Mexico Braces for a Very Strong El Niño

Climate: Mexico

Mexico is preparing for a very strong El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that can shift rain, heat and storms across the Americas. On Thursday 8 October 2026, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, the American weather and climate agency) said the event “continues to strengthen”.

Mexican headlines have nicknamed it “Godzilla”, a label that NOAA’s discussion does not use. The official picture is more measured than the headlines, which matters for a neighbour whose weather affects farms, trade and border towns.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Status. NOAA keeps its El Niño Advisory (its formal alert that an event is under way) in force, with the key Pacific gauge, Niño-3.4, at +2.1°C.

Outlook. NOAA sees more than an 83% chance of a strong to very strong event through January to March 2027.

Record class. NOAA puts the chance of a historic event, +2.5°C or more, at 83% for October to December.

Mexico. Mexico’s national weather service has kept its El Niño warning since Notice 475 of 9 October.

Next. NOAA’s next monthly update is due on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket traders put 66.5% on the strongest El Niño on record (US$12,288 traded, 12:12 ET, 9 November).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The Pacific warming is already well above the El Niño threshold, but official forecasters stress that local effects in Mexico are likely, not guaranteed.

What Happened

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the US government’s climate forecasters, said most Niño indices rose over the past month, reaching +2.1°C in Niño-3.4, +3.0°C in Niño-3 and +3.9°C in Niño-1+2, two other monitoring zones of the Pacific. Niño-3.4 is the main gauge: it tracks how far the central Pacific is above its normal temperature.

Mexico City at dusk, file photo.

NOAA gave a 54% chance of a “historic” event for September to November, 83% for October to December and 70% for November to January. It defines historic as a three-month relative ocean index (RONI, a gauge adjusted for global warming) of +2.5°C or more, which would beat every El Niño since 1950.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mexico’s weather service, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), repeated those odds in Notice 475 on Friday 9 October. It measured Niño-3.4 at +2.3°C for the week ending 30 September and said the anomaly topped +3.0°C in parts of the region during the past month.

The notice does not list specific impacts for Mexico.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why It Matters

The mechanism is simple: warmer water in the eastern Pacific feeds more rising air and rain there, and moves weather systems elsewhere. NOAA says the chances of impacts consistent with El Niño are larger, “though not guaranteed”.

The SMN’s April outlook, issued on Monday 27 April, expected above-average Pacific cyclone activity this year, with 18 to 21 named storms. It expected Atlantic activity near or below normal, with 11 to 15 systems, and rainfall near or below normal in the north-east, centre, east, south and south-east from July.

The forecast has also moved. In April the SMN gave only a 25% chance of a very strong event by winter, while its October notice cites more than 83% for strong to very strong, so the thresholds differ but the direction is clear.

What Happens Next

NOAA publishes its next update on Thursday 12 November 2026, which will show whether the Niño-3.4 reading keeps climbing. Its outlook window for a strong to very strong event runs through January to March 2027.

The SMN issues its own notices on the event, and each one will refine the picture for Mexican regions. Those notices, not media nicknames, are the better guide for farmers and city authorities.

More on this topic: Bolivia Declares El Niño Emergency Oct 31 and Peru Growth May Fall to 2% If El Nino Lasts. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, traders put 66.5% on 2026-27 being the strongest El Niño on record, with US$12,288 traded as of 12:12 ET on Monday 9 November. A separate market on the peak RONI value, with US$174,885 traded, prices “over 2.5” at 65.0% and “2.25 to 2.5” at 33.5%.

These are bets, not forecasts from a weather agency.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For residents of Mexico, Mexico’s national civil protection centre (CENAPRED) lists a torch with batteries, a radio that works without internet, bottled water, non-perishable food, copies of documents and medicines for an emergency kit. Its page says the contents can vary with each family’s needs.

Visitors and US readers with Mexican ties should follow SMN notices before travel, since the official notices give no sector or price forecasts. Any claim about crop damage or food prices should be treated as unproven for now.

What Is Not Known

The SMN notice names no region-by-region impacts for this winter, and NOAA does not say whether the event will reach the historic threshold. No official figure yet links this El Niño to Mexican farm output, prices or exports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a periodic warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean that shifts rain, heat and storm patterns in many countries. NOAA keeps an El Niño Advisory in force.

Does NOAA call this event “Godzilla”?

No. The nickname appears in some media, but NOAA’s discussion of 8 October 2026 does not use it and speaks only of a strong to very strong El Niño.

What should Mexican households pack?

The national civil protection centre CENAPRED lists a torch with batteries, a radio, bottled water, non-perishable food, copies of documents and medicines. The list is general emergency guidance, not specific to El Niño.