Nigeria is telling dollar stablecoin firms to open a local company, hold local capital and answer to its central bank, or stay out of the market.

Nigerian five-naira banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. File photo, August 2025. (Photo: FAdelabu, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · MARKETS

Nigeria’s central bank has told the makers of dollar stablecoins to open a local company or stay out of the country. Under rules released on Thursday 5 November 2026, an issuer that wants Nigerians to hold a dollar-linked token must run a Nigerian company with ₦15 billion (about US$11 million) of paid-up capital, the money its owners have actually put in.

A stablecoin is a digital token built to hold the value of one currency, most often the US dollar. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which runs the country’s payments system, sets its highest bar for tokens tied to a foreign currency.

Key Facts Who The Central Bank of Nigeria, the country’s banking regulator, issued the rules.

What Issuers of dollar-linked tokens need a Nigerian licence and paid-up capital of about US$11 million.

Where Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country; naira-token issuers need a lower floor of about US$7 million.

When Existing operators have 180 days from the start date to apply for a licence.

As of 23 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

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Nigeria is telling dollar stablecoin firms to open a local company, hold local capital and answer to its central bank, or stay out of the market.

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The Regulations for the Operations of Non-Security Virtual Assets in Nigeria, dated November 2026, say they were issued under a 2026 Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination. They state the aim plainly: to “preserve the effectiveness of the Bank’s monetary policy instruments and its capacity to monitor and manage capital flows and foreign exchange dynamics.”

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The naira has swung between about ₦1,345 and ₦1,385 per US dollar since 18 November, according to market data. That is the backdrop for a rule that generally bars dollar tokens from being used to price or settle debts owed in naira.

The CBN closes the offshore route in its own words: “There is no offshore issuer exemption from incorporation, licensing or capital.” A foreign licence cannot stand in for a Nigerian one, and tokens that rely mainly on code rather than full reserves, known as algorithmic stablecoins, are prohibited.A dollar issuer, which the rules call a Class 2 issuer (naira issuers are Class 1), must also keep operating liquidity of at least US$10 million, held apart from its capital. Every issuer must also hold a reserve buffer of 2% above the face value of tokens in circulation, and the CBN must approve any release of it.

Capital must sit as cash in a CBN account or as Nigerian government securities pledged to the central bank through a legal claim known as a lien. Together with the liquidity, a dollar issuer would tie up at least about US$21 million in Nigeria to hold a licence.

Issuers of naira tokens face a lower floor of ₦10 billion (about US$7 million at about ₦1,365 per US dollar on 23 November), and their tokens must be fully backed by naira reserves. No issuer may pay interest or yield to holders.

Operators already working in Nigeria must register with the CBN within 30 days of the start date and report to it within 60 days. They must file a full licence application within 180 days, or stop until they are licensed.

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Nathaniel Luz, president of the Africa Stablecoin Network, an industry group, called the rules “one of the finest and clearest pieces of regulation we have seen in Nigeria.” He welcomed the way the rules divide duties between the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the capital-markets regulator.’Laolu Samuel-Biyi, co-founder of the crypto exchange Busha, struck a warning note in a LinkedIn post.

Without proportionate rules, he wrote, “we risk building an excellent regulatory framework with no participants.”Rume Ophi of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Association, a body for crypto firms, expects big foreign issuers to comply. “They need to come and establish in Nigeria,” he said.

For US companies, Nigerian users turn from a free add-on into a regulated market.A US stablecoin firm must now choose between a Nigerian subsidiary with locked capital and cutting off Nigerian customers.

The exact start date is set in the CBN’s issuing circular, and the registration and licensing clocks run from it. The CBN says it may issue further guidance, circulars and directions to apply the rules.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also the naira’s latest slide against the dollar and Nigeria’s naira-yuan payment platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do the Rules Apply to US Stablecoin Companies?

Yes, if their tokens reach people in Nigeria. A foreign licence does not replace a Nigerian one, so they need a locally incorporated company with a Class 2 licence.

Can Nigerians Still Hold Dollar Stablecoins Today?

Existing operators may keep serving customers at their current scale while they apply for a licence. After the transition, dollar tokens may be offered only through a licensed Class 2 issuer.

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Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Regulations for the Operations of Non-Security Virtual Assets in Nigeria, November 2026; statements by Nathaniel Luz (Africa Stablecoin Network), Rume Ophi (Virtual Asset Service Providers Association) and ’Laolu Samuel-Biyi (Busha), November 2026; RT, a market-data provider, USD/NGN rates, 18 to 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error