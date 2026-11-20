A sharp fall in copper and a stronger global dollar coincided with the Chilean peso reaching a four-year low against the US currency.

Markets: Chile

The Chilean peso fell to about 1,022 per dollar on Friday 20 November 2026, its weakest level since July 2022. The spot rate stood near 1,021 at 3 p.m. in Santiago, up about 0.4% from Thursday’s close of about 1,017.

The slide comes as copper, the main export of the world’s largest copper producer, fell 10.13% this week. For US investors in Chilean stocks and in American depositary receipts (US-listed certificates that represent foreign shares), a weaker peso cuts the dollar value of their holdings.

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Key Facts What. The spot dollar reached 1,022 pesos per dollar, a high since July 2022, as copper fell 10.13% this week.

When. Friday 20 November 2026, Santiago; the official reference rate stood at 1,008.79 pesos per dollar.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market: no change in December 64.0%, rate rise 32.5% (20 Nov, 1:04 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A sharp fall in copper and a stronger global dollar coincided with the Chilean peso reaching a four-year low against the US currency.

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The slide did not begin on Friday. The central bank’s official reference rate, the dólar observado, which averages the previous trading day, was 969.80 pesos per dollar on 10 November and has climbed in most sessions since.

We reported on 16 November that the peso had slipped past 1,000 per dollar, when that reference rate stood at 999.10. By Friday the Central Bank of Chile, the country’s monetary authority, put it at 1,008.79, about 4% weaker than on 10 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The official rate rose in every session from 10 to 17 November, from 969.80 to 1,001.17 pesos per dollar. It dipped to 996.68 on 18 November, then climbed to 1,002.07 on 19 November and 1,008.79 on Friday.

That reference rate peaked at 1,042.97 in July 2022 and has stayed below 1,020 since, according to the tax authority’s series of the official rate. The spot market, which trades continuously, moved past that line on Friday with a session high of about 1,022.

The closest earlier approach came on 3 January 2025, when the spot rate touched about 1,019 before easing. Thursday’s session is covered in our Chile Market Report, Nov 19, and the spot dollar closed that day near 1,017.

File photo: a satellite view of a copper mining district and nearby town in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Copper fell at the same time. Cochilco, the Chilean state copper commission, reports spot copper at US$5.55 a pound, down 10.13% over the week.

Even so, the 2026 average to date of US$6.15 a pound is 39.04% above the same period of 2025. Cochilco says investors sold even though physical metal is scarce in China.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,278.87

-0.53% L 10,249 day range H 10,331 Market breadth · 11 names 9% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% Copper 5.49 -2.37% Gold 3,520 -4.50% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +0.61% LATAM AIR Consumer Disc. -0.03% FALABELLA Energy -0.09% COPEC Utilities -0.45% ENELAM Materials -0.96% SQM-B, CMPC Financials -1.13% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Consumer Staples -2.03% CENCOSUD Other -3.49% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,278.87

-0.53%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,278.87 -0.53% — 10,333.80 10,331 10,249 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — COPPER 5.49 -2.37% +10.73% 5.63 5.61 5.44 73,229 SQM-B 48,118 -1.40% -15.21% 48,800 49,000 47,518 375,706 COPEC 6,310 -0.09% -4.40% 6,315 6,348 6,260 562,025 BSANTANDER 76.70 -1.15% +11.92% 77.59 77.70 76.40 42,020,262 FALABELLA 6,768 -0.03% +16.32% 6,770 6,814 6,712 1,236,204 ENELAM 79.44 -0.45% -11.09% 79.80 80.12 78.60 26,078,424 CENCOSUD 1,666 -2.03% -40.09% 1,700 1,690 1,661 537,567 CMPC 933.01 -0.52% -29.32% 937.90 940.00 930.10 1,308,288 BANCO CHILE 187.11 -1.10% +10.06% 189.20 189.98 187.00 42,188,594 LATAM AIR 23.09 +0.61% +4.95% 22.95 23.27 22.70 619,474,276 SOUTHERN COPPER 134.95 -4.61% +17.16% 141.46 140.48 133.77 1,019,394 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

134.95

-4.61% COPPER

5.49

-2.37% CENCOSUD

1,666

-2.03% SQM-B

48,118

-1.40% BSANTANDER

76.70

-1.15% BANCO CHILE

187.11

-1.10% LATAM AIR

23.09

+0.61% IPSA

10,278.87

-0.53% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 0.53%, with breadth negative — 1 of 11 names higher. Industrials led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Falabella Investor Lifts Stake to 4.41% Read →

The commission lists four pressures: a strong dollar, expectations of higher US interest rates, doubts about Chinese demand, and doubts about investment in artificial intelligence. It says the minutes of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, published on Wednesday 18 November, reinforced the case for higher rates.

The Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, stayed near 19-month highs. That left the peso exposed from both sides, with its main export cheaper and the dollar dearer.

A weaker peso raises the cost of dollar-priced imports for Chilean households and companies. It also makes Chilean assets cheaper when measured in dollars, which can draw buyers but lowers the dollar returns of those who already hold them.

In dollar terms, 1 million Chilean pesos is worth about US$979 at 1,022 pesos per dollar, against about US$1,031 at the 969.80 rate of 10 November, or about US$991 at the official 1,008.79 rate of Friday. That is the kind of loss a US investor sees on each million pesos of local income, before any change in share prices.

For a US holder of Chilean shares or ADRs, a fall of about 4% in the peso over ten days trims the dollar value of the same local profit by almost 4%. Share prices can offset that, but the currency effect arrives first.

We have found no central bank statement on intervention in the currency market. The central bank’s next scheduled step on interest rates is its December policy meeting.

Daily coverage of the peso, stocks and copper sits in our Chile news section. Chilean politics, which shape investor mood, are explained in our guide to who holds power in Chile.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does copper move the Chilean peso?

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, so a falling copper price tends to reduce the dollars flowing into the country. That usually weakens the peso.

What does a weaker peso mean for people in Chile?

Imports priced in dollars, such as fuel and electronics, cost more in pesos. Exporters, by contrast, earn more pesos for each dollar of sales.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error