Each side in Kano blames the other for election violence, and the police inquiry into the Bichi clash is still open.

The passenger terminal of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Nigeria (Photo: Solasly, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria: Politics

Nigeria’s ruling party in Kano state has asked Amnesty International, the global human rights group, to examine what an opposition leader told his supporters, not only what happened to them. The All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of President Bola Tinubu, made the request in a statement from its Kano campaign council, signed by spokesman Sanusi Majidadi Kiru and made public on Friday 27 November 2026.

At the centre is Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor and the vice-presidential candidate of the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election. The APC says it is unfair to treat the attack on Maryam Golden, a TikTok personality linked to Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya political movement, as political without establishing who attacked her.

Key Facts Who. The APC in Kano, Amnesty International and opposition leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

What. The APC asks Amnesty to scrutinise Kwankwaso’s remarks to supporters in Kano state.

When. Statement made public Friday 27 November 2026; Bichi clash on Sunday 15 November.

As of 27 November 2026, 14:45 GMT.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting exchange: Tinubu 69%, Obi 26% to win the presidency (27 November, 9:30 a.m. ET).

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Each side in Kano blames the other for election violence, and the police inquiry into the Bichi clash is still open.

The dispute grows out of a clash in Bichi, a Kano local government area, on Sunday 15 November 2026. Kano police said fighting between APC and NDC supporters began at about 4:45 p.m., left five people hurt and ended with eight suspects arrested, in a statement on Monday 16 November by police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a chief superintendent.

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Police said officers recovered cutlasses, hard sticks and a substance locally known as “Suck and Die” from the suspects, who will be charged in court once the investigation ends. Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori said: “I’m urging political parties and their supporters to conduct their activities peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

The NDC says its convoy was ambushed, and Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, spokesman for the campaign of its Kano governorship candidate, said armed youths attacked after the convoy passed the Bichi local government secretariat. He counted about seven vehicles with smashed windscreens, while police counted 13 damaged vehicles.

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop above Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and seat of the federal government. (File photo)

The Presidency entered the row on Monday 16 November, when Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s spokesman on information, quoted Kwankwaso as reportedly telling supporters in Hausa, in English translation, “Continue to stay prepared; do not go easy on these shameless people.” He called “the more disturbing aspect of his address” Kwankwaso’s “alleged encouragement for supporters to improvise dangerous weapons.”

Kwankwasiyya Amana, a support group of Kwankwaso’s movement, replied that the call was “a message of resilience after his people were ambushed, not an instruction to arm anyone,” and asked Onanuga to publish the full recording or retract. Peter Obi, the NDC’s presidential candidate, wrote on the social network X that the convoy attack was “unacceptable and must not be allowed to become part of our political culture.”

Amnesty International then spoke on Golden’s case in its own statement this week. It said she was attacked at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday 24 November in the Rimin Kebe quarter of Kano, that a video it authenticated shows deep machete cuts, and that the attackers reportedly warned her to stop criticising the Kano State Government or face death.

Amnesty said her family and associates linked the attack to her political activities, and it accused security agencies of failing to end attacks on opposition politicians and their associates. It also urged political parties to warn their supporters against violence, and the Kano police spokesman had not responded to its request for comment.

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The APC’s statement says that authenticating video of Golden’s injuries does not identify her attackers. It asks whether Amnesty verified the attackers’ identities, the claims of political sponsorship and the positions of the police and the Kano government, and says the work of the state’s anti-drug task force against gangs should not be ignored.

The party also condemned the attack on Golden and urged the police to investigate without fear or favour. “Maryam Golden deserves justice, the perpetrators must be brought to justice through due process, and the people of Kano State deserve the truth,” the statement said.

Amnesty’s Nigeria office has criticised Kano’s authorities before. On Thursday 24 September 2026 it said the state was intensifying a crackdown on critics of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, creating a “climate of fear,” and the Kano government has previously rejected such accusations as a misrepresentation of facts.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a long-standing US partner and oil exporter, so who is blamed for election violence shapes risk judgements by US investors and travellers. The rival accusations will also colour how outside observers judge the 2027 vote; our Nigeria coverage tracks the campaign, including the Kano governor’s claim that Kwankwaso sent him to Tinubu, which Kwankwaso’s camp rejects.

The APC statement does not say who attacked Golden, and the police have not named suspects in her case. No date for court charges over Bichi or a further police statement has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rabiu Kwankwaso?

He is a former Kano governor and defence minister who now runs as Peter Obi’s vice-presidential candidate for the NDC. His Kwankwasiyya movement is his political following in Kano.

Has anyone been charged over the Bichi clash?

Police say the suspects held after the clash will be charged in court when their investigation ends. The APC and the NDC each blame the other’s supporters.

Why does the dispute matter outside Nigeria?

Nigeria is a major African oil producer and a US partner, so election-season violence bears on investment and travel risk. The rival accusations will shape how the 2027 vote is judged abroad.

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.

Sources Kano State Police Command statement of 16 November 2026; APC Kano campaign council statement by Sanusi Majidadi Kiru (27 November 2026); Amnesty International statement on Maryam Golden (November 2026); statement by Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman (16 November 2026); Kwankwasiyya Amana statement and Peter Obi’s post on X (16 November 2026); Amnesty International Nigeria on X (24 September 2026).

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