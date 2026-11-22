A Nigerian bank earned less in the first nine months of 2026 because it set aside far more for loan losses, even as its trading income rose.

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NIGERIA · BANKING · BRIEF

United Bank for Africa (UBA), a Nigerian bank listed on the Nigerian Exchange, reported on Friday 20 November 2026 that profit before tax fell 13.1% to N502.98 billion, in naira, Nigeria’s currency (about US$364 million), in the nine months to 30 September. Income kept growing, but the money set aside for bad loans rose almost fivefold.

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Profit before tax is what a bank earns before paying income tax. The results are unaudited, meaning outside auditors have not yet signed them off.

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They compare the period with the same nine months of 2025, when the figure was N578.60 billion (about US$418 million).

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Key Facts Who UBA (United Bank for Africa), a bank listed on the Nigerian Exchange, Nigeria’s main stock market.

What Profit before tax fell 13.1% to N502.98 billion (about US$364 million) in nine months.

Why Money set aside for expected losses jumped to N272.12 billion (about US$197 million).

As of 22 November 2026, GMT. Figures are unaudited.

A Nigerian bank earned less in the first nine months of 2026 because it set aside far more for loan losses, even as its trading income rose.

Gross earnings, the bank’s total income, rose 2.8% to N2.54 trillion (about US$1.84 billion). Operating income grew 12.7% to N1.67 trillion, helped by trading and foreign-exchange income that jumped to N153.76 billion from N41.36 billion.

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Impairment charges, the amounts banks set aside for loans and other assets that may lose value, rose to N272.12 billion from N56.89 billion a year earlier. Profit after tax fell 25.3% to N401.60 billion (about US$290 million), and earnings per share dropped to N8.57 from N13.56.

In the third quarter alone, profit before tax for July to September was N148.07 billion (about US$107 million), down 22.1% from N190.18 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

The balance sheet kept growing. Since the end of 2025, total assets rose 5.4% to N34.96 trillion (about US$25.3 billion), and customer deposits rose 6.6% to N24.60 trillion (about US$17.8 billion).

Analysts will want to know whether the jump in provisions reflects a few large borrowers or wider late payments. Dollar figures here use 1,382.93 naira per US dollar, the market rate on 20 November 2026.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did UBA’s Profit Fall While Income Rose?

The bank set aside far more money for expected losses. That cost outweighed the gain in trading income.

What Does Unaudited Mean for These Results?

Outside auditors have not yet signed off the nine-month figures. The audited full-year accounts can differ from them.

Sources: United Bank for Africa Plc, unaudited consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, made public 20–21 November 2026; RT (a financial-data provider) market data, USD/NGN, 20 November 2026.





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