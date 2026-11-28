Argentine Peso Slips to 1,605 per Dollar | Argentina Market Report, Nov 27
Key Facts
- The peso closed at 1,605 per US dollar, its weakest in 12 months, up 0.23%.
- The dollar is up 4.53% in 20 sessions, 18.5% above its 12-month low of 1,355.
- Banks held up while energy slipped: Grupo Galicia up 1.5%, YPF down 1.6%.
- Neighbouring currencies gained: the Brazilian real, Chilean peso and Colombian peso all firmed.
- History leans cautious: in 36 of 52 similar cases the dollar rose again within 20 sessions.
Today’s Focus
Argentines faced a pricier dollar. It took 1,605 pesos to buy one US dollar at the latest settled close, up 0.23% on the session and the highest close in at least six months.
That matters more than any single share price. In Argentina, savers reach for dollars first and shares second, so a sliding peso sets the mood for the whole stock market.
The Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires exchange, has no level printed here until its close is checked against exchange data. The settled board we can stand behind is dated 27 November, a day after Wall Street shut for Thanksgiving.
Banks held up and energy names slipped, while the other big Latin American currencies strengthened. Argentina’s peso was the odd one out.
What matters today. The peso, not the share index, is the signal today: a 12-month high for the dollar tells you Argentines still prefer safety over shares.
01 The session in one read
Think of Argentina’s market as a seesaw. On one end sit pesos, on the other sit dollars, and this session the dollar end went down hard.
One US dollar cost 1,605 pesos at the latest settled close, up 0.23% on the session. That is the highest close in at least six months and the highest of the past 12 months.
The Merval is the index of the biggest companies listed in Buenos Aires. We leave its level off until the close is confirmed against exchange data.
The board we can verify is dated 27 November. Wall Street was closed on 26 November for Thanksgiving, so Buenos Aires traded without its usual guide from New York.
The evidence points to local dollar demand rather than a global dollar surge, because the Brazilian, Chilean and Colombian currencies all rose on the same day. The dollar closed at a 12-month high; the variable to watch is whether 1,600 pesos per dollar acts as a floor from here.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Merval (main stock index)
|—
|—
|Close not yet confirmed against exchange data
|US dollar in pesos (USD/ARS)
|1,605
|+0.23%
|Peso weaker; highest close in at least six months
|52-week positioning
|1,355–1,605
|—
|Dollar sits at the top of its 12-month range
|Dollar over 20 sessions
|1,605
|+4.53%
|A steady slide in the peso, not a one-day jolt
|Key technical level
|1,605
|—
|12-month high is the ceiling; 1,600 is the round-number floor
Read the table from the bottom up. The dollar’s 12-month range runs from 1,355 pesos on 13 April to 1,605 now, so it is trading at the very top of that band.
The move is a trend rather than a spike. The dollar is up 4.53% over 20 sessions, and 6.4% over 60 sessions. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market Board
Argentina — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL
2,848,945
—
—
2,848,945
—
—
—
USD/ARS
1,605
+0.23%
+10.49%
1,601
1,606
1,587
—
YPF
5,785
-2.69%
+4.14%
5,945
6,250
5,620
2,469,814
GGAL
4,973
+1.27%
-36.57%
4,910
5,355
4,910
3,829,670
PAMPA
4,520
-1.42%
-16.90%
4,585
4,750
4,410
896,088
TXAR
701.00
-0.71%
-13.59%
706.00
725.00
698.50
1,157,461
ALUAR
846.00
+0.42%
-17.68%
842.50
859.00
815.00
824,331
TGS
7,400
-1.07%
-20.51%
7,480
7,595
7,000
321,389
CEPU
1,869
-2.81%
-20.20%
1,923
2,060
1,842
1,003,533
MIRGOR
1,745
+0.58%
-93.37%
1,735
1,790
1,725
46,292
COME
30.47
+4.82%
-59.58%
29.07
30.50
27.90
7,586,708
LOMA NEGRA
3,070
-3.08%
-18.30%
3,168
3,250
2,995
387,308
BYMA
196.00
+0.51%
-34.12%
195.00
204.25
190.00
10,218,688
TELECOM ARG
3,680
-3.16%
+0.14%
3,800
3,765
3,615
75,147
GLOBANT
51.40
+2.41%
-19.22%
50.19
52.18
50.16
649,696
MERCADOLIBRE
1,533
+4.47%
-26.01%
1,467
1,551
1,510
454,136
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — hunger for dollars, not a global dollar surge
The first cause, with medium confidence, is local: the peso weakened while the Brazilian real, the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso all gained against the dollar. We have no confirmed domestic trigger for the day, so we name none.
