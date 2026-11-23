The hospital calls the former president clinically stable but gives no date for discharge.

File photo, 2022. Brazil's then president Jair Bolsonaro signs the guest book during a bilateral meeting with President Irfaan Ali in Georgetown on 6 May 2022. (Photo: Alan Santos, Palácio do Planalto, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s conservative former president, was in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Brasília, the capital, on Monday 23 November 2026, his fourth day in hospital. The DF Star hospital said in its bulletin of Sunday 22 November that he is clinically stable and has no forecast of discharge.

He was taken to hospital on Friday 20 November with strong abdominal pain. The hospital’s bulletin gave the diagnosis as “acute obstructive abdomen”, an obstruction in the abdomen.

Key Facts Who. Jair Bolsonaro, 71, Brazil’s president from 2019 to 2022, serving a sentence of 27 years and 3 months.

What. An obstruction of the abdomen, treated with fasting and nutritional support.

Where/When. In DF Star hospital in Brasília since Friday 20 November 2026, now in intensive care.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

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The hospital calls the former president clinically stable but gives no date for discharge.

The hospital’s bulletin of Sunday 22 November 2026 said he is “clinically stable” (translated from Portuguese), still fasting and on nutritional support, with no forecast of discharge. It did not say whether the obstruction has eased or whether surgery is planned.

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The Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court, convicted Bolsonaro in 2025 of plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, now Brazil’s president, and sentenced him to 27 years and 3 months.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília.

In Washington, President Donald Trump’s executive order of 30 July 2025 cited Bolsonaro’s prosecution when it added a 40% tariff on many Brazilian goods. Later White House orders changed the scope of that tariff, and this report does not assess where it stands today.

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His son Flávio Bolsonaro lost the 25 October 2026 presidential runoff to Lula. Whether surgery will be needed and when Jair Bolsonaro leaves hospital are not yet known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bolsonaro’s condition critical?

The hospital describes him as clinically stable. It has not said whether surgery is planned or when he may go home.

Where is Bolsonaro being treated?

He is in the intensive care unit of the DF Star hospital in Brasília. He was admitted on Friday 20 November 2026.

Sources DF Star hospital bulletin of 22 November 2026 · White House, Executive Order 14323 of 30 July 2025

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