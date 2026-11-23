Real Hits 5.95 per Dollar Before Stocks Reopen | Morning Call, Nov 23
Key Facts
- The real is the story: the dollar closed Friday at 5.949 reais, a 12-month high.
- Economists see no more rate cuts: the Focus survey sees the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, at 13.75% at year-end.
- The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is down 19.43% over 20 sessions and 20.4% below its 9 October peak.
- Today’s Brazilian calendar is light; the weekly Focus survey of economists is the main domestic read.
- The outside world sets the tone: Wall Street’s Friday rout and a VIX fear gauge at 35.89 hit emerging-market currencies, the Colombian peso most.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket gives 86.0% to no change in Brazil’s interest rate in December (US$150,557 traded, 22 November, 11:13 pm ET).
Today’s Focus
Brazil opens the week with its currency under the heaviest strain in a year. The dollar finished Friday at 5.949 reais, up 19.52% over 20 sessions and 21.6% above its 12-month low of 4.89 reached on 11 May.
The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, tells the same story at a slower pace. It is down 19.43% over 20 sessions and 20.4% below its 9 October peak, though it still sits 7.5% above its 12-month low of 154,770.
The trigger on Friday was global, not local. Wall Street fell sharply and the VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped to 35.89, while the broad dollar index barely moved — so the real’s weakness is a Brazil-and-risk story, not a general dollar rally.
For investors, the question is whether Brazil’s high interest rates can still tempt foreign money to stay. Today’s Focus survey and the Copom path in December are the domestic tests.
What matters today. Watch whether the dollar holds above 5.95 reais at the open, because a clean break toward 6.00 would tighten financial conditions for every Brazilian borrower and importer.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|S&P 500 (US)
|6,910
|-3.70%
|USD/BRL
|5.949
|+0.24%
Source: market close, 20 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Brazil starts Monday with a weak currency, a battered stock market and no big domestic data to change the mood. The dollar’s 5.949 close was the highest in 12 months, and the real has now lost ground in three sessions in a row.
The Ibovespa is down two sessions in a row. The last close, 166,376 on Thursday 19 November (RT; B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, was shut on Friday for Black Awareness Day, a national holiday), is context only; what matters is the gap to the 9 October peak of 209,067.
Wall Street supplies the cue. US markets were shut over the weekend, so the last word is Friday’s sell-off, and traders will watch US futures and Asian trading before the B3 bell.
US consumers were gloomy but steady on Friday: the University of Michigan sentiment index came in at 51.5 (consensus 51.5, previous 48.0), while one-year inflation expectations eased to 3.7% from 4.7% and five-year expectations to 3.3% from 3.5% (RT economic calendar, RT, 20 November).
The best-supported explanation is a global flight from risk: the S&P 500 fell 3.70%, the Nasdaq fell 5.28% and gold fell 2.25%, so investors sold almost everything. Brazil’s own rate path adds a second layer — economists expect no more cuts, which should support the real but has not stopped the slide.
Confidence is medium because the call rests on Friday’s global moves rather than on pre-open quotes. The variable to watch is whether the VIX eases from 35.89 as Asian and European trading unfolds.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|USD/BRL (reais per dollar)
|5.949
|Weaker real bias after Friday’s global sell-off (RT, 20 November)
|5.95 is the 12-month high close; 6.00 is the next round number
|Ibovespa
|166,376
|Lower bias after Wall Street’s Friday fall; B3 was shut on Friday
|160,000 round number; 154,770 is the 12-month low
|Selic path (Focus survey)
|13.75% end-2026 forecast
|—
|Monday’s Focus update; end-2027 forecast was 12.75% last week
|US 10-year Treasury yield
|4.944%
|—
|Falling yields show a haven bid, not relief for Brazil
The bias column reads Friday’s global moves; it is not a quoted futures price. The board below the table shows the closes.
A falling US 10-year yield would normally help emerging markets. This time it reads as investors hiding in safe bonds, which is why the real did not benefit. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
166,376.43
-0.69%
+7.08%
167,537.95
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.95
0.00%
+10.12%
5.95
5.95
5.91
—
EUR/BRL
6.53
+0.43%
+6.83%
6.50
6.53
6.49
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
90.08
-2.69%
+42.15%
92.57
90.18
89.05
1,730
WTI
83.56
-0.50%
+42.01%
83.98
83.73
82.63
17,240
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.06%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,607
+2.61%
-11.89%
3,515
3,630
3,552
44,573
SILVER
42.05
+2.46%
-16.40%
41.03
42.43
41.40
17,937
LITHIUM
51.98
-4.33%
-13.78%
54.33
54.11
51.75
289,708
SOY
1,228
+0.59%
+9.33%
1,221
1,230
1,219
7,338
CORN
451.25
+3.86%
+6.49%
434.50
451.50
448.25
10,302
WHEAT
593.00
+3.27%
+13.55%
574.25
596.75
589.25
7,474
COFFEE
273.35
-3.08%
-32.91%
282.05
275.90
268.00
15,512
SUGAR
17.07
-0.52%
+15.18%
17.16
17.31
16.82
108,174
ORANGE JUICE
129.25
-2.49%
-5.55%
132.55
132.35
127.00
1,097
COTTON
79.30
+4.41%
