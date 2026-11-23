The forecast he cited and the one published by US scientists point in opposite directions.

The harbour and waterfront of Durban, South Africa, pictured in an undated photo. The photo does not show vehicles, trade or any sales data. Photo: RishHans / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Brief: South Africa Climate

KwaZulu-Natal, a province of South Africa, remains highly vulnerable to both destructive floods and water shortages, provincial local government minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned on Monday 23 November 2026. He spoke in Durban at the second AWSISA Africa and Global South Water and Sanitation Dialogue, an industry conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

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Floods and water failures in the province matter to anyone with business or travel plans there. His warning also rests on a climate claim that does not match the latest US forecast.

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Key Facts Who. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial minister for local government (CoGTA).

What. He warned of destructive floods and recurring water shortages.

Check. He cited La Niña (cooler Pacific waters); US forecasters report El Niño (warmer waters).

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The forecast he cited and the one published by US scientists point in opposite directions.

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Buthelezi said the province has suffered devastating floods in recent years that destroyed critical infrastructure, disrupted water supply and displaced communities. At the same time, he said, many areas face recurring shortages and drought, a sign of an increasingly unpredictable climate.

He listed longer droughts, more frequent flooding, declining water quality, infrastructure pressure and rising demand as strains on water systems. The challenges he named also included ageing infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, vandalism, pollution, illegal connections, municipal money problems, climate change and historic inequalities.

File photo. Grassland and hills in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, taken on 17 May 2014 near Greytown. Photo: Graham Maclachlan, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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“Climate scientists now indicate that Southern Africa has entered a strong La Niña phase,” Buthelezi said. He added that forecasting models show a 100% probability that it will persist and intensify through the coming summer.

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That description does not match the latest forecast from the United States. The Climate Prediction Center, part of the US National Weather Service, said on 12 November 2026 that an El Niño, the opposite, warm-water pattern in the Pacific Ocean, is strengthening, with a strong to very strong event likely through January to March 2027.

His remarks as made public name no forecast, and we could not find a published forecast that matches his description. He called for evidence-based planning and investment across sectors, saying climate resilience “is built before the crisis arrives”.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is La Niña?

La Niña is a cooling of Pacific Ocean waters that shifts weather around the world. Its opposite, El Niño, is the pattern the US forecast centre says is under way.

When is the next forecast update?

The US Climate Prediction Center publishes its next monthly El Niño update on 10 December 2026. It will show whether the pattern is still strengthening.

Sources Primary sources: remarks by KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council Thulasizwe Buthelezi at the AWSISA dialogue, Durban, 23 November 2026 · South African Government media advisory on the dialogue · US Climate Prediction Center, ENSO Diagnostic Discussion, 12 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error