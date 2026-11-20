A watchdog has penalised the partner of a former oil-company chief over a conflict of interest, while the decision can still be challenged.

Politics: Colombia

Colombia’s Inspector General’s Office, the state watchdog that disciplines public officials, has dismissed Julián Caicedo and barred him from public office for eight years. Caicedo is the partner of Ricardo Roa, the former chief of Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil company.

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The decision became public on Friday 20 November 2026. It is a first-instance decision, so Caicedo can still appeal.

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Key Facts Who. Carlos Julián Caicedo, partner of Ricardo Roa, ex-chief of state oil firm Ecopetrol.

What. Dismissal and an eight-year ban from public office, a disciplinary penalty, not a criminal conviction.

Where. Colombia’s Inspector General’s Office, ruling on a 2023 job at Invías, the roads agency.

When. Made public 20 November 2026; it is first-instance, so an appeal is possible.

As of 20 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

A watchdog has penalised the partner of a former oil-company chief over a conflict of interest, while the decision can still be challenged.

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The Procuraduría General de la Nación, as the Inspector General’s Office is formally called, found Carlos Julián Caicedo Cano disciplinarily responsible and ordered his dismissal. It also imposed a general disqualification of eight years, which bars him from any public post.

The case turns on a conflict of interest. Caicedo took office on 24 January 2023, under President Gustavo Petro’s government, as an adviser at Invías, Colombia’s national roads agency, while holding a service contract with the Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo, a university in Medellín.

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The watchdog says the two roles were incompatible under the rules for public servants. It classed the conduct as a serious disciplinary breach.

Caicedo’s defence produced a letter dated 30 January 2023, six days after he took the post. The Procuraduría rejected it as a reason to clear him.

File photo: Plaza de Bolívar in central Bogotá, not from the ruling.

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The case moved slowly. The watchdog brought charges in June 2025, about 17 months before the first-instance decision.

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Caicedo’s reply to the charge has not been published, and neither he nor Roa has made a public statement since the ruling came out. Roa is not the subject of the ruling, which concerns Caicedo alone.

This is a disciplinary case, not a criminal one. The Procuraduría can remove officials and bar them from public work, but only prosecutors and courts can convict anyone of a crime, and the decision is an administrative sanction.

Roa’s link to Caicedo explains the attention. The grounds published so far concern the Invías post and the university contract, not Ecopetrol or any of its funds or contracts.

Caicedo can appeal, and the appeal must be filed within 10 days of formal notification. Until the appeal is decided, the ruling is not final.

If the ruling becomes final, the eight-year ban would bar Caicedo from any public post. Whether and when that happens depends on the appeal.

For investors in Ecopetrol, this is a governance story about a former executive’s household. None of the published grounds touches the company’s accounts.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Julián Caicedo out of public office now?

Not necessarily. The ruling is first-instance and can be appealed, so it is not yet final.

Did a court convict him of a crime?

No. The Procuraduría is a disciplinary body, and its ruling is an administrative penalty.

Does the ruling involve Ecopetrol?

The published grounds concern his Invías job and a university contract, not Ecopetrol.

Sources: Procuraduría General de la Nación, first-instance disciplinary ruling made public on 20 November 2026 (https://www.procuraduria.gov.co); Invías (https://www.invias.gov.co); Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo (https://www.pascualbravo.edu.co); Ecopetrol (https://www.ecopetrol.com.co).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error