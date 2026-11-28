Key Facts Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index slipped 0.13% to 176,573 , after a 6.13% weekly gain.

, after a 6.13% weekly gain. The real strengthened for a fifth session , with the dollar down 1.65% at 5.5582 reais.

, with the dollar down 1.65% at 5.5582 reais. Banks rose while exporters fell : Banco do Brasil up 2.2%, Petrobras down 2.4%, Vale down 2.6%.

: Banco do Brasil up 2.2%, Petrobras down 2.4%, Vale down 2.6%. Lula named Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco finance minister , which investors read as fiscal discipline.

, which investors read as fiscal discipline. The index is still 15.5% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

of 209,067. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices “no change” at the December Brazilian rate meeting at 92.0% (19:40 ET, 27 November).

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market took a breath on Friday 27 November. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange, slipped 0.13% to 176,573 after a week in which it gained 6.13% over five sessions. The pause came with a twist. The real, Brazil’s currency, kept strengthening, and a stronger real is bad news for companies that earn their money in dollars, such as Petrobras and Vale. Banks, which had led the week’s rally, kept rising. Local traders call the pattern ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’: the market bought on speculation about Trabuco and then paused once the appointment was confirmed. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The bigger picture is still unfinished. The index remains 15.5% below its 9 October peak, so this week looks like a recovery inside a wider setback, not a new high. What matters today. A quiet index day hid a sharp rotation: banks and rate-sensitive stocks up, dollar earners down, with the real’s rally doing much of the sorting.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 The session in one read

Brazil’s market spent Friday catching its breath. The Ibovespa, the main stock index, closed at 176,573 (B3 close, RT market data), down 0.13%, after a strong run earlier in the week.

Under the calm surface, money moved sideways. Banks and housing and retail names rose, while Petrobras, Vale and Suzano, which sell abroad in dollars, fell.

The real did the sorting. The dollar dropped 1.65% to 5.5582 reais (RT market close), its fifth fall in a row, while the central bank’s official midday dollar rate, known as PTAX, was 5.5430 (Banco Central do Brasil), and each dollar of export revenue now buys fewer reais.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For a newcomer, the lesson is simple: an index is an average. A flat average can hide winners and losers moving in opposite directions.

Assessment — A pause after a politics-led rally MEDIUM The evidence points to a market digesting good news, not rejecting it. Banks held their gains, the dollar kept falling, and the index lost only 0.13% after a 6.13% five-session climb. The weak spot is that the rally rests on a hope — that Trabuco’s arrival brings fiscal discipline — rather than on policy already in place. The variable to watch is whether the real holds near 5.56 per dollar, because that decides whether exporters keep dragging the index.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 176,573 −0.13% Small pause after a 6.13% five-session gain USD/BRL (reais per dollar) 5.5582 −1.65% Real stronger for a fifth straight session 12-month high 209,067 (9 October 2026) −15.5% Index still well below the peak 12-month low 157,327 (17 December 2025) +12.2% About 37% of the way up the yearly range Dollar’s 12-month high 5.95 (20 November 2026) −6.6% Dollar has retreated from its recent peak Key technical level 180,000 / 170,000 — Round-number resistance and support

The table tells a two-part story. The index sits roughly 37% of the way up its 12-month range, so it is neither stretched nor depressed.

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The currency is the faster mover. The dollar is 6.6% below its 20 November high of 5.95 but still 13.7% above its May low of 4.89, so the real has recovered only part of its earlier slide.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899day rangeH 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% EUR / BRL 6.08 -4.77% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% Ibovespa176,573.35 -0.13% Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P/BMV IPC71,637.33 +1.83% Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P IPSA10,718.92 +1.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% VALE3 57.19 -2.62% RENT3 34.65 +2.61% PETR4 42.14 -2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 BTG Sets Up Fund for Brasília Bank Loans Read →

03 Why it moved — politics and a stronger real

The first cause, in order of weight, is the Trabuco appointment (confidence: HIGH). Lula named Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, as finance minister from January 2027, and investors read it as a promise of steadier public finances.

Banks reflect it directly. Banco do Brasil rose 2.2% on Friday, Bradesco 1.5% and Itaú Unibanco 0.4%, and local press described the day as a classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ pause after the earlier jump.

The second cause is the real (confidence: HIGH). When the dollar falls, companies that sell oil, ore and pulp abroad earn fewer reais, which is why Petrobras fell 2.4%, Vale 2.6% and Suzano 5.3%.

The third cause is softer inflation (confidence: MEDIUM). Mid-month inflation, known as IPCA-15, came in on Thursday at 0.22% for the month against 0.34% expected (RT economic calendar), which feeds hopes that the central bank can cut the Selic, its benchmark interest rate.

The usual global drivers disagreed with the day. The S&P 500 rose 1.60% to 7,297 and the VIX fear gauge fell 11.16%, yet the Ibovespa slipped, so the best-supported explanation is domestic, with medium-to-high confidence.

Cross-asset check: the dollar index rose 0.36% and the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.939%, both usually unfriendly to emerging markets. The real strengthened regardless, which again points to local flows.

