Tight money, meaning high interest rates, has helped. Food and fuel are the hard part of the job.

A hillside road above Enugu, Nigeria. Photo: Chibyke1, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, 10 December 2022.

Nigeria: Economy

Nigeria’s central bank wants inflation in single digits, yet prices were still rising at 14.06% a year in October. Economists now warn that food costs, fuel prices and election spending could keep that goal out of reach.

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held its main interest rate at 23% after a meeting that ended on Tuesday 24 November. Its governor, Olayemi Cardoso, stressed a steady policy line.

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Key Facts Rate. The CBN held its main interest rate steady at a two-day meeting ending 24 November 2026.

Prices. Headline inflation, the yearly rise in consumer prices, was 14.06% in October. Food inflation was 19.13%.

Vote. Nigeria elects a president and its National Assembly, the parliament, on 16 January 2027.

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

Tight money, meaning high interest rates, has helped. Food and fuel are the hard part of the job.

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The CBN cut its main interest rate by half a point to 26.5% in February and held it in May and July. It then cut the rate by 3.5 points to 23% in September.

At its November meeting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the bank’s rate-setting panel, left the rate unchanged. “Our goal is single-digit inflation, and we will not stop until we get there,” Cardoso told a briefing in Abuja, the capital, on Tuesday.

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He stressed a predictable policy direction and named closer fiscal and monetary coordination as a priority. He said the bank would keep relying on data to guide its rate decisions.

Headline inflation fell from 14.63% in September to 14.06% in October, says the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official data office. Food inflation, at 19.13%, is holding the headline figure up.

Samson Simeon of Arkk Economics & Data Limited, a Nigerian research firm, called the single-digit goal “overly optimistic though noble”. “The inflation numbers would get worse first before any chance of getting better, meaning single-digit headline numbers are unlikely by 2027,” he said.

Simeon said tight money has brought core inflation, which leaves out food and energy, “almost” to single digits. “The problem, nonetheless, is the food component of inflation, which has remained stubbornly high,” he said.

Moyowa Amoo, chief executive of the investment firm QLP Capital, is more hopeful and puts the chance of success at roughly 50-50. He said core inflation is “already around 10 percent”.

The gap to 14 percent, Amoo said, “represents a lot of work that needs to be done, half of which is not within our control”. He pointed to petrol, whose price follows world oil markets.

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“Crude oil prices are globally determined and are greatly affected by geopolitics,” Amoo said. “We cannot control policy statements and manoeuvres in other countries, but they affect our prices here,” he added.

On food, Amoo named poor storage, post-harvest losses, limited mechanisation and insecurity in farming areas as the main constraints. “A lot of food goes to waste in Nigeria today because we don’t have the appropriate storage conditions,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which runs Nigeria’s elections, lists the presidential and National Assembly vote for 16 January 2027, about seven weeks away. Simeon warned that festive-season spending and the election cycle could add to price pressure before any improvement.

Amoo said more cash in circulation before and during elections has historically pushed prices up. He said the possible timing of the target, in the latter part of 2027, reflects that risk, and that the pressure could ease afterwards.

Food inflation runs about five percentage points above the headline rate, so a household that spends mostly on food feels more than the official headline rate. That gap is wider than the one between core and headline inflation, which is why food dominates the debate.

The CBN’s 23% rate is about 8.9 percentage points above October’s headline inflation rate. For an investor holding Nigerian debt, that gap is the cushion against rising prices, so each month in which the headline stalls matters more than the single-digit label.

The CBN has not published a date for reaching single digits in its latest decision. Amoo’s reading of late 2027 is his own estimate, not a bank commitment.

The NBS release calendar lists the November inflation report for 15 December 2026, the next test of the food figure. The election follows a month later.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is food the main problem?

Food is a large part of what households buy, and supply is held back by storage losses, weak farm machinery and insecurity. That keeps the headline rate above the core rate.

Could the election push prices up?

The economists quoted here expect extra cash in circulation to add demand pressure before and during the vote. Amoo said that pressure could ease afterwards.

Has the central bank set a date for single digits?

Not in its latest decision. Cardoso has stressed a consistent policy direction rather than a deadline.

Sources Central Bank of Nigeria, Monetary Policy Committee decisions of 23 and 24 November 2026 (cbn.gov.ng/MonetaryPolicy/decisions.html); National Bureau of Statistics, CPI and Inflation Report for October 2026 and release calendar (nigerianstat.gov.ng); Independent National Electoral Commission (inecnigeria.org); public remarks by Olayemi Cardoso (24 November 2026), Samson Simeon and Moyowa Amoo (26 November 2026).

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