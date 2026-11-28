Three of Nigeria's largest companies paid or raised half-year dividends, and the biggest cheque goes to a foreign parent.

Markets: Nigeria

MTN Nigeria, the Lagos mobile phone company, paid shareholders an interim dividend of N26 per share (about US$0.019) on 7 September 2026, counted in naira, Nigeria’s currency. An interim dividend is a payment made midway through the financial year, before the full year’s results are known.

Dividing the half-year profit by earnings per share gives about 21 billion shares, so the bill comes to roughly N545 billion (US$400 million) by our calculation. MTN Nigeria announced the dividend on 30 July 2026 in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Lagos stock exchange.

Key Facts What. Lagos telecoms firm MTN Nigeria paid N26 a share (about US$0.019) as a half-year dividend.

Who. MTN Group, its South African parent, has held about three-quarters since a 2021 share offer.

When. Paid 7 September 2026 to holders on the register at 20 August, less withholding tax.

As of. 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

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Three of Nigeria’s largest companies paid or raised half-year dividends, and the biggest cheque goes to a foreign parent.

MTN Nigeria is the local arm of MTN Group Limited, a South African telecoms company. MTN Group has held about three-quarters of the shares since a 2021 share offer, though the release does not restate the stake.

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We convert naira at N1,361.69 per US$ (market close 27 November 2026), and every dollar figure here is rounded. Holders who had registered bank details for electronic payment received the money on the payment date.

The notice of 30 July 2026 closed the share register from 21 August 2026 and set 20 August as the qualification date, the cut-off for appearing on the register. It says the payout is subject to withholding tax, a levy deducted before the money reaches the holder.

The dividend follows a strong half. MTN Nigeria reported profit after tax of N707.5 billion (about US$520 million) for the six months to 30 June 2026, up 70.6% from N414.9 billion (about US$305 million) a year earlier.

Earnings per share, the profit attributable to each share, rose to N33.76 (about US$0.025) from N19.80 (about US$0.015). We calculate that the dividend of N26 (about US$0.019) is about 77% of that figure, so roughly a quarter of each share’s profit stays in the business.

Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, said in the release of 30 July 2026: “We delivered a strong first-half performance, with sustained commercial momentum, improved profitability and robust cash generation.” He added: “In line with this performance, the Board has approved an interim dividend of N26 per share, payable from the net distributable income, subject to applicable withholding tax” (N26 is about US$0.019).

Office towers in central Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. (File photo) Photo: Rio Times library

Free cash flow, the cash left after paying for the network, rose 73.9% to N712.7 billion (about US$523 million) in the half, MTN Nigeria said in the release. The cash left after network spending was larger than the dividend of about N545 billion (US$400 million).

Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest banks, set an interim dividend of N1.50 per share (about US$0.0011), up 20% from N1.25 (about US$0.0009) in the first half of 2025. It was payable on 30 October 2026 to holders on the register at 23 October 2026, subject to withholding tax.

The total comes to about N61.6 billion (about US$45 million) on about 41.07 billion shares. Jim Ovia, Zenith’s founder, holds about 5.8 billion shares, or about 14.13%, directly and through companies, according to Zenith’s shareholder disclosures.

We calculate that his share of the dividend is about N8.7 billion (about US$6.4 million) before 10% withholding tax. The payout rises even though Zenith’s profit after tax fell 19% to N430.8 billion (about US$316 million) from N532.2 billion (about US$391 million), while profit before tax, the earnings before the tax bill, stood at N637.6 billion (about US$468 million).

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A dividend that rises while profit falls asks shareholders to accept a larger slice of a smaller pie, which is the main objection investors could raise. Stanbic IBTC’s payout, by contrast, rose together with its profit.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, the Nigerian arm of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, recommended an interim dividend of N4.50 per share (about US$0.0033), 80% above N2.50 (about US$0.0018) a year earlier. Its half-year financial statements filed with the exchange carry the same figure.

Payment was set for 13 November 2026, according to its corporate actions announcement, the formal notice to the exchange. Profit after tax rose 38.2% to N239.7 billion (about US$176 million) from N173.4 billion (about US$127 million), so the payout grew faster than profit.

Taken together, the three payouts show Zenith up 20% and Stanbic up 80% on a year earlier. MTN Nigeria’s bill of about N545 billion is far larger than Zenith’s N61.6 billion (about US$45 million), though share counts differ widely.

The release gives neither MTN Group’s current stake nor a total payout figure, so the total here is our calculation. The filings set no further dates for MTN Nigeria’s 2026 dividend.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an interim dividend?

It is a payout made partway through a company’s financial year, based on the profit so far. The board decides it, and shareholders on the register by a set date receive it.

Who received MTN Nigeria’s payout?

Shareholders on the register at the qualification date who had registered for electronic payment. Most of the money goes to the South African parent, MTN Group, which has held about three-quarters since a 2021 share offer.

Why does the Zenith dividend draw questions?

Its dividend rose while its profit after tax fell. Investors weigh that against its strong payout history.

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Sources Sources MTN Nigeria H1 2026 earnings release and notice to the Nigerian Exchange, 30 July 2026

MTN Group stake after the 2021 share offer

Zenith Bank half-year results and dividend notice, October 2026

Stanbic IBTC half-year financial statements and corporate actions announcement

exchange rate: market close 27 November 2026

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