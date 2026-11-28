Chile Stocks Rise 1.69% as Peso Firms | Chile Market Report, Nov 27
Key Facts
- Chile’s S&P IPSA index rose 1.69% to 10,719, its third gain in a row.
- The dollar fell 0.59% to 1,038 pesos, after a 12-month high of 1,044 a day earlier.
- Wall Street’s return from Thanksgiving lifted risk appetite: the S&P 500 gained 1.60%.
- The IPSA is still 7.8% below its 28 January peak of 11,628.
- Unemployment hit 10.0% in August–October, above the 9.8% analysts expected.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices “no change” at the December Chilean rate meeting at 58.5%, a 25 basis-point rise at 36.0% (19:40 ET, 27 November).
Today’s Focus
Chile’s main share index, the S&P IPSA, rose 1.69% to 10,719 on Friday, its third gain in a row. The peso recovered too, with the dollar down 0.59% at 1,038 pesos.
The trigger was Wall Street’s return from its Thanksgiving break. The S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX, a gauge of expected market swings often called the fear index, dropped 11.16%.
Underneath, the peso is still weak. The dollar sits 21.9% above its 9 February low of 851.67 pesos, and it touched a 12-month high of 1,044 only a day earlier.
Shares tell a similar story of a partial repair. The IPSA is 7.8% below its 12-month high of 11,628 set on 28 January, yet 6.4% above its 12-month low of 10,078.
What matters today. A calmer Wall Street let investors buy Chilean shares and the peso again, but the bounce has to hold above 10,500 on the index and below 1,044 on the dollar to count as a turn.
01 The session in one read
Think of Friday as the day the room exhaled. After a thin, holiday-shortened week in New York, buyers came back and Chile’s market followed them up.
The S&P IPSA, the index of Chile’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,719, up 1.69%. It was the third straight day of gains.
The peso moved the same way. One US dollar cost 1,038 pesos at the close, 0.59% fewer pesos than the session before.
The evidence points to a global mood swing rather than a Chilean one: US shares rose, the fear gauge fell, and Colombia’s and Brazil’s currencies gained more than the peso. Chile’s own news was mixed, with unemployment at 10.0% against 9.8% expected, so domestic good news did not drive the day. The variable to watch is whether the dollar stays below its 12-month high of 1,044 pesos.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P IPSA
|10,719
|+1.69%
|Third gain in a row
|USD/CLP (pesos per dollar)
|1,038
|−0.59%
|Peso stronger on the day
|IPSA vs 12-month high
|11,628 (28 Jan)
|−7.8%
|Still well below the peak
|IPSA vs 12-month low
|10,078 (27 Nov 2025)
|+6.4%
|Above last year’s floor
|USD/CLP vs 12-month high
|1,044 (26 Nov)
|−0.6%
|Pulled back from the extreme
|Key technical level
|10,500
|—
|Round-number support for the index
Read the table as a recovery that has not finished. The index has gained 4.53% over 20 sessions and 3.56% over five, yet it is down 7.2% over 60 sessions.
The index’s 12-month low of 10,078 dates from 27 November 2025, exactly a year ago, so the reference floor will rise as older sessions drop out. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market Board
Chile — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA
10,718.92
+1.69%
—
10,541.04
10,744
10,626
—
USD/CLP
1,030
-1.06%
+11.22%
1,041
1,038
1,027
—
COPPER
5.60
+5.03%
+8.00%
5.33
5.76
5.43
90,175
SQM-B
50,730
+2.59%
-13.27%
49,450
51,733
50,165
225,468
COPEC
6,423
+0.05%
-2.82%
6,420
6,564
6,423
451,728
BSANTANDER
82.97
+3.58%
+18.46%
80.10
83.48
82.20
141,235,245
FALABELLA
6,780
+2.42%
+13.57%
6,620
6,820
6,740
569,031
ENELAM
79.46
+1.00%
-11.52%
78.67
80.87
78.53
10,090,820
CENCOSUD
1,640
+1.86%
-43.27%
1,610
1,662
1,611
1,652,240
CMPC
941.04
+0.48%
-27.34%
936.50
947.00
934.00
2,165,044
BANCO CHILE
194.00
+2.53%
+10.90%
189.21
198.00
191.15
83,043,926
LATAM AIR
25.50
+4.77%
+13.18%
24.34
25.50
24.35
2,080,649,765
SOUTHERN COPPER
145.97
+3.53%
+13.49%
140.99
147.67
143.47
965,177
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s return calmed nerves
The first cause, with high confidence, is the global mood. The S&P 500, America’s main share index, rose 1.60% to 7,297, and the VIX fell 11.16% to 23.81, so investors were paying less for protection against swings.
