes are armed local self-defence groups. Niger State is a state in Nigeria, not the neighbouring country Niger.
Key Facts
- Who. Local vigilantes, armed self-defence groups, and Fulani herding communities.
- What. Reprisal killings; unconfirmed tolls run from 35 to 64, none confirmed by police.
- Where. Wawa and Gada Oli villages, in Borgu, a district of Niger State, Nigeria.
- When. From Saturday 21 November 2026.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.
Police have confirmed only the first, dawn attack on a neighbouring village. Every toll from the reprisals comes from other sources.
The trouble began at dawn on Saturday 21 November 2026, when armed men attacked Lumman Ba’are, a village of the Kambari, a farming ethnic group, in Borgu, a local government area. Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that about five people died and houses were set ablaze.
Other accounts put the toll of that raid at 11, including the village head, and residents say Fulani gunmen carried it out. Police have not confirmed that account.
Later, vigilantes attacked Fulani settlements in neighbouring Wawa and Gada Oli. An unnamed security report counted 35 Fulani dead in Wawa, while a Wawa community leader said 38 had been buried there.
Ardo Umar Lapai, who chairs the Niger State branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, a herders’ association, said on Sunday that 64 Fulani were killed in the two villages. A Wawa community leader says a captured bandit, an armed gang member who was wounded and later died, told vigilantes the attackers came from Gada Oli, about 70 km from Lumman Ba’are, which is the vigilantes’ unverified claim.
Obed Nuhu Nana, the state’s Commissioner for Information, condemned the first attack and said joint security teams were working to arrest those responsible. Police have not confirmed the reprisal attacks, and said on Sunday they were not aware of them, adding that they would verify the reports.
Reprisal cycles are common in parts of north-west and central Nigeria, where armed gangs raid villages and steal cattle and vigilantes then target communities accused of sheltering them. Niger State has seen repeated violence in recent months, including mass kidnappings.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why do reprisal attacks like this happen?
Armed gangs raid villages and steal cattle, and vigilantes then turn on communities they accuse of sheltering the raiders. Disputes over land and water sit underneath.
Are the death tolls confirmed?
No. Police have confirmed neither the reprisal attacks nor any toll from them, so each figure is the claim of whoever gave it.
Sources
Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman, Niger State Police Command, 22 November 2026 · Ardo Umar Lapai, Niger State chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, 22 November 2026 · Residents of Wawa and Gada Oli · An unnamed security report seen on 22 November 2026
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