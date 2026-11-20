Mexico City · Politics

Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, the opposition mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City’s central borough, walked out of a budget hearing at the city Congress on Friday 20 November. She said she left because her supporters were attacked outside the building.

The row pits an opposition borough mayor against a deputy of Morena, the party that governs Mexico and its capital. Cuauhtémoc is home to the historic centre, one of the city’s main visitor areas.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Mayor Alessandra Rojo de la Vega; Diana Sánchez Barrios, deputy of governing party Morena.

What. Rojo de la Vega left a budget hearing, saying supporters were attacked outside.

Where. Mexico City Congress, Donceles street, historic centre.

When. Friday 20 November 2026; hearing set for 11:00 local time.

As of 20 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Each side blames the other for the violence outside the Congress. No official injury count has been published.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mexico City Email address Follow

Rojo de la Vega won the borough in June 2024 for the opposition coalition of the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), ahead of Morena’s Caty Monreal. The Mexico City electoral tribunal annulled the vote on 31 August 2024, the federal electoral court restored her win through its Mexico City regional chamber on 18 September, and its highest chamber confirmed it on 25 September.

In a post on X, the social network, Rojo de la Vega said she came to the Congress “to ask for a fair budget” for the borough. The hearing belonged to the review of the city’s 2027 spending package, and no date for a new session has been reported.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Congress of Mexico City building on Donceles street, in the historic centre. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

She arrived around 11:00 past a crowd of her supporters, mostly Cuauhtémoc neighbours. She said hooded people hit them, and her post spoke of “stones, threatening banners and more than 15 people injured”.

In another statement the same day she put the number at 10 neighbours hurt. No official or independent injury count has been published, and she was not reported hit herself.

She said she phoned Pablo Vázquez, the city’s security secretary, and the head of government, Clara Brugada, to ask for protection. She then left, saying she would not risk another person suffering violence.

Staying, she said, would have meant endorsing the aggression outside the Congress. She blamed people linked to Diana Sánchez Barrios and a trans group, and called Morena’s legislators “complicit in all this violence”.

In the chamber she said she regretted that the deputy had “brought her whole horde of criminals”. The deputy rejects that account and says Rojo de la Vega’s side started the violence.

Sánchez Barrios told a different story and said she was hit herself. “They hit me,” she said, blaming PRI deputy Tania Larios, PAN deputy Frida Guillén and Rojo de la Vega’s side.

She said she would take legal action, and Rojo de la Vega also said she would proceed legally. No complaint from either side has been confirmed.

Inside the Congress, Sánchez Barrios and Larios clashed, and Larios said Sánchez Barrios attacked her. Rojo de la Vega’s post said Sánchez Barrios pulled Larios’s hair, a claim no other source has confirmed.

No statement from Brugada, the city prosecutor’s office or the Congress president has been reported. A formal complaint or a new hearing date would show whether the dispute moves from the street to the courts.

More reporting from the region is in the Latin America news section. It follows political violence and elections across the region.

Background: our rio de janeiro brazil city explained guide.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alessandra Rojo de la Vega?

She is the opposition mayor of Cuauhtémoc, a central Mexico City borough. The federal electoral court confirmed her 2024 win.

Has anyone given an official injury count?

No official or independent count exists. The figures come from Rojo de la Vega alone.

Will the budget hearing be rescheduled?

No new date has been reported. The budget review for the borough therefore remains open.

Sources: statements by Rojo de la Vega and Sánchez Barrios, Mexico City Congress sessions, rulings of Mexico’s federal electoral court.