Nigeria DStv Plans Start at US$4.42
MultiChoice now sells four packages for each service, and the DStv sports tier costs ₦21,000 a month. The cheapest DStv plan costs about US$4.4.
Business: Nigeria
MultiChoice Nigeria, the pay-TV operator owned by the French media group Canal+, has rebuilt its DStv and GOtv subscription range around a ₦6,000-a-month (US$4.42) entry plan. The new packages have been on sale since Thursday 5 November 2026.
DStv is MultiChoice’s satellite television service, and GOtv is its cheaper digital terrestrial service, which reaches homes through an aerial rather than a dish. According to the company’s announcement, DStv now has four packages (Starter, Select, Sports and Premium) and GOtv has four (Easy, Starter, Select and Sports).
Key Facts
- Who. MultiChoice Nigeria, a pay-TV operator owned by Canal+, the French media group.
- What. DStv and GOtv each get four packages; DStv Starter costs ₦6,000 (US$4.42) a month.
- Where/When. Nigeria, on sale since Thursday 5 November 2026.
- As of. 20 November 2026, 14:45 GMT.
MultiChoice now sells four packages for each service, and the DStv sports tier costs ₦21,000 a month. The cheapest DStv plan costs about US$4.4.
DStv now has four packages, Starter, Select, Sports and Premium, according to the company’s website. GOtv has four as well, Easy, Starter, Select and Sports.
MultiChoice has not, in the company material we could check, published its earlier monthly prices next to the new ones. This report therefore does not describe the change as a price cut.
DStv Starter costs ₦6,000 a month (US$4.42, at ₦1,358.75 per US$, a live market rate from the data provider RT at 14:33 GMT on 20 November 2026) and lists 98 channels on the company’s website. The Sports package costs ₦21,000 (US$15.46) and, the company says, carries every Premier League match from England’s top football league and every Champions League match, Europe’s leading club tournament.
Canal+ took over MultiChoice, which now describes itself as part of the Canal+ Group. In Kenya, MultiChoice cut its top DStv price by 38% in October.
For readers in the United States, US$4.42 is the monthly price of the cheapest DStv plan for a Nigerian household with a satellite dish. How many customers have moved to the new packages is not known.
Frequently Asked Questions
What changed for DStv and GOtv customers in Nigeria?
MultiChoice Nigeria now sells four DStv and four GOtv packages, on sale since 5 November 2026. DStv starts at ₦6,000 (US$4.42) a month.
How much is the cheapest DStv plan?
DStv Starter is the entry plan and lists 98 channels on the company’s website. The Sports package costs ₦21,000 (US$15.46) a month.
Is this a price cut?
We could not confirm earlier prices against a company source, so we do not call it one. MultiChoice headlines the change “More Sport, More Entertainment, More Value Across Africa”.
Sources
Sources: MultiChoice Nigeria company announcement of 26 and 27 October 2026 and DStv Nigeria website, checked on 20 November 2026; DStv · Canal+
Connected Coverage
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error