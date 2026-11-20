Brazil Condemns Drone Debris at Kyiv Embassy
Brazil has protested the damage to its Kyiv embassy in careful language that stops short of naming Russia.
Politics: Brazil
Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, known as Itamaraty, condemned on Friday, 20 November 2026, the attacks on Kyiv that sent drone debris into the grounds of Brazil’s embassy. Its note did not name Russia or any other party.
No one was reported hurt at the embassy, and Brazil reported no material damage to its mission. The embassies of Austria and the Netherlands were also damaged in the same attack.
Key Facts
- Who. Itamaraty, Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, and the embassy staff in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
- What. Drone debris fell in the embassy grounds; Brazil condemned the attacks but did not name a culprit.
- Where. Kyiv, Ukraine; the Austrian and Dutch embassies were also damaged.
- When. The strike came on Thursday, 19 November; Brazil’s note followed on Friday evening.
- As of 20 November 2026, 23:30 GMT
Brazil has protested the damage to its Kyiv embassy in careful language that stops short of naming Russia.
After the attack of Thursday, 19 November, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, confirmed the incident on social media and thanked the Brazilian embassy staff. Brazil’s Foreign Ministry says no one was injured and the mission suffered no material damage.
Itamaraty issued its press note, numbered 352, on the evening of Friday, 20 November. It recalls the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, treaties that make embassies and consulates inviolable.
The note asks all sides to respect international humanitarian law, meaning the rules that limit harm to civilians. It also calls for an end to hostilities and repeats Brazil’s support for diplomatic efforts toward a negotiated solution.
The text contains no reference to Russia and assigns no responsibility. It speaks only of respect for international law and a negotiated solution.
The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has kept the call for talks but now chooses neutral wording even when its own embassy is touched, a position it describes as support for a negotiated solution. The ministry has not explained why the note leaves out any attribution.
Austria’s embassy suffered damage to windows and vehicles, its chargé d’affaires said. The Netherlands also reported damage to its embassy.
Sybiha called the incident a Russian attack on diplomatic missions. Itamaraty’s note, by contrast, leaves attribution aside.
Sybiha thanked the Brazilian staff publicly. He also called the safety of diplomatic missions a shared priority.
For Brazil the choice of words carries a practical weight: a statement that names no party leaves its channels open to both Kyiv and Moscow while it backs a negotiated solution. The cost is a gap with Ukraine, which called the attack Russian.
A building struck by debris does not by itself break the Vienna Conventions, but governments treat such incidents as a test of how well a host state protects its guests. No date has been announced for any further Brazilian statement on the episode.
Related coverage: our afropunk brazil guide.
Background: our rio de janeiro brazil city explained guide.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Was anyone hurt at Brazil’s embassy in Kyiv?
No injuries were reported, and Brazil reported no material damage to its mission. Debris fell in the embassy grounds.
Did Brazil blame Russia?
No. The note condemns the attacks and urges respect for humanitarian law without naming any country.
Are embassies protected in wartime?
Yes. The Vienna Conventions make diplomatic and consular premises inviolable, and host states must protect them.
Sources: Itamaraty (Brazil’s Foreign Ministry) press note 352, 20 November 2026, https://www.gov.br/mre/pt-br/canais_atendimento/imprensa/notas-a-imprensa; Itamaraty note on Ukraine, 24 February 2022, https://www.gov.br/mre/en/contact-us/press-area/press-releases; Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, https://mfa.gov.ua/en; Vienna Conventions of 1961 and 1963, https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_1_1961.pdf.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.