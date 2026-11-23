By his own account, Bolsonaro’s claim of a stolen election rests on suspicion rather than evidence.

Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Está erguido na Praça dos Três Poderes, que tem este nome por também abrigar o Palácio do Planalto (sede do Poder Executivo) e o Palácio do Supremo Tribunal Federal (instância máxima do Poder Judiciário). Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Brief · Politics: Brazil

Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator who lost the 25 October presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, says he has no proof that the election was stolen. In a US television interview published on Sunday 22 November 2026, he said he has none because he is “forbidden to investigate”.

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It is the second time in under three weeks that he has made that admission while still casting doubt on the result. For US readers, it shows how a defeated candidate in Latin America’s largest economy keeps a fraud story alive without evidence.

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Key Facts Who. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, conservative son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, lost the 25 October runoff to Lula

What. He says he has no proof of fraud because investigating is “forbidden”

When. Latest remarks published 22 November; he made the same point on 6 November

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

By his own account, Bolsonaro’s claim of a stolen election rests on suspicion rather than evidence.

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On 6 November, in an interview given in Miami, Bolsonaro said: “I have no proof and I will not have any, because it is forbidden to investigate this subject.” He repeated the point in the US interview, saying: “I have no proof because I am forbidden to investigate.”

Lula won the runoff with 51.78% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.22%, according to the final count of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Brazil’s election authority, reported on 25 October. That is a margin of 3.56 percentage points.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Brazilian Senate chamber in Brasília, where Flávio Bolsonaro sits as a senator. (File photo) Foto: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

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Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and a major trading partner of the United States. A defeated candidate who keeps questioning the result keeps political risk in the headlines for investors and diplomats.

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It is not known whether Bolsonaro will take any challenge to the electoral courts. He has offered no new evidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Flávio Bolsonaro shown evidence of election fraud?

No. By his own words in two interviews, he has none.

Who won Brazil’s 2026 presidential runoff?

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro in the runoff held on 25 October 2026.

Sources Interviews with Flávio Bolsonaro of 6 and 22 November 2026; final count of the runoff of 25 October 2026 by the Superior Electoral Court · Tribunal Superior Eleitoral · Federal Senate

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.