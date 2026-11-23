The pledges overlap with programmes announced earlier, and official figures on farmers reached and money paid out do not match.

Brief · Agriculture: Nigeria

Nigeria’s ruling party said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that President Bola Tinubu has committed N450 billion (about US$332 million) to farm financing and approved a N1.5 trillion (about US$1.1 billion) top-up of capital for the Bank of Agriculture, the state-owned farm lender. The claim came from Dele Alake, spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), so it is a party statement and not a government release.

For US readers it shows how food prices are entering the campaign in Africa’s most populous country. Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, the official statistics agency, put annual food inflation at 19.13% in October 2026.

Key Facts Who. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and the Bank of Agriculture, the state-owned farm lender.

What. N450 billion (about US$332 million) in farm financing and a N1.5 trillion bank recapitalisation.

Not confirmed. No payout total, timetable or budget line; official figures on farmers reached differ.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Tinubu a 69.0% chance of winning the presidency (23 November 2026, 2:51 a.m. ET).

As of. 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

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The pledges overlap with programmes announced earlier, and official figures on farmers reached and money paid out do not match.

In the statement Alake said Tinubu “has committed ₦450 billion to agricultural financing programmes.” It names a N250 billion (about US$184 million) smallholder fund and a N200 billion (about US$148 million) scheme that guarantees farmers a minimum price, which add up to N450 billion by our arithmetic.

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Alake said the price scheme has bought about 170,000 tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava, and that the programmes reached more than 500,000 smallholders in 16 states. He said the recapitalisation would support farming on 500,000 hectares (about 1.2 million acres), and we could not verify any of these figures independently.

A boat crosses a Nigerian coastal waterway. File photo.

The bank plan is not new, because the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said on 7 August 2025 that Tinubu had approved a N1.5 trillion recapitalisation. We found no budget line or timetable for it in the reports we read, and no ministry statement on the party’s new figures.

Official voices have used different numbers: on 13 October 2026 a statement from Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office quoted him telling Arewa for Tinubu, a northern pro-Tinubu group, that the bank “has disbursed N450 billion to 700,000 smallholder farmers.” The party now speaks of N450 billion “committed” and more than 500,000 farmers, and neither statement says how much of the N1.5 trillion has been paid in.

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Food prices are what voters feel: the statistics bureau reported annual food inflation of 19.13% in October 2026, against 16.30% a year earlier, and headline inflation of 14.06%. The bureau’s next monthly release will show whether they keep rising.

Naira amounts are converted at N1,355.5 per US$, the close on Friday 20 November 2026 (market-data provider RT). Read our earlier reports on Nigeria’s October inflation and how Nigeria sets its interest rate.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, the market “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” priced President Bola Tinubu at 69.0% and opposition politician Peter Obi at 26.0% on 23 November 2026 at 2:51 a.m. ET, with about US$164,000 traded. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Nigeria’s government confirmed the bank plan?

The Agriculture Ministry announced the approval in August 2025, and the Vice President’s office spoke of disbursements in October 2026. We found no official payout statement since the party’s claim.

Why does a party statement count differently?

A campaign spokesman speaks for the party, not for the Treasury, so the claims need a ministry document or budget line to count as official. Until then we report them as the party’s claims.

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Sources: APC Presidential Campaign Council statement by Dele Alake, 22 November 2026; Office of the Vice President statement, 13 October 2026; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security statement, 7 August 2025; National Bureau of Statistics, Consumer Price Index, October 2026 (nigerianstat.gov.ng); RT exchange rates. More: Nigeria news.

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