Mexico: Security

US federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have offered a written plea deal, an offer to settle a case through a guilty plea, to the Mexican cartel co-founder Rafael Caro Quintero, who is accused over the 1985 kidnapping, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. They wrote to a judge on Friday 27 November 2026 that his lawyers are reviewing the offer and that no agreement has been reached, Milenio, a Mexican newspaper, reported that day.

The Caro Quintero plea deal offer comes with no published terms, according to EFE, the Spanish news agency, on 27 November 2026. A guilty plea would end the trial that is still set for 8 March 2027, Milenio reported.

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Key Facts Who. US prosecutors have offered Rafael Caro Quintero a written plea deal; he has not accepted.

What. His defence is reviewing it, no agreement exists, and the terms are not public.

Next. Both sides were due to report on a deal by 30 November; trial stays set for 8 March 2027.

Open. Whether he accepts, and whether he must cooperate, is unknown.

As of 27 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

US prosecutors have put a written plea offer to the accused Mexican cartel co-founder in the case over the murder of a US drug agent. No deal has been struck.

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The prosecutors, from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the federal prosecutors’ office covering Brooklyn, wrote to Judge Frederic Block, in a letter quoted in translation from Spanish, that “earlier today, the Government extended a written plea offer to defendant Rafael Caro Quintero,” Milenio reported on 27 November 2026. The letter adds that “the defense will review the offer with the defendant expeditiously” and that “to date no agreement has been reached,” Milenio reported.

If the two sides settle the case without a trial, they will contact the judge’s chambers “as soon as possible” to schedule a change-of-plea hearing, at which a defendant formally pleads guilty, according to the letter as reported by EFE on 27 November 2026. Both sides asked Block to keep the trial date of 8 March 2027 and all related deadlines, Milenio reported.

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File photo: Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, the New York borough where the federal court hearing the case sits (CityLimitsJunction, CC0, Wikimedia Commons). Not from the hearing.

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The letter does not disclose what the offer contains, EFE and Milenio reported on 27 November 2026. None of their reports quotes a defence lawyer, so the terms, whether Caro Quintero will accept and whether he would have to cooperate with prosecutors all remain unknown.

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The charges include several counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Camarena’s killing, EFE reported on 27 November 2026. Mexico sent Caro Quintero to the United States in February 2025 together with 28 other prisoners, EFE reported.

EFE also recalled on 27 November 2026 that he served time in Mexico until a court annulled his sentence, that he was released in 2013 and that he was arrested again in 2022. The trial date of 8 March 2027 came out of a hearing in March 2026, El Imparcial, a Mexican newspaper, reported on 19 March 2026.

A hearing in Brooklyn on 14 October 2026 ended without a deal while negotiations stayed open, Publimetro, a Mexican news site, reported that day, as we reported on 15 October. That changed on 27 November, when the written offer was disclosed in court papers.

In August 2025 US prosecutors told the court in letters that they would not seek the death penalty against him, NBC News, a US network, reported on 5 August 2025. A guilty plea would lead to sentencing in a US court, and the sentence prosecutors have in mind is not public.

La Razón, a Mexican newspaper, reported on 27 November 2026 that the next hearing is an in-person session on 14 January 2027 at 11:00 local time. It also reported that the trial and the selection of the jury stay in place for now.

The jury is itself part of the story, because prosecutors asked in June 2026 for an anonymous and protected jury, La Opinión, a US Spanish-language newspaper, reported on 17 June 2026. A plea would make a jury unnecessary, which is why the choice facing his lawyers shapes what happens in the Brooklyn courtroom in March.

EFE reported on 27 November 2026 that at a hearing a week earlier the court set 30 November as the date by which both sides were to say whether a plea deal was possible. It also reported that the next hearing falls on 14 January.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a plea offer?

It is a proposal from prosecutors to end a case through a guilty plea, usually on agreed terms. The letter does not say what terms were offered.

Has Caro Quintero accepted?

Not so far: prosecutors wrote that no agreement has been reached. His defence is reviewing the offer.

What happens next?

Both sides were due to tell the court by 30 November whether a plea deal was possible, EFE reported. The trial date stands unless a deal is reached.