The second cause, with medium confidence, is a pause after a stretched currency move. The dollar had closed at 1,044.08 pesos a day earlier, its highest in 12 months (dólar observado, Central Bank of Chile), and Friday’s observed rate was 1,037.91.
Other Latin American currencies rallied harder: the Brazilian real gained as the dollar fell 1.65% to 5.5582 reais, and in Colombia the official rate set for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos per dollar against 3,630.89 before (Superfinanciera).
The usual drivers did not all agree. The US dollar index, a measure against six major currencies, rose 0.36% to 104.035, and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 4.94% (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). Rising yields normally hurt emerging markets, so risk appetite outweighed them, with medium confidence.
The third cause is domestic and weaker. Chile’s national statistics institute (INE, ine.gob.cl) reported unemployment of 10.0% for the August–October quarter against 9.8% expected (RT economic calendar).
That is a soft spot in the economy, yet shares rose anyway. Investors seem to be treating weak jobs data as a reason to expect help from policy rather than as a reason to sell.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|S&P 500
|7,297
|+1.60%
|US shares back from holiday
|VIX fear gauge
|23.81
|−11.16%
|Less demand for protection
|US dollar index
|104.035
|+0.36%
|Firmer dollar, yet the peso gained
|US 10-year yield
|4.94%
|+8 basis points
|Higher borrowing costs, a mild headwind
|Oil (USO fund)
|137.77
|−1.52%
|Cheaper fuel eases import bills
|Gold fund (GLD)
|334.40
|+2.12%
|Safe-haven demand also rose
No company-level moves are verified for Chile today, so the movers are the forces that push the whole market. The clear message is that US shares and a calmer VIX did the heavy lifting.
Oil fell 1.52% in the USO fund, which helps a country that imports most of its fuel. Copper, Chile’s main export and the macro anchor for the peso and the stock market, has no verified move in this scan, so we do not put a number on it.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.13%
|IPC
|Mexico
|+1.83%
Chile’s 1.69% gain sits with Mexico’s IPC (+1.83%), while Brazil’s Ibovespa slipped 0.13% (RT market closes). We have no confirmed Argentine or Colombian index close for the day, so we print none.
For Latin America the pattern was a currency rally more than a share rally. The Mexican peso gained as the dollar fell 0.40% to 19.629 pesos (RT market data), while the Argentine peso slipped as the dollar rose 0.23% to 1,605.
A Brazilian or Colombian investor holding Chilean assets gained twice, from the share rise and a firmer peso. The live market board above carries every close.
06 The technical picture
On the chart, the index has support at the round 10,500 and a deeper floor near 10,000, close to the 12-month low of 10,078. Resistance is the round 11,000 and then the 12-month high of 11,628.
For the dollar, the line to watch is 1,044, the 12-month high, then the round 1,050. Below, 1,000 is the first round-number support, and the 12-month low is 851.67.
Our own history since 2007 adds a sober note. After 95 earlier cases in which the IPSA rose at least as much as its 4.53% over 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 53 cases, or 56%, with a median of +0.7%, a worst case of −11.8% and a best of +16.3%.
That is a coin that leans slightly in favour of the rally, not a forecast. The honest answer to whether the move stops is that it can, because the peso is still weak and unemployment is 10.0%.
07 What to watch
- The peso at 1,044: A close above the 12-month high would show Friday was only a pause in the dollar’s climb.
- IPSA at 10,500: Holding this round number keeps the three-day rally intact.
- Copper: Chile’s biggest export decides how many dollars flow in; a fall would hit both shares and the peso.
- Jobs: Unemployment at 10.0% keeps the debate on growth and jobs alive.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices “no change” in Chile’s benchmark interest rate at the December meeting of the Central Bank of Chile at 58.5%, a 25 basis-point rise at 36.0% and a 50 basis-point or larger rise at 3.0% (as of 19:40 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$46,000. These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Background: Chile Stocks Rise 1.20% as Peso Weakens.
Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.82% as Peso Weakens.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Chile stock market close?
The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main share index, closed at 10,719, up 1.69%, its third gain in a row.
What happened to the Chilean peso?
The dollar fell 0.59% to 1,038 pesos, so the peso strengthened after touching a 12-month weak point of 1,044 a day earlier.
Why did Chilean shares rise?
Mainly because Wall Street returned from its Thanksgiving break with the S&P 500 up 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge down 11.16%.
Is the Chile stock market near a high?
No. The IPSA is 7.8% below its 12-month high of 11,628 and 6.4% above its 12-month low of 10,078.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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