Latin America mood on 27 November: Brazil welcomes a banker as Finance Minister, Peru fights floods, Mexico doubts its referee, Chile's jobs slump.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Relief: Luiz Carlos Trabuco, 75, chairman of private bank Bradesco, is named Finance Minister for 2027 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Doubt: President Sheinbaum says rivals want to put the 2027 vote in question —Argentina Rule change: the Senate votes 43 to 29 to suspend party primaries for 2027 —Chile Split: unemployment sits at 10.0% while Codelco writes off US$4.8 billion —Colombia Walls: a 1,722-inmate prison opens in Riohacha as the president targets jailhouse extortion —Peru Anxious and exhausted: floods in Piura and a helicopter crash that killed eight

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America felt relief mixed with worry on 27 November: Brazil welcomed a banker into its government, while floods, jobs and security kept other capitals on edge.

Apartment towers lit at night in a large Latin American city.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Friday had two moods running side by side. In Brazil, a banker’s nomination calmed nerves, while Chile faced a jobs gap.

In Peru, Mexico and Colombia, the news was about water, doubt and prisons. The mood in Brasília is calm.

The streets elsewhere are less so.

Brazil – Relief Wearing a Banker’s Suit

The Planalto, the presidential palace, confirmed on Thursday night 26 November that Luiz Carlos Trabuco, 75 and chairman of Bradesco’s board, will run the Finance Ministry from 2027. Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest private banks.

The relief has a long memory behind it. Many Brazilians recall Henrique Meirelles, a former banker who ran the Central Bank under Lula from 2003 to 2010.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “A banker gets Brazil's purse strings. Stocks jump 6%” Get the brief

Not everyone is reassured. Lula pledged no cuts for the poor, a promise that sits awkwardly beside a banker at the Treasury.

For a foreigner, the signal is calmer, but real policy will only show once Trabuco takes office in 2027.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,637.33

+1.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL

6.08

-4.77% USD/DOP

60.44

+4.20% USD/UYU

40.69

+3.77% USD/GTQ

7.65

+3.50% USD/BOB

11.80

+3.35% USD/PYG

6,405

+2.98% USD/CRC

440.56

+2.72% USD/COP

3,473

-2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Rises 1.63% to US$61,482 as Stocks Rally Read →

Mexico – Doubt Over the Referee

President Claudia Sheinbaum used her Friday news conference in Mexico City to defend the National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent body that runs Mexican elections. She said the opposition’s campaign against it aims to put the 2027 vote in doubt.

The row follows the exit of Guadalupe Taddei as INE president in late October amid alleged conflicts of interest with election-material suppliers. Sheinbaum named former heads of the electoral authority as she spoke.

Elsewhere, teachers of the Section 22 union in Oaxaca walked out of talks with the state and federal governments on Friday and cleared about 20 road blockades. The union says it may return with a 72-hour strike.

The wound underneath is trust: Mexicans want a referee they believe, and every fight over the INE tests that.

For a foreigner, expect a heated run-up to the 2027 vote and a first winter storm in the Pacific west this weekend.

Argentina – Rewriting the Rules

Argentina’s Senate voted 43 to 29 on Thursday 26 November to suspend the party primaries known as PASO for the 2027 election. The bill, backed by President Javier Milei’s government, now goes to the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies.

The primaries are open contests in which all voters choose party candidates before the general election. Without them, parties will pick candidates under their own rules.

A poll by Management & Fit, an Argentine polling firm, published on Friday put Milei’s party at 25.7% of firm voters and the peronist opposition at 23.5%. Peronism, the movement founded by Juan Perón, has the larger pool of possible supporters.

Jorge Born, the 92-year-old heir to the Bunge & Born grain group and survivor of a 1974 kidnapping, also died, Argentine press reported on Friday. For a foreigner, the rule change reshapes how Argentina picks its 2027 candidates; the lower house has set no date to vote.

Chile – Rising Doubts, Falling Jobs

Chile’s jobless rate hit 10.0% in the latest reading, above the 9.8% economists expected.

That is the mood: a slow year for hiring, and families who lost work feel left out.

Codelco, the state copper giant, said on Friday it wrote US$4.82 billion off the value of three mines and lost US$377 million in nine months. The write-down is an accounting entry, and Codelco still paid US$1.945 billion to the state.

For a foreigner, the world’s top copper producer is booking a heavy paper loss while hiring is weak, so expect a cautious domestic economy.

Colombia – Walls Against Extortion

President Abelardo de la Espriella opened a prison in Riohacha, in La Guajira, on Wednesday 25 November, built for 1,722 inmates. The presidency calls it the first large-scale prison the government has delivered since 2011.

The hope is order. At the ceremony he ordered an investigation into how mobile phones reach inmates, saying criminals still run extortion from behind bars.

The government says it will also finish the Sabanas de San Ángel prison in Magdalena department. Whether new places can keep up with overcrowded cells is the open question.

For a foreigner, Colombia’s story this week is security, with the government betting on prisons.

Peru – Water Everywhere

Heavy rain linked to El Niño flooded the northern city of Piura on Friday, and the national weather service, Senamhi, has its highest red alert in force until the end of Sunday 29 November. Cenepred, the disaster-risk agency, says about 2.47 million people in the north and the Andes face high or very high landslide risk.

Analysts say the state was late on Piura, an echo of the 2017 coastal floods that Peruvians still remember.

Grief came from the sky too: eight Peruvian service members died when an Air Force Mi-17, a Russian-built helicopter, crashed near Sanabamba, in Ayacucho, during a patrol extraction, the joint military command said on Friday.

For a foreigner in the north, expect road closures and disruption, and check local advice before travelling.

The Shared Mood

Across the continent, people are asking the same thing: who will protect us when the weather, the politicians or the criminals turn? Brazil answered with a banker, Mexico with a fight over its referee, and Peru with warnings of landslides.

The common thread is a search for steady hands. Friday’s relief in Brasília and the rain, doubt and prisons elsewhere show how thin that comfort still is.

For prices and index levels, see our daily Market Wraps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Brazil’s new Finance Minister?

Luiz Carlos Trabuco, 75, chairman of Bradesco’s board, was confirmed by the presidency on 26 November and takes office from 2027.

What did Lula pledge?

Lula pledged no cuts for the poor on Friday 27 November, a promise that sits beside the choice of a banker to run the Treasury.

What is happening in Peru?

Extreme rain flooded Piura, and Cenepred says about 2.47 million people face high or very high landslide risk through Sunday 29 November.

Sources Planalto, presidency of Brazil

Cenepred and Senamhi, Peru

Comando Especial VRAEM, Peru

National Electoral Institute (INE), Mexico

Argentine Senate

Codelco statement, 27 November 2026

Rio Times reports of 25–27 November

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error