+29.07%
75.95
79.90
78.63
20,720
BEEF
227.70
+2.18%
+9.89%
222.85
228.23
226.53
19,399
CATTLE
335.43
-0.78%
+9.98%
338.05
336.55
333.90
6,701
COCOA
5,150
+1.72%
+1.18%
5,063
5,393
5,124
19,298
PETR4
42.67
+0.00%
+30.01%
42.67
42.67
—
—
VALE3
58.48
+0.00%
-9.96%
58.48
58.48
—
—
SUZB3
55.32
+0.00%
+14.46%
55.32
55.32
—
—
KLABIN
16.94
-1.11%
-3.83%
17.13
17.21
16.75
8,799,400
SLCE3
17.53
+0.00%
+21.29%
17.53
17.53
—
—
ABEV3
16.08
+0.00%
+19.91%
16.08
16.08
—
—
ITUB4
40.07
+0.00%
+3.57%
40.07
40.07
—
—
BBDC4
13.83
+0.00%
-26.83%
13.83
13.83
—
—
BBAS3
14.30
+0.00%
-33.73%
14.30
14.30
—
—
B3SA3
14.28
+0.00%
+3.10%
14.28
14.28
—
—
WEGE3
51.13
+0.00%
+17.14%
51.13
51.13
—
—
PRIO3
60.20
+0.00%
+52.75%
60.20
60.20
—
—
RENT3
28.86
+0.00%
-32.49%
28.86
28.86
—
—
AZZA3
14.63
+0.00%
-50.79%
14.63
14.63
—
—
CSNA3
3.43
-6.03%
-57.71%
3.65
3.70
3.43
27,646,500
GGBR4
25.86
+0.00%
+39.86%
25.86
25.86
—
—
ENEV3
26.22
+0.00%
+37.93%
26.22
26.22
—
—
LREN3
9.10
+0.00%
-39.01%
9.10
9.10
—
—
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — the Focus survey and a risk-off tape
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|BCB Focus survey
|Mondays, about 08:25 BRT
|Sets the market’s Selic and inflation expectations; last week’s median held the end-2026 Selic at 13.75%
|FGV consumer confidence (a Getulio Vargas Foundation survey)
|Later this week
|First domestic mood gauge of the week; no consensus published
|Mexico GDP and economic activity
|6:00 am Mexico City (9:00 BRT)
|Regional read for Latin American risk appetite
|Corporate earnings and ex-dividends
|—
|No major Brazilian earnings or ex-dividend dates identified for today
Focus is the central bank’s weekly poll of economists. A further rise in the inflation forecast would strengthen the case for a long pause in rate cuts.
No Brazilian data release is scheduled for today itself, so the open will be driven by global risk and the dollar.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
Copom is the central bank’s rate-setting committee, and its next decision is due on 9 December at the end of an 8–9 December meeting. The Focus median implies a hold, and economists have already stripped out any further cut this year: the end-2026 Selic forecast rose to 13.75% in the 9 November survey (central bank Focus data, https://www.bcb.gov.br/publicacoes/focus).
The 16 November survey kept 13.75% for end-2026 and lifted end-2027 to 12.75% from 12.50%, according to the central bank’s Focus data (https://www.bcb.gov.br/publicacoes/focus). That means the market sees rates staying high for longer.
The Focus 2026 inflation median stood at 5.11% on 13 November (central bank Focus data), above the 4.5% ceiling of the target range.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
No major Brazilian earnings or ex-dividend dates are on today’s calendar. The names to watch are the ones that carry the index.
Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) are among the heaviest weights in the index. Exporters such as Petrobras and Vale earn in dollars, so a weaker real tends to cushion them, while importers and companies with dollar debt feel the squeeze.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the dollar, 5.95 reais is the line: Friday’s close matched the 12-month high exactly. Above it, 6.00 is the next round number; below it, 5.90 is the first place buyers of reais may appear.
For the Ibovespa, 160,000 is the nearest round-number support, and 154,770 is the 12-month low from 21 November 2025, now 7.5% below Friday’s close. On the upside, 170,000 comes first and 209,067 is the October peak.
The regional picture matters too: the Colombian peso fell 2.14%, the Chilean peso 0.60% and the Mexican peso 0.41% against the dollar, while Mexico’s IPC slipped 0.12% and Chile’s IPSA rose 0.16% (RT, 20 November close). Brazil is part of a region-wide risk-off move, not alone in it.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the odds that Brazil’s central bank leaves the Selic unchanged in December at 86.0%, a 25-basis-point rise at 4.9%, a 25-basis-point cut at 2.9%, a larger rise at 1.8% and a larger cut at 1.5% (US$150,557 traded, as of 22 November 2026, 11:13 pm ET). These prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
07 What to watch
- Focus survey: Any rise in the end-2026 Selic or inflation forecasts would confirm a long hold
- Dollar at 5.95: A hold below it eases pressure; a break toward 6.00 reais raises imported-inflation worries
- VIX fear gauge: A fall from 35.89 would help emerging markets; a further rise would extend the sell-off
- Copom, 8–9 December: The next test of whether the central bank holds the Selic or changes tone
Background: Nigerian Bank’s Profit Falls 13% to US$364M.
Background: Key Market Events for the Week of November 23–27, 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Brazilian real so weak?
The dollar closed at 5.949 reais, its highest in 12 months, as global investors sold risk after Wall Street’s rout. Brazil’s own rate path and the Ibovespa’s slide add to the pressure.
What are the Copom odds for December?
The Focus median points to a hold, and economists expect the Selic at 13.75% at end-2026.
What data does Brazil release today?
The weekly Focus survey is the main read, normally around 08:25 BRT.
What levels matter for the Ibovespa?
160,000 is the nearest round-number support, and the 12-month low is 154,770. The 9 October peak was 209,067.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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