Key Facts The dollar fell 1.71% to 3,489 pesos , its third straight daily drop.

, its third straight daily drop. The official rate for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos , down from 3,630.89.

, down from 3,630.89. Wall Street relief drove it : the S&P 500 rose 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16%.

: the S&P 500 rose 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16%. The dollar is still 14.6% above its 24 August low of 3,044 pesos.

of 3,044 pesos. We have no confirmed COLCAP close , so we print no index level.

, so we print no index level. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices “no change” at the December Colombian rate meeting at 68.0%, a 25 basis-point rise at 27.6% (19:40 ET, 27 November).

Today’s Focus Colombia’s peso did the running on Friday. We have no confirmed close for the COLCAP, the main index of the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (the country’s stock exchange), so we print no index level. The US dollar fell 1.71% to 3,489 pesos, so one dollar now buys fewer pesos than a session earlier. That is the peso getting stronger, which helps importers and anyone repaying dollar debts. The bounce comes after a hard month. The dollar had climbed 9.90% in 20 sessions and 10.7% in 60, so one calm day does not yet make a new trend. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a traveller, a stronger peso means slightly fewer pesos per dollar in Bogotá or Medellín. For an investor holding Colombian shares from abroad, it lifts the dollar value of those holdings. What matters today. A one-day relief rally has pulled the peso back from a near-10% monthly slide, but the dollar is still 14.6% above its August low.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Colombia’s peso did the running on Friday. We have no confirmed close for the COLCAP, the main index of the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (the country’s stock exchange), so we print no index level.

The US dollar fell 1.71% to 3,489 pesos (RT market close), and the official rate set for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos against 3,630.89 before (Superfinanciera), so each dollar now buys fewer pesos. That is a stronger peso, which is good news for importers and for anyone spending dollars in Colombia.

It was the third falling session in a row for the dollar. Even so, it has climbed 9.90% over 20 sessions and 10.7% over 60, so the larger picture is still a sharp peso slide.

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Assessment — Relief rally, not yet a turn MEDIUM The evidence points to global risk appetite, not a Colombian good-news story: US shares jumped, the fear gauge dropped and Brazil, Chile and Mexico saw their currencies firm too. Against that, the dollar index and US bond yields rose, which normally hurts the peso, so the bounce looks fragile. The variable to watch is whether the dollar stays below the round 3,500 pesos level while oil holds steady.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read US dollar in pesos (USD/COP) 3,489 −1.71% Peso stronger; third dollar decline in a row Dollar over 20 sessions — +9.90% Still a steep climb behind today’s pullback 12-month high for the dollar 3,864 — Set 18 December 2025; dollar now 9.7% below it 12-month low for the dollar 3,044 — Set 24 August 2026; dollar now 14.6% above it Key level to watch 3,500 — Round number just above the close

Read the table from the bottom. The dollar sits just past the middle of its 12-month range, which runs from 3,044 to 3,864 pesos.

We have no confirmed COLCAP close, so we print no index figures.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 — Market breadth · 9 names 78% advancing 7 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% WTI crude 83.08 -0.72% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +7.39% BUENAVENTURA Industrials +3.60% TECNOGLASS Financials +2.52% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Energy +1.13% ECOPETROL Other -0.15% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% Ibovespa176,573.35 -0.13% Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P/BMV IPC71,637.33 +1.83% Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P IPSA10,718.92 +1.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — BRENT 90.84 -3.98% +43.73% 94.61 93.14 89.77 40,534 WTI 83.08 -0.72% +41.90% 83.68 86.60 82.57 254,754 ECOPETROL 13.48 +1.13% +37.27% 13.33 13.83 13.44 722,686 BANCOLOMBIA 84.69 +2.43% +34.30% 82.68 85.40 83.71 205,399 GRUPO AVAL 3.60 +2.27% -13.67% 3.52 3.82 3.53 219,728 TECNOGLASS 59.35 +3.60% +19.22% 57.29 59.39 57.07 786,841 CREDICORP 361.19 +2.87% +40.43% 351.13 368.69 354.16 385,636 BUENAVENTURA 21.79 +7.39% -12.07% 20.29 21.86 20.90 1,599,405 SOUTHERN COPPER 146.99 +4.26% +13.49% 140.99 147.67 143.47 967,542 Largest moves today BUENAVENTURA 21.79 +7.39% SOUTHERN COPPER 146.99 +4.26% BRENT 90.84 -3.98% TECNOGLASS 59.35 +3.60% CREDICORP 361.19 +2.87% BANCOLOMBIA 84.69 +2.43% GRUPO AVAL 3.60 +2.27% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 9 names higher. Mining led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 27, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a global relief rally lifted the peso

The heaviest cause was relief on Wall Street. The S&P 500, America’s benchmark share index, rose 1.60% to 7,297, and the VIX — a gauge of expected US market swings, often called the fear index — fell 11.16% to 23.81.

