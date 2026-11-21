Africa Intelligence Brief — Saturday, November 21, 2026 Photo: Foxxipeter7, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Ethiopia and Eritrea — border fire · Red Sea access Sudan — drones · war crimes South Africa and Nigeria — summons · strained ties Uganda and Mozambique — opposition · trials Guinea — mining · media control

Africa wakes this Saturday braced and uneasy, with a border flaring in the Horn, a war counted in civilian dead and opposition figures held in courtrooms and hospital rooms. The allAfrica press review of 18 November describes a continent where tension is rising faster than the mechanisms meant to contain it.

The register is denial and rebuke: governments deny proxy involvement, summon rival diplomats, ban broadcasts and keep cameras out of court. Warnings from the United Nations largely stand alone, because few leaders with leverage are speaking in the same tone.

The through-line is control of the story. From Asmara to Kampala to Conakry, the contest is over who may speak, who may film and who gets counted.

Key Facts —Ethiopia and Eritrea. Skirmishes and artillery fire were reported near the disputed border town of Badme. —Sudan. At least 2,230 civilians were killed from January to October 2026, over 1,630 by drones. —South Africa. Pretoria summoned Nigeria’s new High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his public complaints about how his credentials ceremony was broadcast. —Uganda. Opposition leader Kizza Besigye faces a hearing on 25 November after four bail applications failed. —Guinea. A Siguiri court gave 202 alleged illegal miners three years; over 1,200 were arrested in November.

Ethiopia And Eritrea: A Border That Remembers

Ethiopia has repeatedly pressed for Red Sea access, including references to Eritrea’s Assab port, according to the allAfrica press review of 18 November. For Asmara that language reads as a threat to sovereignty, and for Addis Ababa it casts being landlocked as an injustice to be corrected.

Ethiopia and Sudan are also trading accusations over proxy involvement, and both deny it, the same review said, while judging direct conflict between them less likely for now. A US reader should see a region where deniability is the main instrument, which makes a miscalculation more likely than a declared war.

Sudan: Horror Counted In Drones

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the violations could amount to war crimes and that the true toll is probably higher, according to the allAfrica review of 18 November. The UN Human Rights Office puts more than two-thirds of verified deaths in Kordofan, so the killing is concentrated where few outsiders can look.

The mood is fatigue shading into horror, because a war that kills largely by drone leaves few witnesses and little accountability. For Washington the question is less who is winning than whether anyone with leverage still has the will to press for a pause.

South Africa And Nigeria: Pride Wears Thin

The quarrel is over a broadcast, but the allAfrica review of 18 November places it on ties already strained by xenophobic attacks and the deaths of Nigerians. The presidency disputes Fani-Kayode’s claim that his speech was kept off an SABC livestream, so a ceremonial detail has become a test of pride between two capitals.

Nigeria is projecting commercial ambition at the same time, with OkayAfrica reporting on 16 November that it is becoming a major fuel exporter. A country that wants to sell across the continent can ill afford a lasting row with Pretoria, so quiet diplomacy is the likelier next step.

Uganda And Mozambique: Dissent In The Dock

Winnie Byanyima, Besigye’s wife, says he has trouble walking, speaking and using his hands, with soldiers stationed at his hospital room, according to the allAfrica review of 18 November. He was seized in Nairobi and charged with treason, and moving his case to a civilian court has not brought release.

In Maputo, opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane faces terrorism-related, incitement and civil disobedience charges tied to deadly protests after the disputed 2024 election, with up to 24 years on the gravest charge, the same review said. Live broadcasts are banned and security is tight, so in both countries the case proceeds while the public is kept at a distance.

Guinea: A State Tightens Its Grip

The Siguiri court also sentenced 22 former regional administrators to two years and gave foreigners among the convicted 10-year bans, according to the allAfrica review of 18 November. Clashes left 10 dead and 13 injured, and thousands fled to Mali, which shows the human cost of a state reclaiming its mines.

On 19 November Guinea also banned broadcasts of Burkina Faso’s public broadcaster RTB, the APA news agency reported. Control of both ground and airwaves points to a government that sees its authority as unsettled, and anyone invested in West African mining should weigh the risk to labour and to neighbours.

What This Means From Latin America

Latin America reads the Horn through freight and fuel, because Red Sea tension and Nigeria’s rise as a fuel exporter can both touch energy and shipping costs in Brazil and Argentina. Kenya’s weather service warned in mid-November that a strong El Niño will bring heavier rain into December, with the national disaster centre putting 1.5 million people at risk, a pattern that Peru, Ecuador and southern Brazil know from their own harvests.

Brazil’s Lusophone ties to Mozambique make the Mondlane trial familiar in Brasília and São Paulo, where courts have also been tested by political cases. Migration offers another mirror, since the South Africa and Nigeria dispute echoes migrant tensions in Latin America, and OkayAfrica reported on 16 November that five EU countries plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday, 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria interest rate decision : The forecast is 23%. It shows how the central bank weighs prices against growth.

: The forecast is 23%. It shows how the central bank weighs prices against growth. Wednesday, 25 November: Besigye hearing, Uganda : The treason case returns to court after four rejected bail applications. It shows whether a civilian court will loosen the state’s grip.

: The treason case returns to court after four rejected bail applications. It shows whether a civilian court will loosen the state’s grip. Thursday, 26 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Zambia inflation rate : November data is due, after earlier readings of 0.7% and 6.3%. It shows whether inflation stays inside the Bank of Zambia’s 6-8% target band.

: November data is due, after earlier readings of 0.7% and 6.3%. It shows whether inflation stays inside the Bank of Zambia’s 6-8% target band. Friday, 27 November, 4:00 a.m. ET: Zambia interest rate decision : No forecast is available. It shows whether the central bank responds to the inflation print.

: No forecast is available. It shows whether the central bank responds to the inflation print. Friday, 27 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria GDP growth : Third-quarter output is due, after growth of 4.43% before. It shows how much the economy is gaining as policy tightens or eases.

: Third-quarter output is due, after growth of 4.43% before. It shows how much the economy is gaining as policy tightens or eases. Through December: Kenya El Niño rains: Heavier rain is expected, with 1.5 million people at risk. It shows how well disaster planning holds up.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening on the Ethiopia-Eritrea border?

Clashes have been reported near the disputed town of Badme, with skirmishes and artillery fire reported in the allAfrica press review of 18 November. Ethiopia has also repeatedly pressed for Red Sea access, including references to Eritrea’s Assab port.

How many civilians have been killed in Sudan this year?

The UN Human Rights Office counts at least 2,230 civilians killed from January to October 2026, over 1,630 of them by drone strikes. High Commissioner Volker Türk said the violations could amount to war crimes and that the true toll is probably higher.

Why did South Africa summon Nigeria’s High Commissioner?

Pretoria’s foreign ministry reprimanded Femi Fani-Kayode over his public complaints about how his credentials ceremony was broadcast, according to the allAfrica review of 18 November. He was told to raise any concerns through the foreign ministries of the two countries.

When is Kizza Besigye’s next court hearing?

His next hearing in Uganda is on 25 November. He is charged with treason, and four bail applications have been rejected.