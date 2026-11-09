Second Namibia Quake in Weeks Hits Kamanjab

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.52% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,267▲ 0.81% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.42▼ 0.28% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.85% BRENT 92.18 ▼ 6.24% WTI 86.30 ▼ 4.99% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.39 ▲ 2.70% GOLD 4,153 ▲ 1.92% SILVER 53.62 ▲ 3.51% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.51% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 0.81% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.85% BRENT 92.18 ▼ 6.24% WTI 86.30 ▼ 4.99% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.39 ▲ 2.70% GOLD 4,153 ▲ 1.92% SILVER 53.62 ▲ 3.51% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
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Monday, November 9, 2026
Namibia Africa

Second Namibia Quake in Weeks Hits Kamanjab

By · · 4 min read
Ancient rock engravings of giraffe and other animals at Twyfelfontein in Namibia’s Kunene region
Rock engravings at Twyfelfontein, another of Namibia's ancient rock art sites. The Brandberg nomination covers a different area further south. (Photo: Jean & Nathalie, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Namibia’s safari country recorded another earthquake on Saturday afternoon. A magnitude 5.1 quake struck near Kamanjab, a small town that travel guides and lodges list as a gateway to Etosha National Park.

  • What: a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, or 4.9 by US and European monitors. First reports mention no damage.
  • Where: Kunene region, northwest Namibia, about 29 km southwest of Kamanjab.
  • When: Saturday 7 November 2026, 17:22 Namibian time, 10:22 a.m. US Eastern.
  • As of 9 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

What We Know

It is the second quake of about magnitude 5 near Kamanjab in 17 days, and that matters to US travellers who plan safaris in Namibia. Travel guides and lodges list Kamanjab as a gateway to the western side of Etosha National Park, a major safari destination.

Magnitude is the number scientists use to rate an earthquake’s size, and each whole step means about 32 times more energy. Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy put Saturday’s quake at 5.1 in a statement.

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The shaking came at 17:22 Namibian time on Saturday 7 November, which was 15:22 GMT. The ministry placed the epicentre about 29 km (18 miles) southwest of Kamanjab and about 13 km (8 miles) east of Anker, a settlement in the area.

Six stations of the Namibian Seismological Network, the country’s quake-monitoring system, recorded it, in Windhoek, Kamanjab, Rundu, Opuwo, Aus and Ariamsvlei. The statement came from Filadelphia Mbingeneeko, the ministry’s acting deputy executive director.

Two international networks measured it slightly lower. The US Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) both list magnitude 4.9, at a depth of roughly 8 to 10 km.

Agencies often differ by a few tenths of a point, so the gap between 5.1 and 4.9 is not unusual. Both figures describe the same event, which EMSC places near 19.78 degrees south and 14.68 degrees east.

Namibia’s daily newspaper The Namibian mentions no damage or injuries in its report, though details may follow. That report gives neither a depth nor any account of how strongly the shaking was felt.

Aerial view of central Windhoek, the capital of Namibia
File photo: central Windhoek, Namibia’s capital. Namibia’s seismic network has stations across the country, including in Windhoek.

Why Two Quakes in Weeks

The earlier quake struck on Wednesday 21 October at 22:34 Namibian time, with a magnitude of 4.9 from both the ministry and USGS. The ministry put its epicentre about 6 km (4 miles) west of Kamanjab, though USGS and EMSC place both quakes in nearly the same spot.

An aftershock, a smaller follow-up tremor, came on Thursday around 08:00. After that quake the ministry advised people to move to open spots clear of buildings and power lines.

It also told them to face away from windows and to watch for falling objects. The Namibian’s October report likewise mentions no damage.

Saturday’s event is therefore the second of about magnitude 5 in roughly 17 days in the same area. Researchers have studied earthquakes in the Kamanjab area.

Seismica, a seismology journal, calls a magnitude 5.4 quake on 4 April 2021 the largest instrumentally recorded earthquake in Namibia to date, in a 2025 paper. Saturday’s quake was smaller than that 2021 event.

Earthquakes cannot be predicted, so nobody can say whether more will follow.

What Is Not Known

We have no information on any effect on Etosha National Park, its lodges or the roads leading to it. We also know of no travel advisory tied to these quakes.

We do not know how strongly people nearby felt the tremor. No official has said the two quakes are linked, and we cannot tell either way.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

If you have a Namibia trip booked, ask your lodge or tour operator for the latest on roads and access. Statements from Namibia’s mines ministry are the best place to follow the official seismic facts.

Both quakes were of moderate size, and neither has been linked to reported harm. That describes the record so far, not a forecast for this area.

Travellers should not read more into the pair of quakes than the record shows. For now it shows two moderate quakes and no reported harm.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the Namibia earthquake near Kamanjab?

Namibia’s mines ministry measured magnitude 5.1. The USGS and EMSC both list 4.9, a gap of a few tenths that is common between agencies.

Was anyone hurt in the Kamanjab earthquake?

The Namibian’s report on the quake mentions no damage or injuries. Reports can change, so follow official Namibian statements.

Is Etosha National Park affected?

We have no information on any effect on Etosha, its lodges or access roads. Travel guides list Kamanjab as a gateway to its western side, so check with your lodge or operator.

Can earthquakes be predicted?

No. Earthquakes cannot be predicted, so nobody can say whether more will follow the 21 October and 7 November quakes.

Sources: The Namibian, “Another earthquake near Kamanjab”; The Namibian, “Earthquake reported near Kamanjab”; USGS event page; EMSC seismic portal; Seismica journal.

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