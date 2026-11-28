Key Facts Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC index jumped 1.83% to 71,637 , 0.5% below its 12-month high.

, 0.5% below its 12-month high. The peso steadied as the dollar fell 0.40% to 19.63 pesos , after a 12-month-weak 19.71.

, after a 12-month-weak 19.71. Wall Street’s rebound drove it : the S&P 500 rose 1.60% after Thursday’s Thanksgiving closure.

: the S&P 500 rose 1.60% after Thursday’s Thanksgiving closure. Miners and banks led : Peñoles up 6.8%, Grupo México up 5.4%, Banorte up 3.8%.

: Peñoles up 6.8%, Grupo México up 5.4%, Banorte up 3.8%. The currency remains stretched : the dollar is 16.3% above its 12-month low of 16.88.

: the dollar is 16.3% above its 12-month low of 16.88. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices “no change” at Banxico’s December meeting at 96.5% (19:40 ET, 27 November).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC — the index of the country’s biggest listed companies — gained 1.83% to 71,637. The main cause was a Wall Street rally after a holiday gap. The dollar fell 0.40% to 19.63 pesos, easing pressure a day after the peso closed at 19.71 per dollar. That was its weakest close in 12 months. The index now sits 0.5% below its 12-month high of 72,006 and 14.6% above its 12-month low of 62,528. It is up 4.38% over five sessions. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For investors this is a good day inside a nervous month. The dollar is 4.47% higher against the peso than it was 20 sessions ago. What matters today. Mexican shares are close to their 12-month high while the peso is close to its 12-month low, so a dollar-based investor’s return depends on the currency as much as on the stocks.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s stock market ended a jittery week on a relieved note. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of the country’s largest listed companies — gained 1.83% to 71,637.

The peso steadied too, as the dollar slipped 0.40% to 19.63 pesos. A day earlier the peso had closed at 19.71 per dollar, its weakest level in 12 months.

A quick guide to the quote: it shows how many pesos one dollar buys, so a lower number means a stronger peso. On Friday the peso bought back a little ground.

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Think of a foreign investor’s Mexican shares as two bets in one. You own the company, and you also own the currency that pays it. On Friday both moved in your favour.

Assessment — A relief rally, not yet a trend MEDIUM The evidence points to a bounce led by Wall Street and metals rather than a change in Mexico’s own story. Banxico, the central bank, is keeping interest rates high, and trade data missed. Against that, the index is within 0.5% of its 12-month high, and the peso’s gain was broadly shared with its Latin American neighbours. The variable to watch is the US dollar and the US 10-year yield, because both rose on the day and are the main threat to the peso’s recovery.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC close 71,637 +1.83% Closed 0.5% below its 12-month high of 72,006 IPC, five sessions 71,637 +4.38% A strong week after a choppy fortnight IPC, 60 sessions 71,637 +11.0% The longer trend is firmly upward USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 19.63 −0.40% Peso stronger on the day, still weak on the month IPC 52-week position 62,528–72,006 — 14.6% above the low, 0.5% below the high Dollar vs peso 52-week position 16.88–19.71 — 0.4% below the high set on 26 November; 16.3% above the low Key technical level 72,006 — 12-month high is resistance; 70,000 is round-number support

Read the table from the top. The index is within touching distance of its 12-month high of 72,006, set on 11 November.

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The currency tells the less comfortable half of the story. The dollar is still 16.3% above its 12-month low of 16.88 pesos, reached in early September.

