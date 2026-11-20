Brazil has protested the damage to its Kyiv embassy in careful language that stops short of naming Russia.

Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, home of Brazil's foreign ministry, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show any meeting or event in this story. Photo: Lou Fernando / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, known as Itamaraty, condemned on Friday, 20 November 2026, the attacks on Kyiv that sent drone debris into the grounds of Brazil’s embassy. Its note did not name Russia or any other party.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

No one was reported hurt at the embassy, and Brazil reported no material damage to its mission. The embassies of Austria and the Netherlands were also damaged in the same attack.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Itamaraty, Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, and the embassy staff in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

What. Drone debris fell in the embassy grounds; Brazil condemned the attacks but did not name a culprit.

Where. Kyiv, Ukraine; the Austrian and Dutch embassies were also damaged.

When. The strike came on Thursday, 19 November; Brazil’s note followed on Friday evening.

As of 20 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Brazil has protested the damage to its Kyiv embassy in careful language that stops short of naming Russia.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Itamaraty (Brazil) Email address Follow

After the attack of Thursday, 19 November, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, confirmed the incident on social media and thanked the Brazilian embassy staff. Brazil’s Foreign Ministry says no one was injured and the mission suffered no material damage.

Itamaraty issued its press note, numbered 352, on the evening of Friday, 20 November. It recalls the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, treaties that make embassies and consulates inviolable.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The note asks all sides to respect international humanitarian law, meaning the rules that limit harm to civilians. It also calls for an end to hostilities and repeats Brazil’s support for diplomatic efforts toward a negotiated solution.

The text contains no reference to Russia and assigns no responsibility. It speaks only of respect for international law and a negotiated solution.

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has kept the call for talks but now chooses neutral wording even when its own embassy is touched, a position it describes as support for a negotiated solution. The ministry has not explained why the note leaves out any attribution.

File photo: Brazil’s embassy in Kyiv, not from the attack.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Austria’s embassy suffered damage to windows and vehicles, its chargé d’affaires said. The Netherlands also reported damage to its embassy.

Sybiha called the incident a Russian attack on diplomatic missions. Itamaraty’s note, by contrast, leaves attribution aside.

Sybiha thanked the Brazilian staff publicly. He also called the safety of diplomatic missions a shared priority.

For Brazil the choice of words carries a practical weight: a statement that names no party leaves its channels open to both Kyiv and Moscow while it backs a negotiated solution. The cost is a gap with Ukraine, which called the attack Russian.

A building struck by debris does not by itself break the Vienna Conventions, but governments treat such incidents as a test of how well a host state protects its guests. No date has been announced for any further Brazilian statement on the episode.

Related coverage: our afropunk brazil guide.

Background: our rio de janeiro brazil city explained guide.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone hurt at Brazil’s embassy in Kyiv?

No injuries were reported, and Brazil reported no material damage to its mission. Debris fell in the embassy grounds.

Did Brazil blame Russia?

No. The note condemns the attacks and urges respect for humanitarian law without naming any country.

Are embassies protected in wartime?

Yes. The Vienna Conventions make diplomatic and consular premises inviolable, and host states must protect them.

Sources: Itamaraty (Brazil’s Foreign Ministry) press note 352, 20 November 2026, https://www.gov.br/mre/pt-br/canais_atendimento/imprensa/notas-a-imprensa; Itamaraty note on Ukraine, 24 February 2022, https://www.gov.br/mre/en/contact-us/press-area/press-releases; Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, https://mfa.gov.ua/en; Vienna Conventions of 1961 and 1963, https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/9_1_1961.pdf.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.