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Over five sessions the VIX has dropped 33.66%. Currencies like the peso usually strengthen when fear fades, and the same happened across the region: the dollar fell 1.65% against Brazil’s real, 0.59% against the Chilean peso and 0.40% against the Mexican peso. Confidence: medium-high.

The second cause is a rebound after a stretched slide. The dollar had risen 9.90% in 20 sessions, yet it was up only 0.09% over five, so today’s drop erased the week’s gain.

The third cause is oil. The US oil fund USO fell 1.52% to 137.77, and Colombia earns much of its foreign income from crude exports.

US official data show commercial crude stocks at 418.9 million barrels in the week to 20 November, up 1.1 million, according to the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly). Confidence on the oil link: medium-low.

The usual drivers disagreed with the move. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 and the US 10-year yield rose 8 basis points to 4.94%, both normally bad for the peso.

The best-supported reading is that risk appetite outweighed them, since the yield had still fallen 11 basis points over five sessions. Confidence: medium.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 7,297 +1.60% Biggest support for risk appetite VIX fear gauge 23.81 −11.16% Fear eased; down 33.66% over five sessions US dollar index 104.03 +0.36% Dollar firmer against major currencies, a headwind the peso shrugged off US 10-year yield 4.94% +8 basis points Higher, though 11 basis points lower over five sessions Oil (USO fund) 137.77 −1.52% Softer crude weighs on Colombia’s export income Gold US$3,637 an ounce (RT market data) +1.94% Safe-haven demand held up alongside the rally

No individual Colombian share is named here because none was verified for this session. The table therefore shows the outside forces that moved the market.

The pattern is a mixed signal: US shares and gold rose together, and oil fell. That mix fits a market that is relieved but still hedging.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.13% IPC Mexico +1.83% IPSA Chile +1.69%

Mexico and Chile rose while Brazil edged lower (RT market closes). We have no confirmed Argentine index close for the day.

For Latin America the message is mixed. A weaker dollar helps Brazilian, Chilean and Colombian companies that owe dollars, while softer oil costs crude exporters such as Colombia and Mexico.

Local data kept investors alert: Brazil’s wholesale-heavy IGP-M inflation came in at 1.24% against 0.94% expected, while Chile’s unemployment rate rose to 10% in the August–October quarter against 9.8% expected.

06 The technical picture

The nearest resistance for the dollar is the round 3,500 pesos, only 11 pesos above the close. The next ceiling is the 12-month high of 3,864 pesos.

The floor sits far below at the 12-month low of 3,044 pesos, which the dollar reached on 24 August 2026. Three straight falling sessions show sellers are active, but the 3,500 level has not been tested to the downside.

Here is the Rio Times base rate, from our own price history since 2007. The dollar rose 9.9% in 20 sessions, and in 21 earlier cases with a move at least that large it was higher 20 sessions later in 12 (57%).

The median change was +0.5%, and the worst case was −10.6%. History is not a forecast, but it says big jumps are about as likely to extend as to reverse.

07 What to watch

The 3,500 line: A close of the dollar back above 3,500 pesos would suggest the bounce has failed.

A close of the dollar back above 3,500 pesos would suggest the bounce has failed. Oil prices: Further falls in crude would weigh on Colombian export income.

Further falls in crude would weigh on Colombian export income. US yields and the dollar index: A continued rise would test the global-relief explanation.

A continued rise would test the global-relief explanation. December rate meeting: Polymarket prices no change at 68.0% and a 25 basis-point rise at 27.6%, which decides whether foreign money returns to the peso.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices “no change” in Colombia’s benchmark interest rate at the December meeting of the central bank, Banco de la República, at 68.0%, a 25 basis-point rise at 27.6% and a 50 basis-point or larger rise at 3.9% (as of 19:40 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$49,000. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,631 per Dollar.

Background: Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,592 per Dollar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the COLCAP do?

We have no confirmed close for the COLCAP on 27 November, so we print no index level.

Why did the Colombian peso strengthen?

Mainly a global relief rally, with the S&P 500 up 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge down 11.16%, plus a rebound after a 9.90% dollar climb over 20 sessions.

Is the peso still weak?

Yes, relatively: the dollar at 3,489 is 14.6% above its 12-month low of 3,044 pesos, though 9.7% below its high of 3,864.

What does it mean for travellers?

A stronger peso means each dollar buys slightly fewer pesos, so costs in Colombia rise a little in dollar terms.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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