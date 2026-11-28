Bitcoin rose 1.63% to US$61,482 on Friday, 27 November, as Wall Street rallied, but it remains 29.0% below its September high.

Bitcoin finished Friday, November 27, 2026 at US$61,482, up +1.63%. The move was driven by shares, not by crypto news.

The S&P 500, the main gauge of large American companies, rose 1.60% to 7,297. The VIX, which measures how nervous investors are, fell 11.16% to 23.81, so the appetite for risk returned.

Key Facts Bitcoin rose 1.63% to US$61,482 , still 29.0% below its 21 September high.

, still 29.0% below its 21 September high. Ethereum led the majors : up 2.40% to US$1,728, 37.8% below its September peak.

: up 2.40% to US$1,728, 37.8% below its September peak. Wall Street set the tone : the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%.

: the S&P 500 gained 1.60% and the VIX fell 11.16%. The month has been brutal : Bitcoin is down 18.83% over 20 sessions.

: Bitcoin is down 18.83% over 20 sessions. The line to watch is the June low of US$58,559, 5.0% beneath Friday’s close.

of US$58,559, 5.0% beneath Friday’s close. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 27.5% chance that Bitcoin touches US$57,500 in November (19:45 ET, 27 November).

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Today’s Focus Bitcoin climbed to US$61,482 on Friday, November 27, 2026, gaining +1.63%, as a broad rally on Wall Street pulled cryptocurrencies along with it. It was the third rise in a row, but it comes after a long slide. The coin is 29.0% below its 21 September high (the 12-month high was US$96,929 on 14 January) and down 18.83% in 20 sessions. A bounce of this size repairs a little of the damage and settles nothing. Ethereum, the second-largest coin, rose +2.40% to US$1,728. Solana added +0.77% and XRP +0.64%, so the smaller coins followed rather than led. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For Latin America the story is less about the price than the plumbing. Brazil is building a real-backed stablecoin, Argentina is keeping banks out of crypto, and El Salvador has stepped back from its bitcoin experiment. What matters today. A relief rally inside a bear market is welcome, but only a close below US$58,559 or a push well above recent highs will say which way the next leg goes.

01 The session in one read

Bitcoin has now risen three sessions in a row, though over five sessions it is up only 0.52%. That is a pulse, not a recovery.

Assessment — A relief bounce, not yet a turn MEDIUM The rebound fits a day when investors bought almost everything risky, and Bitcoin has not yet shown strength of its own.

Crypto — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Ethereum was the strongest of the four, up +2.40% to US$1,728. Solana rose +0.77% to US$70.93 and XRP gained +0.64% to US$0.9429.

Ethereum’s lead is typical of a rebound, because it tends to swing harder than Bitcoin in both directions.

03 Why it moved

The first cause, with the most weight, was the stock market rally. When the S&P 500 jumps and the VIX falls, investors buy the riskiest assets they sold in panic, and crypto is among them. Confidence in this reading: high.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.36% to 104.03 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.94%, both normally unhelpful for Bitcoin. Gold’s fund GLD rose 2.12%, which suggests some of the buying was a hunt for safety as well as for risk.

US data added little: the goods trade deficit widened to US$149.5 billion against US$133 billion expected, and the Dallas Fed’s trimmed-mean PCE, a gauge of underlying inflation, eased to 2.8% from 3.0% (RT economic calendar).

04 The trend behind it

The wider picture is still a bear market, meaning a long, grinding decline. Bitcoin is down 26.4% over 60 sessions, and several long-term price models that once marked its floors have now been broken.

Ethereum is 35.7% lower over 60 sessions and Solana 41.9% lower, so the smaller coins have fallen further. This looks like a continuation, with a bounce inside it.

Our own price history offers a measured comfort. Bitcoin has fallen at least this much in 20 sessions in 62 earlier independent cases, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 37 of them, or 60%, with a median gain of 3.3% and a worst case of 35.6% lower. History is not a forecast.

Ethereum’s record is weaker: it was higher in only 18 of 40 comparable cases, or 45%, with a median of 1.8% lower.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, the central bank’s resolutions 519, 520 and 521 took effect on 2 February and treat stablecoin transactions as foreign-exchange operations. The rules matter far more to Brazilian users than Bitcoin’s daily moves.

The stock exchange, B3, is also developing a stablecoin backed by the real, targeted for the first quarter of 2027, though the date has slipped before. That would give Brazilians a local digital dollar alternative issued in their own currency.

In Argentina, a central bank official said in early October that the 2022 ban on banks offering crypto services will not be lifted before the 2027 election cycle. A bill would let investment funds buy crypto, but savers who want protection from inflation still turn to dollar stablecoins outside the banks.

In El Salvador, bitcoin is no longer legal tender, a change made under pressure from the International Monetary Fund. A falling price hurts the state’s reserve more than ordinary families.

06 The names to watch

Watch Ethereum, which swings harder than Bitcoin in both directions, and Solana and XRP, which followed rather than led on Friday.

07 What would end it

The floor is the 12-month low of US$58,559 on 30 June. A close below the June low would suggest the slide has further to run.

The ceiling is the September high of US$86,603, a long way up. Closer in, the recent range suggests a recovery would first need to hold the gains made this week.

The one thing that would change the picture is a sustained return of American fund buying,.

08 What to watch

Support: The 30 June low of US$58,559 for Bitcoin and the 25 June low of US$1,565 for Ethereum.

The 30 June low of US$58,559 for Bitcoin and the 25 June low of US$1,565 for Ethereum. Wall Street: A fall in the S&P 500 would likely drag crypto down again, since Friday’s rally came from shares.

A fall in the S&P 500 would likely drag crypto down again, since Friday’s rally came from shares. Brazil: The timing and design of the real-backed stablecoin and the central bank’s foreign-exchange rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bitcoin rise on Friday, November 27, 2026?

It rose +1.63% mainly because Wall Street rallied and investors bought riskier assets. Traders had also been hedging against a further fall, and clearing those bets can lift prices.

Is the Bitcoin bear market over?

Not yet. Bitcoin is 29.0% below its September high and 18.83% lower over 20 sessions, and the latest gain follows three rises in a row only.

How are Brazil and Argentina using crypto?

Brazil treats stablecoin trades as foreign-exchange operations and is building a real-backed stablecoin. Argentina keeps banks away from crypto, and its savers use dollar stablecoins outside the banks.

Does El Salvador still use Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is no longer legal tender there, but the government still holds a reserve.

Market data: The Rio Times

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Asset Level Change Bitcoin US$61,482 +1.63% Ethereum US$1,728 +2.40% Solana US$70.93 +0.77% XRP US$0.9429 +0.64%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 27.5% chance that Bitcoin touches US$57,500 in November and a 25.5% chance that it touches US$62,500, with 9.9% for US$55,000 and 7.5% for US$65,000 (as of 19:45 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$18 million. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In depth Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America 2026