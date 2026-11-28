Key Facts Chile’s S&P IPSA index rose 1.69% to 10,719 , its third gain in a row.

, its third gain in a row. The dollar fell 0.59% to 1,038 pesos , after a 12-month high of 1,044 a day earlier.

, after a 12-month high of 1,044 a day earlier. Wall Street’s return from Thanksgiving lifted risk appetite : the S&P 500 gained 1.60%.

: the S&P 500 gained 1.60%. The IPSA is still 7.8% below its 28 January peak of 11,628.

of 11,628. Unemployment hit 10.0% in August–October , above the 9.8% analysts expected.

, above the 9.8% analysts expected. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices “no change” at the December Chilean rate meeting at 58.5%, a 25 basis-point rise at 36.0% (19:40 ET, 27 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s main share index, the S&P IPSA, rose 1.69% to 10,719 on Friday, its third gain in a row. The peso recovered too, with the dollar down 0.59% at 1,038 pesos. The trigger was Wall Street’s return from its Thanksgiving break. The S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX, a gauge of expected market swings often called the fear index, dropped 11.16%. Underneath, the peso is still weak. The dollar sits 21.9% above its 9 February low of 851.67 pesos, and it touched a 12-month high of 1,044 only a day earlier. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Shares tell a similar story of a partial repair. The IPSA is 7.8% below its 12-month high of 11,628 set on 28 January, yet 6.4% above its 12-month low of 10,078. What matters today. A calmer Wall Street let investors buy Chilean shares and the peso again, but the bounce has to hold above 10,500 on the index and below 1,044 on the dollar to count as a turn.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Friday as the day the room exhaled. After a thin, holiday-shortened week in New York, buyers came back and Chile’s market followed them up.

The S&P IPSA, the index of Chile’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,719, up 1.69%. It was the third straight day of gains.

The peso moved the same way. One US dollar cost 1,038 pesos at the close, 0.59% fewer pesos than the session before.

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Assessment — A relief bounce, not yet a reversal MEDIUM The evidence points to a global mood swing rather than a Chilean one: US shares rose, the fear gauge fell, and Colombia’s and Brazil’s currencies gained more than the peso. Chile’s own news was mixed, with unemployment at 10.0% against 9.8% expected, so domestic good news did not drive the day. The variable to watch is whether the dollar stays below its 12-month high of 1,044 pesos.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA 10,719 +1.69% Third gain in a row USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 1,038 −0.59% Peso stronger on the day IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan) −7.8% Still well below the peak IPSA vs 12-month low 10,078 (27 Nov 2025) +6.4% Above last year’s floor USD/CLP vs 12-month high 1,044 (26 Nov) −0.6% Pulled back from the extreme Key technical level 10,500 — Round-number support for the index

Read the table as a recovery that has not finished. The index has gained 4.53% over 20 sessions and 3.56% over five, yet it is down 7.2% over 60 sessions.

The index’s 12-month low of 10,078 dates from 27 November 2025, exactly a year ago, so the reference floor will rise as older sessions drop out.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,718.92 +1.69% L 10,626day rangeH 10,744 Market breadth · 11 names 100% advancing 11 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% Copper 5.60 +5.03% Gold 3,669 +3.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +4.77% LATAM AIR Other +4.28% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Financials +3.06% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Disc. +2.42% FALABELLA Consumer Staples +1.86% CENCOSUD Materials +1.54% SQM-B, CMPC Utilities +1.00% ENELAM Energy +0.05% COPEC Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% Ibovespa176,573.35 -0.13% Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P/BMV IPC71,637.33 +1.83% Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P IPSA10,718.92 +1.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — COPPER 5.60 +5.03% +8.00% 5.33 5.76 5.43 90,175 SQM-B 50,730 +2.59% -13.27% 49,450 51,733 50,165 225,468 COPEC 6,423 +0.05% -2.82% 6,420 6,564 6,423 451,728 BSANTANDER 82.97 +3.58% +18.46% 80.10 83.48 82.20 141,235,245 FALABELLA 6,780 +2.42% +13.57% 6,620 6,820 6,740 569,031 ENELAM 79.46 +1.00% -11.52% 78.67 80.87 78.53 10,090,820 CENCOSUD 1,640 +1.86% -43.27% 1,610 1,662 1,611 1,652,240 CMPC 941.04 +0.48% -27.34% 936.50 947.00 934.00 2,165,044 BANCO CHILE 194.00 +2.53% +10.90% 189.21 198.00 191.15 83,043,926 LATAM AIR 25.50 +4.77% +13.18% 24.34 25.50 24.35 2,080,649,765 SOUTHERN COPPER 145.97 +3.53% +13.49% 140.99 147.67 143.47 965,177 Largest moves today COPPER 5.60 +5.03% LATAM AIR 25.50 +4.77% BSANTANDER 82.97 +3.58% SOUTHERN COPPER 145.97 +3.53% SQM-B 50,730 +2.59% BANCO CHILE 194.00 +2.53% FALABELLA 6,780 +2.42% CENCOSUD 1,640 +1.86% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 1.69%, with breadth positive — 11 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,631 per Dollar Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s return calmed nerves

The first cause, with high confidence, is the global mood. The S&P 500, America’s main share index, rose 1.60% to 7,297, and the VIX fell 11.16% to 23.81, so investors were paying less for protection against swings.

