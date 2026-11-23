Two closed valves could take about a quarter of Libya's crude output off the system, and nobody has said who shut them or when they will reopen.

Photo: Javier Blas / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

BRIEF · LIBYA · OIL

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), the state oil company, said in a statement carried on 23 November 2026 that a shut valve on the pipeline from the Sharara oil field is expected to cut the field's output by about 350,000 barrels a day. It said an unauthorised group closed the valve.

With the Hamada pipeline loss of about 15,000 barrels a day, the NOC expects to lose 365,000 barrels a day, about a quarter of the roughly 1.4 million barrels a day that Libya pumps, according to the NOC.

Key Facts What. Valves shut on the Sharara and Hamada oil pipelines; expected loss 365,000 barrels a day.

Who. The NOC blames unauthorised armed groups; Akakus Oil Operations runs Sharara for the NOC.

Open. No date for reopening; the NOC has not said whether it will declare force majeure.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

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Two closed valves could take about a quarter of Libya's crude output off the system, and nobody has said who shut them or when they will reopen.

In a statement on Saturday 21 November 2026 the NOC said an armed group's closure of the Hamada pipeline, which carries crude from the Hamada and Tahara oilfields, had cost an average of 14,418 barrels a day, worth US$1,470,636 a day in revenue, before fixed operating costs at the affected oilfields. The total loss reached 302,778 barrels, worth US$30.792 million, over more than 20 days.

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Sharara is an oil field in south-western Libya whose crude flows north to Zawiya, a port town west of Tripoli. Akakus Oil Operations, the field's operating company, works for the NOC and four foreign energy firms: Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.

File photo, 2006. The Dath al-Imad towers on the seafront of Tripoli, Libya, where the National Oil Corporation is based. (Photo: Gary Denham, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

An armed group shut a valve on the same Sharara line on Monday 21 September 2026, and the NOC took one refinery unit offline. Crude flows resumed on Saturday 26 September, after a five-day loss the NOC estimated at 942,376 barrels, about US$95 million.

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On 26 September 2026 the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on the social platform X that the disruption was "adversely affecting Libya's principal source of national income". It added that attacks on oil sites "may constitute grounds for the imposition of measures" under UN Security Council resolutions including Resolution 2213 (2015), which allows sanctions on those who threaten Libya's stability.

Nobody has said who is behind the closures or what they want, and no date has been given for reopening. The NOC's statements do not say whether it will declare force majeure, the legal step that suspends delivery duties.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is force majeure?

It is a legal step that lets a company suspend delivery duties after events outside its control. The NOC has not said whether it will use it.

Who shut the valves?

The NOC points only to an armed group and a group acting outside the law. No one has been named.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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