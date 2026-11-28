Key Facts The peso closed at 1,605 per US dollar , its weakest in 12 months, up 0.23%.

, its weakest in 12 months, up 0.23%. The dollar is up 4.53% in 20 sessions , 18.5% above its 12-month low of 1,355.

, 18.5% above its 12-month low of 1,355. Banks held up while energy slipped : Grupo Galicia up 1.5%, YPF down 1.6%.

: Grupo Galicia up 1.5%, YPF down 1.6%. Neighbouring currencies gained : the Brazilian real, Chilean peso and Colombian peso all firmed.

: the Brazilian real, Chilean peso and Colombian peso all firmed. History leans cautious: in 36 of 52 similar cases the dollar rose again within 20 sessions.

Today’s Focus Argentines faced a pricier dollar. It took 1,605 pesos to buy one US dollar at the latest settled close, up 0.23% on the session and the highest close in at least six months. That matters more than any single share price. In Argentina, savers reach for dollars first and shares second, so a sliding peso sets the mood for the whole stock market. The Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires exchange, has no level printed here until its close is checked against exchange data. The settled board we can stand behind is dated 27 November, a day after Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Banks held up and energy names slipped, while the other big Latin American currencies strengthened. Argentina’s peso was the odd one out. What matters today. The peso, not the share index, is the signal today: a 12-month high for the dollar tells you Argentines still prefer safety over shares.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Argentina’s market as a seesaw. On one end sit pesos, on the other sit dollars, and this session the dollar end went down hard.

One US dollar cost 1,605 pesos at the latest settled close, up 0.23% on the session. That is the highest close in at least six months and the highest of the past 12 months.

The Merval is the index of the biggest companies listed in Buenos Aires. We leave its level off until the close is confirmed against exchange data.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The board we can verify is dated 27 November. Wall Street was closed on 26 November for Thanksgiving, so Buenos Aires traded without its usual guide from New York.

Assessment — Peso weakness outweighs a mixed stock board MEDIUM The evidence points to local dollar demand rather than a global dollar surge, because the Brazilian, Chilean and Colombian currencies all rose on the same day. The dollar closed at a 12-month high; the variable to watch is whether 1,600 pesos per dollar acts as a floor from here.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval (main stock index) — — Close not yet confirmed against exchange data US dollar in pesos (USD/ARS) 1,605 +0.23% Peso weaker; highest close in at least six months 52-week positioning 1,355–1,605 — Dollar sits at the top of its 12-month range Dollar over 20 sessions 1,605 +4.53% A steady slide in the peso, not a one-day jolt Key technical level 1,605 — 12-month high is the ceiling; 1,600 is the round-number floor

Read the table from the bottom up. The dollar’s 12-month range runs from 1,355 pesos on 13 April to 1,605 now, so it is trading at the very top of that band.

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The move is a trend rather than a spike. The dollar is up 4.53% over 20 sessions, and 6.4% over 60 sessions.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 14 names 50% advancing 7 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Soybeans 1,266 +1.79% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +2.53% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology +2.41% GLOBANT Financials +2.20% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -0.71% TXAR Materials -1.33% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Energy -1.88% YPF, TGS Utilities -2.12% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -3.16% TELECOM ARG Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% Ibovespa176,573.35 -0.13% Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P/BMV IPC71,637.33 +1.83% Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P IPSA10,718.92 +1.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — YPF 5,785 -2.69% +4.14% 5,945 6,250 5,620 2,469,814 GGAL 4,973 +1.27% -36.57% 4,910 5,355 4,910 3,829,670 PAMPA 4,520 -1.42% -16.90% 4,585 4,750 4,410 896,088 TXAR 701.00 -0.71% -13.59% 706.00 725.00 698.50 1,157,461 ALUAR 846.00 +0.42% -17.68% 842.50 859.00 815.00 824,331 TGS 7,400 -1.07% -20.51% 7,480 7,595 7,000 321,389 CEPU 1,869 -2.81% -20.20% 1,923 2,060 1,842 1,003,533 MIRGOR 1,745 +0.58% -93.37% 1,735 1,790 1,725 46,292 COME 30.47 +4.82% -59.58% 29.07 30.50 27.90 7,586,708 LOMA NEGRA 3,070 -3.08% -18.30% 3,168 3,250 2,995 387,308 BYMA 196.00 +0.51% -34.12% 195.00 204.25 190.00 10,218,688 TELECOM ARG 3,680 -3.16% +0.14% 3,800 3,765 3,615 75,147 GLOBANT 51.40 +2.41% -19.22% 50.19 52.18 50.16 649,696 MERCADOLIBRE 1,533 +4.47% -26.01% 1,467 1,551 1,510 454,136 Largest moves today COME 30.47 +4.82% MERCADOLIBRE 1,533 +4.47% TELECOM ARG 3,680 -3.16% LOMA NEGRA 3,070 -3.08% CEPU 1,869 -2.81% YPF 5,785 -2.69% GLOBANT 51.40 +2.41% PAMPA 4,520 -1.42% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth evenly split — 7 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Telecom lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 27, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — hunger for dollars, not a global dollar surge

The first cause, with medium confidence, is local: the peso weakened while the Brazilian real, the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso all gained against the dollar. We have no confirmed domestic trigger for the day, so we name none.