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The second cause, with medium confidence, is a pause after a stretched currency move. The dollar had closed at 1,044.08 pesos a day earlier, its highest in 12 months (dólar observado, Central Bank of Chile), and Friday’s observed rate was 1,037.91.

Other Latin American currencies rallied harder: the Brazilian real gained as the dollar fell 1.65% to 5.5582 reais, and in Colombia the official rate set for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos per dollar against 3,630.89 before (Superfinanciera).

The usual drivers did not all agree. The US dollar index, a measure against six major currencies, rose 0.36% to 104.035, and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 4.94% (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). Rising yields normally hurt emerging markets, so risk appetite outweighed them, with medium confidence.

The third cause is domestic and weaker. Chile’s national statistics institute (INE, ine.gob.cl) reported unemployment of 10.0% for the August–October quarter against 9.8% expected (RT economic calendar).

That is a soft spot in the economy, yet shares rose anyway. Investors seem to be treating weak jobs data as a reason to expect help from policy rather than as a reason to sell.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 7,297 +1.60% US shares back from holiday VIX fear gauge 23.81 −11.16% Less demand for protection US dollar index 104.035 +0.36% Firmer dollar, yet the peso gained US 10-year yield 4.94% +8 basis points Higher borrowing costs, a mild headwind Oil (USO fund) 137.77 −1.52% Cheaper fuel eases import bills Gold fund (GLD) 334.40 +2.12% Safe-haven demand also rose

No company-level moves are verified for Chile today, so the movers are the forces that push the whole market. The clear message is that US shares and a calmer VIX did the heavy lifting.

Oil fell 1.52% in the USO fund, which helps a country that imports most of its fuel. Copper, Chile’s main export and the macro anchor for the peso and the stock market, has no verified move in this scan, so we do not put a number on it.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.13% IPC Mexico +1.83%

Chile’s 1.69% gain sits with Mexico’s IPC (+1.83%), while Brazil’s Ibovespa slipped 0.13% (RT market closes). We have no confirmed Argentine or Colombian index close for the day, so we print none.

For Latin America the pattern was a currency rally more than a share rally. The Mexican peso gained as the dollar fell 0.40% to 19.629 pesos (RT market data), while the Argentine peso slipped as the dollar rose 0.23% to 1,605.

A Brazilian or Colombian investor holding Chilean assets gained twice, from the share rise and a firmer peso. The live market board above carries every close.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the index has support at the round 10,500 and a deeper floor near 10,000, close to the 12-month low of 10,078. Resistance is the round 11,000 and then the 12-month high of 11,628.

For the dollar, the line to watch is 1,044, the 12-month high, then the round 1,050. Below, 1,000 is the first round-number support, and the 12-month low is 851.67.

Our own history since 2007 adds a sober note. After 95 earlier cases in which the IPSA rose at least as much as its 4.53% over 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 53 cases, or 56%, with a median of +0.7%, a worst case of −11.8% and a best of +16.3%.

That is a coin that leans slightly in favour of the rally, not a forecast. The honest answer to whether the move stops is that it can, because the peso is still weak and unemployment is 10.0%.

07 What to watch

The peso at 1,044: A close above the 12-month high would show Friday was only a pause in the dollar’s climb.

A close above the 12-month high would show Friday was only a pause in the dollar’s climb. IPSA at 10,500: Holding this round number keeps the three-day rally intact.

Holding this round number keeps the three-day rally intact. Copper: Chile’s biggest export decides how many dollars flow in; a fall would hit both shares and the peso.

Chile’s biggest export decides how many dollars flow in; a fall would hit both shares and the peso. Jobs: Unemployment at 10.0% keeps the debate on growth and jobs alive.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices “no change” in Chile’s benchmark interest rate at the December meeting of the Central Bank of Chile at 58.5%, a 25 basis-point rise at 36.0% and a 50 basis-point or larger rise at 3.0% (as of 19:40 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$46,000. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 1.20% as Peso Weakens.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.82% as Peso Weakens.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Chile stock market close?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main share index, closed at 10,719, up 1.69%, its third gain in a row.

What happened to the Chilean peso?

The dollar fell 0.59% to 1,038 pesos, so the peso strengthened after touching a 12-month weak point of 1,044 a day earlier.

Why did Chilean shares rise?

Mainly because Wall Street returned from its Thanksgiving break with the S&P 500 up 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge down 11.16%.

Is the Chile stock market near a high?

No. The IPSA is 7.8% below its 12-month high of 11,628 and 6.4% above its 12-month low of 10,078.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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