The global dollar is a smaller factor. The US dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.035 and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 4.939%, but those moves did not pull the neighbours down.
The Brazilian real, the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso all gained on the dollar, so the peso’s slide is mostly home-grown (confidence: medium).
Other markets were calm and cheerful. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main index, rose 1.60% and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16% to 23.81.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Grupo Galicia (GGAL, largest private bank)
|$12m turnover
|+1.5%
|Most traded name on the board
|YPF (YPFD, oil and gas)
|$9m turnover
|−1.6%
|Oil fund USO fell 1.52% the same day
|Banco Macro (BMA)
|$5m turnover
|+1.0%
|Banks resisted the peso slide
|Pampa Energía (PAMP)
|$3m turnover
|−1.9%
|Power and gas producer
|Central Puerto (CEPU)
|$1m turnover
|−2.4%
|Power generator, among the weakest large names
|Transener (TRAN, power grid operator)
|turnover —
|+4.8%
|Biggest domestic gainer
|Loma Negra (LOMA, cement)
|turnover —
|−3.1%
|Biggest domestic loser
Banks gained while energy names fell. Galicia and Banco Macro, the two big private lenders, rose 1.5% and 1.0%, while YPF, Pampa and Central Puerto slipped.
Lenders can benefit when dollars flow through the financial system. Energy shares tend to follow oil prices, and oil fell on the day.
Cross-listed US shares traded in Buenos Aires, known as CEDEARs, mostly move with the US market and the peso, so we leave them out of the domestic leaders.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Merval
|Argentina
|—
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.13%
|IPC
|Mexico
|+1.83%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+1.69%
The picture across the region is a good-news day with one exception. Mexico’s IPC and Chile’s IPSA rose 1.83% and 1.69%, and the Brazilian real strengthened as well, with USD/BRL down 1.65% to 5.5582 (RT market close).
The Chilean peso also rose, with the dollar down 0.59% to 1,037.91 pesos (dólar observado, Central Bank of Chile), and in Colombia the official rate set for 28 to 30 November is 3,498.46 pesos per dollar against 3,630.89 before (Superfinanciera). Argentina’s peso was the only one of these currencies that weakened.
A weaker peso makes Brazilian and Chilean goods pricier for Argentine buyers, while helping Argentine exporters of grain and beef. In New York, Grupo Galicia’s US-listed shares closed 5.3% above Wednesday’s level and YPF’s 1.3% above (RT market data), a hint that investors did not flee Argentine assets.
06 The technical picture
For the dollar, the chart is simple. 1,605 pesos is the 12-month high, so there is no overhead resistance from the past year, and the nearest support is the round number of 1,600.
Further down, the real floor is 1,355 pesos, the 13 April low, which sits 18.5% below today’s level. Buyers of dollars are in control above 1,600.
For the Merval we hold no confirmed support or resistance levels, so we name none.
Our own price history since 2007 offers a sober note. In the 52 earlier cases with a 20-session dollar rise at least this large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 36 cases, or 69%, with a median gain of 3.6% and a worst case of a 6.1% fall.
History is not a forecast, but it says big peso slides often keep going.
07 What to watch
- The 1,600 line: If the dollar slips back under 1,600 pesos, the peso is stabilising; if it keeps closing above the 1,605 high, the slide is gathering pace.
- US yields and Wall Street: A US 10-year yield near 4.939% and a firm S&P 500 shape appetite for risk assets such as Argentine bonds and shares.
Background: Argentina Stocks Rise 3.2% as Peso Holds.
Background: Argentine Shares in New York Sink Up to 60%.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Merval?
The Merval is the main stock index of the Buenos Aires exchange, tracking the largest listed Argentine companies. We have not printed its level here until the close is confirmed against exchange data.
Why is the Argentine peso weaker?
The dollar rose 0.23% to 1,605 pesos (RT market data) while neighbouring currencies gained, which points to local demand for dollars. We have no confirmed single trigger for the day.
What is country risk?
It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US government bonds, measured in basis points, where 100 basis points equal one percentage point. We have no confirmed reading for the day.
What does this mean for travellers and expats?
A dollar at 1,605 pesos means each dollar buys more locally, but rising local prices can eat into that gain.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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