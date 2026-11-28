Mexico’s president says a long list of US complaints about hidden trade barriers is settled. The wider talks on the North American trade pact stay open.

Photo: Trinidad87 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Trade: Mexico

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said on Friday 27 November 2026 that a long US complaint about hidden trade barriers is now settled. Speaking at her daily news conference in the National Palace in Mexico City, she said about 90 points were resolved.

For US readers, the stakes are the rules for North American supply chains, including the electronics Mexico assembles for American data centres. Talks on the wider trade pact are still open, she added.

Key Facts What. She said about 90 US complaints on non-tariff barriers, meaning rules other than tariffs, are resolved.

When. Friday 27 November 2026; talks go on ahead of December’s G20 (20 major economies) summit.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: 5.3% odds the US-Mexico-Canada pact (USMCA) is extended in 2026 (12:37 a.m. ET, 28 November).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:37 GMT

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Mexico’s president says a long list of US complaints about hidden trade barriers is settled. The wider talks on the North American trade pact stay open.

The briefing is known in Mexico as the mañanera, the morning news conference that Sheinbaum holds at the National Palace on weekdays. The 27 November session also covered her coming meeting with Trump and her talks with other foreign leaders.

The pact at issue is the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, called T-MEC in Mexico), which took effect on 1 July 2020. Its six-year joint review fell on 1 July 2026, according to the US Trade Representative (USTR), the US trade negotiator.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

At that review the US declined to renew the pact “in its current form”, USTR Jamieson Greer said. The agreement stays in force, annual reviews begin, and it expires on 1 July 2036 unless all three countries agree to extend it.

Non-tariff barriers are rules other than tariffs that make trade harder, such as licences, standards and copyright enforcement. In October 2025 Sheinbaum said Mexico and the US had agreed to extend the deadline for resolving 54 such barriers that the US had listed.

The US-Mexico border fence at Tijuana, with Mexican traffic running alongside it. File photo: US Customs and Border Protection, public domain.

On Friday 27 November 2026 she said that some US requests touched Mexican sovereignty and could not advance. She said Mexico “clearly” told Washington those matters were its own, “and in the end they understood”.

Other requests moved forward, she said that day, with copyright as her example, because they also suit Mexico. She said every one is resolved “without affecting the sovereignty or interests of the Mexican people”.

The talks are not finished. She said on 27 November: “The conversations continue, we have not yet reached a close and we hope we can do so very soon”.

Mexico has proposed buying from the US more of what it now buys elsewhere, Sheinbaum said on 27 November, adding that no other country buys more from the US. She said the US trade deficit with Mexico, the amount by which US imports exceed US exports, has shrunk in some products.

Mexican exports of electronic products to the US rose, she said, because of the US build-out of data centres and artificial intelligence. She said Mexico has insisted this suits the US, because Mexico has great experience assembling electronic components.

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She said some of those components arrive from Taiwan and other countries and gain value in Mexico before export. She said the integration of the two industries benefits both economies as artificial intelligence and data-centre building grow.

That is the supply-chain link for US readers. In her account, electronics assembled in Mexico feed American data centres, so rules on licences and standards decide how smoothly the parts cross the border.

No US official has been quoted on the non-tariff list, so Washington’s view is not on record. We found no official US statement saying the list is closed.

Sheinbaum said her next meeting with US President Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in December. She said she hopes for an agreement to cut tariffs in several sectors.

The G20 leaders’ summit, a gathering of 20 major economies, is due at the Trump National Doral resort near Miami, Florida, on 14 and 15 December 2026, according to the City of Doral. No second fixed date in the talks has been published.

Until then the pact stays in force while the two governments keep talking. Whether Washington describes the list as settled is the open question going into the G20 meeting.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes, the “USMCA extended in 2026?” contract priced “Yes” at 5.3%, with US$13,105 traded, at 12:37 a.m. ET, 28 November 2026. The contract pays out only if all three countries formally extend the pact’s term by 31 December 2026, and these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are non-tariff barriers?

They are rules other than tariffs that make trade harder, such as licences, standards and weak copyright enforcement. Each country can use them without raising a tax on imports.

Is the trade deal with the US finished?

No. Sheinbaum said talks continue and no closing has been reached, and we found no US confirmation of her account.

Why do US readers care about this dispute?

Electronics assembled in Mexico feed American data centres, so the rules on trade barriers shape the supply chain behind them.

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