The global dollar is a smaller factor. The US dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.035 and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 4.939%, but those moves did not pull the neighbours down.

The Brazilian real, the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso all gained on the dollar, so the peso’s slide is mostly home-grown (confidence: medium).

Other markets were calm and cheerful. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main index, rose 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16% to 23.81.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo Galicia (GGAL, largest private bank) $12m turnover +1.5% Most traded name on the board YPF (YPFD, oil and gas) $9m turnover −1.6% Oil fund USO fell 1.52% the same day Banco Macro (BMA) $5m turnover +1.0% Banks resisted the peso slide Pampa Energía (PAMP) $3m turnover −1.9% Power and gas producer Central Puerto (CEPU) $1m turnover −2.4% Power generator, among the weakest large names Transener (TRAN, power grid operator) turnover — +4.8% Biggest domestic gainer Loma Negra (LOMA, cement) turnover — −3.1% Biggest domestic loser

Banks gained while energy names fell. Galicia and Banco Macro, the two big private lenders, rose 1.5% and 1.0%, while YPF, Pampa and Central Puerto slipped.

Lenders can benefit when dollars flow through the financial system. Energy shares tend to follow oil prices, and oil fell on the day.

Cross-listed US shares traded in Buenos Aires, known as CEDEARs, mostly move with the US market and the peso, so we leave them out of the domestic leaders.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Merval Argentina — Ibovespa Brazil −0.13% IPC Mexico +1.83% IPSA Chile +1.69%

The picture across the region is a good-news day with one exception. Mexico’s IPC and Chile’s IPSA rose 1.83% and 1.69%, and the Brazilian real strengthened as well, with USD/BRL down 1.65% to 5.5582 (RT market close).

The Chilean peso also rose, with the dollar down 0.59% to 1,037.91 pesos (dólar observado, Central Bank of Chile), and in Colombia the official rate set for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos per dollar against 3,630.89 before (Superfinanciera). Argentina’s peso was the only one of these currencies that weakened.

A weaker peso makes Brazilian and Chilean goods pricier for Argentine buyers, while helping Argentine exporters of grain and beef. In New York, Grupo Galicia’s US-listed shares closed 5.3% above Wednesday’s level and YPF’s 1.3% above (RT market data), a hint that investors did not flee Argentine assets.

06 The technical picture

For the dollar, the chart is simple. 1,605 pesos is the 12-month high, so there is no overhead resistance from the past year, and the nearest support is the round number of 1,600.

Further down, the real floor is 1,355 pesos, the 13 April low, which sits 18.5% below today’s level. Buyers of dollars are in control above 1,600.

For the Merval we hold no confirmed support or resistance levels, so we name none.

Our own price history since 2007 offers a sober note. In the 52 earlier cases with a 20-session dollar rise at least this large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 36 cases, or 69%, with a median gain of 3.6% and a worst case of a 6.1% fall.

History is not a forecast, but it says big peso slides often keep going.

07 What to watch

The 1,600 line: If the dollar slips back under 1,600 pesos, the peso is stabilising; if it keeps closing above the 1,605 high, the slide is gathering pace.

If the dollar slips back under 1,600 pesos, the peso is stabilising; if it keeps closing above the 1,605 high, the slide is gathering pace. US yields and Wall Street: A US 10-year yield near 4.939% and a firm S&P 500 shape appetite for risk assets such as Argentine bonds and shares.

Background: Argentina Stocks Rise 3.2% as Peso Holds.

Background: Argentine Shares in New York Sink Up to 60%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Merval?

The Merval is the main stock index of the Buenos Aires exchange, tracking the largest listed Argentine companies. We have not printed its level here until the close is confirmed against exchange data.

Why is the Argentine peso weaker?

The dollar rose 0.23% to 1,605 pesos (RT market data) while neighbouring currencies gained, which points to local demand for dollars. We have no confirmed single trigger for the day.

What is country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US government bonds, measured in basis points, where 100 basis points equal one percentage point. We have no confirmed reading for the day.

What does this mean for travellers and expats?

A dollar at 1,605 pesos means each dollar buys more locally, but rising local prices can eat into that gain.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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