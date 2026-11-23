Flávio Bolsonaro Admits No Proof of Fraud
By his own account, Bolsonaro’s claim of a stolen election rests on suspicion rather than evidence.
Brief · Politics: Brazil
Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator who lost the 25 October presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, says he has no proof that the election was stolen. In a US television interview published on Sunday 22 November 2026, he said he has none because he is “forbidden to investigate”.
It is the second time in under three weeks that he has made that admission while still casting doubt on the result. For US readers, it shows how a defeated candidate in Latin America’s largest economy keeps a fraud story alive without evidence.
Key Facts
- Who. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, conservative son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, lost the 25 October runoff to Lula
- What. He says he has no proof of fraud because investigating is “forbidden”
- When. Latest remarks published 22 November; he made the same point on 6 November
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.
By his own account, Bolsonaro’s claim of a stolen election rests on suspicion rather than evidence.
On 6 November, in an interview given in Miami, Bolsonaro said: “I have no proof and I will not have any, because it is forbidden to investigate this subject.” He repeated the point in the US interview, saying: “I have no proof because I am forbidden to investigate.”
Lula won the runoff with 51.78% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.22%, according to the final count of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Brazil’s election authority, reported on 25 October. That is a margin of 3.56 percentage points.
Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and a major trading partner of the United States. A defeated candidate who keeps questioning the result keeps political risk in the headlines for investors and diplomats.
It is not known whether Bolsonaro will take any challenge to the electoral courts. He has offered no new evidence.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Flávio Bolsonaro shown evidence of election fraud?
No. By his own words in two interviews, he has none.
Who won Brazil’s 2026 presidential runoff?
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro in the runoff held on 25 October 2026.
Sources
Interviews with Flávio Bolsonaro of 6 and 22 November 2026; final count of the runoff of 25 October 2026 by the Superior Electoral Court · Tribunal Superior Eleitoral · Federal Senate
Connected Coverage
Brazil news · Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro Eyes New Election · Flávio Bolsonaro letter thanking Trump and Milei · Latin America Power Map
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.