Profit nearly doubled, helped by cheaper funding, and the bank still has to show the pace can last.

A roadside mobile money kiosk where customers send and receive money by phone. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Markets: Nigeria

FCMB Group Plc, a Nigerian bank holding company whose main arm is First City Monument Bank, reported nine-month profit after tax of ₦232.9 billion (about US$170 million) on Friday 20 November 2026. That is 85.7% more than the ₦125.5 billion (about US$92 million) it earned a year earlier, and it came well before the 29 December 2026 deadline the group had set itself in September.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The group’s shares trade on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Nigeria’s main stock exchange, under the ticker FCMB. All naira amounts here are converted at 1,367 naira per US$, the market rate on RT, a financial data provider, on 20 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. FCMB Group Plc, Nigerian bank holding company led by chief executive Ladi Balogun.

What. Nine-month profit after tax of ₦232.9 billion (about US$170 million), up 85.7%.

When. Nine months to 30 September 2026; shares listed as FCMB; results out Friday 20 November.

As of. 20 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

Profit nearly doubled, helped by cheaper funding, and the bank still has to show the pace can last.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nigeria markets Email address Follow

Profit before tax, the figure before the tax bill, was about ₦273 billion (about US$200 million), more than double the ₦134.5 billion (about US$98 million) of the same period of 2025. Gross earnings, the group’s total income, rose 21% to about ₦1 trillion (about US$733 million), according to the group’s results.

The result follows a half-year in which profit before tax reached ₦157.3 billion (about US$115 million), 99% higher than a year earlier, in the group’s filing of 28 July 2026. Subtracting that from the nine-month total implies that the third quarter alone added roughly ₦115 billion (about US$84 million) of pre-tax profit, our own arithmetic rather than a reported figure.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Kabila's armed group seizes three South Kivu towns” Get the brief

On 26 September 2026 the group’s company secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, announced in a notice that the third-quarter statements would come late because the interim audit of First City Monument Bank, the largest subsidiary, had only just begun. The ordinary deadline was 30 October, and the group promised the numbers on or before 29 December, so the 20 November release arrived 39 days ahead of that promise.

File photo: the Victoria Island business district in Lagos, Nigeria.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Net interest income, the gap between what the bank earns on loans and securities and what it pays on deposits and borrowings, rose to ₦534.2 billion (about US$391 million) from ₦350.8 billion (about US$257 million). The group says lower costs on deposits, borrowings and debt securities helped, which means the gain owes more to cheaper funding than to a bigger loan book.

Not every line improved, and net trading income, the money made from buying and selling bonds and other securities, fell 83.4% to ₦6.2 billion (about US$4.5 million). Impairment charges, money set aside for loans and other assets that may go bad, climbed to ₦76.8 billion (about US$56 million) from ₦57.1 billion (about US$42 million).

Total assets grew 9.7% to ₦8.4 trillion (about US$6.1 billion). Return on equity, a measure of profit earned per naira of shareholders’ money, stood at 30% for the nine months.

Ladi Balogun, the group chief executive, said he expects earnings to keep growing in the fourth quarter. AMCON, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, is the state agency set up to clear bad bank debts, and Nigerian banks pay it an annual levy.

Balogun also said that, with nine-month return on equity at 30%, he expects the full-year figure to be “materially above” the group’s earlier guidance of 25%. For investors, the question is whether profit can keep growing without a larger loan business behind it.

The full-year accounts for 2026 will show how much of this year’s gain was one-off.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FCMB Group delay its results?

On 26 September 2026 it said the interim audit of its largest subsidiary, First City Monument Bank, had only just started. It then published the nine-month figures on 20 November, ahead of its own 29 December deadline.

What drove the jump in FCMB’s profit?

Net interest income rose sharply, helped by lower funding costs, and fee income also grew.

What is the AMCON levy?

It is a yearly charge on Nigerian banks that funds AMCON, the state agency that buys and resolves bad bank loans. FCMB’s chief executive expects earnings to keep growing in the fourth quarter.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.