We do not have the intraday range, so we do not guess at it. The close is what matters to most readers.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,637.33 +1.83% L 70,521day rangeH 72,018 +14.30% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 67% advancing 10 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Gold 3,669 +3.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +5.15% GMEXICO Financials +4.03% GFNORTE Materials +2.27% CEMEX Telecom +0.94% TELEVISA, AMX Consumer Staples +0.86% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials +0.73% GAP, ASUR, OMA Other -0.44% AMX ADR Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% Ibovespa176,573.35 -0.13% Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P/BMV IPC71,637.33 +1.83% Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P IPSA10,718.92 +1.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — WALMEX 53.31 -1.19% -12.10% 53.95 54.19 52.78 11,221,807 GMEXICO 203.60 +5.15% +30.98% 193.62 205.00 195.03 10,105,180 FEMSA 249.21 +1.96% +43.74% 244.41 251.34 243.50 1,895,629 CEMEX 19.84 +2.27% +4.81% 19.40 19.99 19.44 10,911,305 GFNORTE 211.30 +4.03% +20.28% 203.11 213.00 202.10 4,159,686 BIMBO 71.18 -0.84% +23.81% 71.78 72.23 70.60 2,345,006 TELEVISA 8.19 +1.99% -16.99% 8.03 8.34 8.07 2,190,501 AMX 24.26 -0.12% +16.92% 24.29 24.66 24.18 33,982,267 GAP 450.21 +0.86% +2.66% 446.35 458.98 444.11 348,753 ASUR 274.52 -0.72% -9.08% 276.51 275.86 271.87 35,873 OMA 261.91 +2.05% +7.33% 256.64 263.98 256.05 396,619 KOF 234.57 +2.92% +48.01% 227.91 236.89 229.04 1,203,915 GRUMA 295.25 +0.16% -5.99% 294.79 300.05 288.12 370,562 KIMBER 39.56 +2.14% +7.38% 38.73 39.56 38.75 3,316,911 AMX ADR 24.79 -0.44% +7.41% 24.90 25.35 24.62 1,464,732 Largest moves today GMEXICO 203.60 +5.15% GFNORTE 211.30 +4.03% KOF 234.57 +2.92% CEMEX 19.84 +2.27% KIMBER 39.56 +2.14% OMA 261.91 +2.05% TELEVISA 8.19 +1.99% FEMSA 249.21 +1.96% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.83%, with breadth positive — 10 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Walmart Phone Brand Tops Telcel in Switching Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s rebound and a calmer peso

Cause one, and the heaviest: Wall Street came back. The S&P 500, America’s main share index, rose 1.60% to 7,297, and the Nasdaq, heavy with technology stocks, rose 2.31% to 24,130.

Mexican traders had no US lead on Thursday because American markets were closed for Thanksgiving. Friday gave them their first chance in two days to trade alongside a rising Wall Street — confidence: high.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 11.16% to 23.81. That tells us investors were buying risk rather than hiding from it.

Cause two: the peso stopped sliding. The dollar fell 0.40% to 19.63 pesos, which eased the worry that money was heading for the exit — confidence: medium.

Miners did the heavy lifting: Peñoles gained 6.8% and Grupo México 5.4%, while gold rose 1.94% to US$3,637 an ounce (RT market data). Silver slipped 0.50%, so the metals link is only partial — confidence: medium.

The usual drivers did not all agree. The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.36% to 104.035, and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.939%.

Both are normally bad news for emerging markets. Our best-supported reading is that equity buying swamped the rate worry, because Friday’s gains were broad across Latin America — confidence: medium.

Oil, tracked by the USO fund, fell 1.52%, a small negative for Mexico’s oil income that did not dent the index. The market also looked past a weak October trade balance from INEGI, the national statistics institute: 0.298 against 2.077 expected, in billions of dollars; on a seasonally adjusted basis the surplus was 2.068 billion against 0.823 billion before (RT economic calendar).

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo México (GMEXICOB) $113m traded +5.4% Most-traded name; copper and rail conglomerate Peñoles (PE&OLES) Turnover — +6.8% Biggest gainer; gold and silver miner Banorte (GFNORTEO) $56m traded +3.8% Leading Mexican-owned bank group América Móvil (AMXB) $51m traded −0.1% Telecoms giant behind the Telcel mobile network Walmex (WALMEX) $37m traded −1.4% Walmart’s Mexican arm; among the biggest losers Femsa (FEMSAUBD) $29m traded +1.8% Owner of the Oxxo convenience-store chain Cemex (CEMEXCPO) $16m traded +2.2% Cement maker with large US sales Vista (VISTAA) Turnover — −2.7% Biggest loser; Argentina-focused oil producer listed in Mexico

Grupo México was both the most-traded name and one of the biggest risers. About $113m changed hands, roughly double the turnover of the next name, Banorte.

Walmex, the Mexican arm of Walmart, fell 1.4% on $37m of trading. Supermarket stocks often lag when investors rotate towards miners and banks.

