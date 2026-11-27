An exiled opposition leader says 19 people held since the 2025 election crisis were freed. No official confirmation has been found, and many questions remain open.

The base of the independence monument at Place de l'Indépendance in Yaoundé, Cameroon's capital, at dusk. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Franco237, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cameroon Detainees

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, an exiled Cameroonian opposition leader, said on 27 November 2026 that 19 people have been released from Kondengui, the central prison in Yaoundé. No statement from Cameroon’s authorities confirming the releases has been found, and the original post could not be viewed for this report.

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Tchiroma describes the 19 as political detainees held for about a year after the 2025 post-election crisis. Reports of his post do not say when they left prison, who ordered it or on what legal basis.

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Key Facts Who. Issa Tchiroma Bakary, an exiled opposition leader, says 19 detainees were freed.

What. No official confirmation found; the 19 are not named.

Where. Kondengui central prison, Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Next. Official confirmation or a list of names has not appeared.

As of. 27 November 2026; the announcement is dated that day, time not given.

An exiled opposition leader says 19 people held since the 2025 election crisis were freed. No official confirmation has been found, and many questions remain open.

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Tchiroma is an opposition figure who lives in exile. Reports of his post say people arrested in the crisis faced charges mainly of public disorder and offences against state security; charges against these 19 are not given.

He addressed the freed directly and voiced support and solidarity with others still held in detention facilities across the country. He called their detention a denial of rights.

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Reports of the post name none of those freed and do not say whether they are free outright or on bail. No statement from the justice ministry, a court or the prison administration was found.

The detainees come from the crisis after the presidential election of 12 October 2025. The Constitutional Council, Cameroon’s top electoral court, proclaimed on 27 October 2025 that President Paul Biya, in power since 1982, won with 53.66%, and credited Tchiroma with 35.19%.

Tchiroma disputes the count and says he won. Protesters and opposition supporters were then arrested and brought before courts, among them the military tribunal in Yaoundé, the capital.

File photo, 2006. The Palais des Congrès, a congress centre on a hill in Yaoundé, with the Briqueterie mosque below it. Photo: Ruediger Nassauer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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At the hearing of Thursday 12 February 2026, 148 detainees were before the Yaoundé military tribunal. The government commissioner, the state’s representative at the tribunal, asked for another adjournment so the bench could be properly constituted, and the case was put off to 12 March 2026.

Defence lawyer Paul Alain Ndam argued that the tribunal has no jurisdiction because the charges are not those of “article 8”, the provision that, he says, gives it competence. The charges included spreading false news, rebellion, unlawful assembly and having no national identity card.

On 8 October 2026 the same tribunal tried 66 post-election detainees and declared all of them guilty, with sentences from six months suspended to six to 15 months in prison. Ndam, speaking for the defence collective, called it “une forme de soulagement pour 66 personnes qui étaient dans l’indécision” (“a form of relief for 66 people who were in limbo”).

He added: “Nous avons encore une centaine de personnes que nous suivons” (“We are still following about a hundred people”). He said that those serving the longest terms would be freed “courant février”, meaning during February.

Whether the 19 named by Tchiroma are among the 66 or the others is not known, and the post as reported does not say. No official source has published a date for the next hearing of the remaining cases.

More: Cameroon news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Cameroon confirmed that 19 detainees were freed?

No. The claim comes from Issa Tchiroma Bakary, and no statement from the justice ministry, a court or the prison administration was found.

Why were these people held?

Reports of Tchiroma’s post say people arrested in the crisis faced charges mainly of public disorder and offences against state security. The charges against these 19 are not stated.

Who is Issa Tchiroma Bakary?

He is a Cameroonian opposition figure who lives in exile. He disputes the official result of the October 2025 presidential election.

Sources Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Facebook post of 27 November 2026, as relayed by Cameroonian news aggregators (original not viewed); Constitutional Council of Cameroon, results of 27 October 2025; Yaoundé military tribunal, hearings of 12 February and 8 October 2026, as described by the defence lawyers.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error