Oil fell, too. The USO oil fund lost 1.52%, adding to the pressure on Petrobras.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Petrobras (PETR4) $490m traded −2.4% State-controlled oil giant; hit by weaker oil and a stronger real Bradesco (BBDC4) $437m traded +1.5% Trabuco’s home bank Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) $399m traded +2.2% State-controlled bank Vale (VALE3) $327m traded −2.6% Iron-ore exporter, earns in dollars Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) $317m traded +0.4% Largest private bank Sabesp (SBSP3) $240m traded −1.3% Sao Paulo water utility EZTEC (EZTC3) — +8.1% Homebuilder; benefits from lower-rate hopes Cogna (COGN3) — +7.1% Education group Lojas Renner (LREN3) — +3.8% Fashion retailer Natura (NATU3) — −6.5% Cosmetics group; the day’s biggest faller among the large domestic names Suzano (SUZB3) — −5.3% Pulp exporter, hurt by the stronger real WEG (WEGE3) — −2.9% Electric-motor maker with large export sales

Two exchange-traded funds also featured in the turnover list. BOVA11, a fund that tracks the Ibovespa, fell 0.3% on $350m traded, and SMAL11, which tracks smaller companies, rose 1.6% on $255m; they mirror their indices, not company news.

The gainers were mostly companies that borrow or depend on consumers, such as the homebuilder and the retailer. That fits the idea that investors are betting on lower interest rates; this is our reading of the pattern, not a statement from the companies.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change IPC Mexico +1.83% IPSA Chile +1.69%

Brazil’s pause stood apart from a mostly positive region. Mexico and Chile gained 1.83% and 1.69%, helped by a weaker dollar against their currencies: USD/MXN fell 0.40% (RT market close) and the Chilean dollar fell 0.59% to 1,037.91 pesos (dólar observado, Central Bank of Chile).

Argentina was the odd one out: its peso slipped, with USD/ARS up 0.23% to 1,605 (RT market close). We have no confirmed Merval close for the day, so we print none.

For a reader in São Paulo, a stronger real cuts the reais cost of imports and foreign debt but trims exporters’ earnings. For Mexico City or Lima, the move shows investors are treating Latin America as a group trade when the US tape is calm.

06 The technical picture

The chart now has clear markers. The nearest resistance is the round 180,000 area, and above it sits the 12-month high of 209,067 set on 9 October.

The nearest support is the round 170,000 level, and the deeper floor is the 12-month low of 157,327 from 17 December 2025. With only one down session in a row, the short-term trend is still up.

For the real, the dollar’s 20 November high of 5.95 is the ceiling to watch, and 5.50 is the round-number floor. The May low of 4.89 is a distant marker, 13.7% below today’s level.

Fresh official data gave a mixed backdrop. The Treasury’s central-government balance for October came in at 52.27 against 47.55 expected (RT economic calendar), unemployment fell to 5.1% in the three months to October from 5.2% (IBGE, ibge.gov.br), bank lending rose 0.4% in October, the same pace as September (RT economic calendar), and the November IGP-M price index rose 1.24% against 0.94 expected.

07 What to watch

Trabuco’s first signals: Any detail on spending rules or the 2027 budget will decide whether bank-led gains last.

Any detail on spending rules or the 2027 budget will decide whether bank-led gains last. The real near 5.56: A further fall in the dollar keeps pressure on Petrobras, Vale and Suzano; a rebound would help them.

A further fall in the dollar keeps pressure on Petrobras, Vale and Suzano; a rebound would help them. Selic cut expectations: Softer inflation readings keep hopes alive for lower rates, which favours homebuilders and retailers.

Softer inflation readings keep hopes alive for lower rates, which favours homebuilders and retailers. The 170,000 and 180,000 levels: A close above 180,000 would confirm the recovery; a slide below 170,000 would suggest the rally was only a bounce.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices “no change” in Brazil’s benchmark interest rate (the Selic) at the central bank’s December meeting at 92.0%, a 25 basis-point cut at 3.9% and a 25 basis-point rise at 2.1% (as of 19:40 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$186,000. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Background: Brazil Stocks Jump 6.07% on Finance Pick.

Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 1.58% as the Real Firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ibovespa do on 27 November 2026?

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed at 176,573, down 0.13%, after gaining 6.13% over the previous five sessions.

Why did Brazil’s real strengthen?

The dollar fell 1.65% to 5.5582 reais, its fifth decline in a row, as investors welcomed Trabuco’s appointment and softer inflation, which lifted hopes for lower interest rates and steadier public finances.

Why did Petrobras and Vale fall while banks rose?

Both earn in dollars, so a stronger real cuts their income in reais; Petrobras also faced a 1.52% fall in an oil fund. Banks gained on the fiscal-discipline message.

What does it mean for travellers?

A dollar now buys about 5,558 reais per 1,000 dollars, roughly 390 fewer than at the 20 November high of 5.95, so visitors get slightly less for their money.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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