América Móvil slipped 0.1% on $51m, shrugging off headlines that state power utility CFE has won a licence to compete with Telcel in mobile and internet services. Grupo Carso, another conglomerate, fell 2.0%.

Other risers were Alpek, a petrochemicals group, up 4.2%, and Orbia, a chemicals and building-products group, up 3.2%. Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFUBL) gained 2.6% on $15m, and Arca Continental (AC) gained 0.8% on $22m.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P/BMV IPC Mexico +1.83% Ibovespa Brazil −0.13% IPSA Chile +1.69%

Latin America was split rather than moving as one. Chile’s IPSA gained 1.69% while Brazil’s Ibovespa slipped 0.13% (RT market closes). We have no confirmed Argentine or Colombian index close for the day, so we print none.

Currencies told a cleaner story. The dollar fell 1.65% against Brazil’s real to 5.5582 (RT market close) and 0.59% against Chile’s peso to 1,037.91 (Central Bank of Chile). In Colombia the official rate set for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos per dollar against 3,630.89 before (Superfinanciera), a fall of 3.6%.

Mexico’s peso gained only 0.40%, so it lagged its neighbours’ recovery. That fits a country whose central bank is holding rates high yet whose trade figures missed.

Dollar earners such as Cemex and the miners gain when the peso is weak. Importers and anyone with dollar debts suffer, which is why the currency matters as much as the index.

06 The technical picture

The nearest ceiling on the chart is the 12-month high of 72,006, which sits just 0.5% above Friday’s close. A close above it would put the index in new 12-month territory.

The nearest floor is the round number of 70,000, with the 12-month low of 62,528 far below. The index has risen 11.0% over 60 sessions, so the larger trend points up.

For the peso, the line to watch is 19.71, Thursday’s high for the dollar. Beyond it lies the round number of 20 pesos per dollar, which has not been tested in the past 12 months.

RT exclusive base rate: the dollar’s 4.47% rise against the peso over 20 sessions is a move we have seen 49 times before in our own history since 2007. Twenty sessions later the dollar was higher in 25 of those 49 cases, or 51% — a coin toss.

The median result was a further +0.5%, the worst case was −11.6% and the best was +24.1%. History is not a forecast.

Does this stop? One up session is a rebound, not a streak. The rally needs the dollar index and US yields to stop rising, or the peso will test 19.71 again.

07 What to watch

Peso at 19.71: A dollar close above 19.71 would be a new 12-month high and open the road to 20 pesos.

A dollar close above 19.71 would be a new 12-month high and open the road to 20 pesos. IPC at 72,006: A close above the 12-month high would confirm the rebound; a failure invites a drift back towards 70,000.

A close above the 12-month high would confirm the rebound; a failure invites a drift back towards 70,000. Banxico in December: Polymarket prices no change at the central bank’s December meeting at 96.5%, so faster inflation would keep rates high and support the peso.

Polymarket prices no change at the central bank’s December meeting at 96.5%, so faster inflation would keep rates high and support the peso. US dollar and yields: The dollar index at 104.035 and the US 10-year yield at 4.939% both rose on the day and are the main threat to the peso.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices “no change” in Mexico’s benchmark interest rate at the December meeting of Banxico, the central bank, at 96.5%, a 25 basis-point cut at 2.6% and a 25 basis-point rise at 0.1% (as of 19:40 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$35,000. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 1.13% as Peso Hits 19.71.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.20% as Peso Weakens.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mexico’s stock market do?

The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index of Mexico’s biggest listed companies, gained 1.83% to 71,637, helped by a Wall Street rebound and strong mining and bank shares.

Why did the peso strengthen?

The dollar fell 0.40% to 19.63 pesos as risk appetite improved, a day after the peso closed at its weakest in 12 months at 19.71 per dollar.

What does this mean for expats and travellers?

A dollar buys about 4.47% more pesos than 20 sessions ago, so visitors and dollar earners get better value, though the rate can swing quickly.

What is the IPC?

It is the main index of the Mexican stock exchange, tracking the largest listed companies such as América Móvil, Femsa, Banorte, Walmex and Cemex.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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