A strong year for the hospital group sits beside a plain warning: its theatres, wards and dialysis units still depend on municipal taps, and the national weather service expects a drier, warmer summer.

Business: South Africa

Recently, Netcare, a private hospital group listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), had to truck in water for hospitals in Pretoria, says its incoming chief executive, Melanie da Costa, after the city told them to stop using the municipal supply. She now calls water “a significant risk in the year ahead” as an El Niño, a periodic warming of the Pacific that shifts rainfall worldwide, looms.

The warning came with Netcare’s audited results for the year to 30 September 2026, published on Monday 23 November. They showed profit growth, so the worry is about the year ahead rather than the year just closed.

Key Facts Who. Netcare, a South African private hospital group, and its incoming chief executive Melanie da Costa.

What. EBITDA (operating profit before depreciation) rose 5.4% to about US$297 million.

Where. Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg and Pretoria, holds more than half of Netcare’s acute hospitals.

When. Johannesburg limited garden watering from 21 November; Cape Town follows on 1 December.

As of. 24 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

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A strong year for the hospital group sits beside a plain warning: its theatres, wards and dialysis units still depend on municipal taps, and the national weather service expects a drier, warmer summer.

Netcare’s revenue rose 4.2% to R27,440 million (about US$1.58 billion), according to its results presentation, while EBITDA, or operating profit before depreciation, rose 5.4% to R5,178 million (about US$297 million). The margin widened to 18.9% from 18.6%, and all rand conversions here use the market closing rate of 17.41 rand per US$ on that day.

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Adjusted headline earnings per share, a profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 17.1% to 160.6 cents (about 9 US cents), and total dividends rose 17.6% to 100.0 cents (about 6 US cents). Netcare returned about R2.2 billion (about US$126 million) to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, and its net debt is 1.2 times EBITDA.

File photo: Cape Town City Hall above the Grand Parade; the City of Cape Town sets the rules for water use in the city. Photo: Martinvl / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The same presentation shows what the group has done about water. Five filtration plants are operational, two are under construction and six are planned for the year to September 2027.

Da Costa, who succeeds the current chief executive, Richard Friedland, at the turn of the year, was blunt about the limits of those measures. In an interview after the results she said Netcare is “definitely concerned”, adding that “there is still a high reliance on municipalities.”

Da Costa said Netcare installed a desalination plant, which turns seawater into drinking water, at its Christiaan Barnard hospital on the Cape Town foreshore in 2018, and that it could supply all of the group’s Cape Town facilities. Those facilities hold only 9% of Netcare’s hospital beds, she said.

She said Netcare has also invested in boreholes and treatment at sites with groundwater, but still depends on local government for most of its water. She said more than half its acute hospitals are in Gauteng, where residents and businesses face frequent water cuts.

Recently, she said, Tshwane, the Pretoria city government, told hospitals in the city not to use its water because of sewage contamination. “We couldn’t use that water even for bathing patients,” she said, and Netcare trucked in water and used more sanitising products.

The stakes are practical, because hospitals need uninterrupted water to sterilise instruments, run dialysis machines and keep theatres working. Reliance on municipal supply is therefore an operating risk, and Netcare’s plan for six more filtration plants shows it is not leaning on the city alone.

In Johannesburg, Joburg Water, the city’s water utility, put Level 2 restrictions in force from Saturday 21 November 2026. Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said: “Under level 2 restrictions, using municipal drinking water to irrigate gardens, lawns, parks and public spaces is prohibited at all times.”

Joburg Water said demand is 1.7 billion litres a day and it aims to cut 200 million litres, about 12%. The city will also manage water flow in high-consumption areas, where supply volumes are cut.

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Cape Town’s dams held 68.6% of capacity on 23 November 2026 (615,990 of 898,221 megalitres, each one million litres), the City of Cape Town’s dam-level page shows, against 70.4% a week earlier and 82.0% a year earlier. That is the backdrop to the next rule change.

The City brings in Level 1 restrictions from Tuesday 1 December, allowing garden watering with municipal water only on Tuesdays and Saturdays outside 9am to 6pm. It asks residents to cut use by at least 10%.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said in a statement on 1 September 2026 that this El Niño “could become the strongest event in living memory”. For October to December 2026 it called below-normal rainfall “the most likely outcome over most of South Africa” and above-normal temperatures “very likely”.

For November 2026 to January 2027, SAWS said drier and warmer conditions across most of the country are the most likely outcome. It also noted that not every El Niño brings drought.

That caveat is the strongest argument for calm, and Netcare’s own numbers support it, since EBITDA still grew in the year to September. Against that, the group’s next chief executive says the exposure is real, and the weather service’s outlook points to a drier summer.

Netcare has not said what its water measures cost or how many of its hospitals were hit by cuts. The next test is the start of the southern summer, when both cities’ rules meet the first hot weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does water matter so much to a hospital group?

Sterilisation, dialysis and surgery all need a steady supply, so an interruption can halt care. That makes the source of the water a question of patient safety, not only of cost.

Does an El Niño always mean drought in South Africa?

No, the South African Weather Service has noted that not every El Niño brings drought. Its outlook still points to a drier and warmer start to the southern summer, so the risk is real but not certain.

Is Netcare’s water plan enough?

Its incoming chief executive says the group still relies heavily on municipalities. The plants reduce the exposure without removing it.

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Sources Source: Netcare audited results presentation, 23 November 2026; Joburg Water, 19 November 2026; South African Weather Service statement, 1 September 2026; City of Cape Town dam levels, 23 November 2026 · Netcare investor relations · City of Johannesburg · SAWS · City of Cape Town

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