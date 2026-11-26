Venezuela Families Say 63 Children Missing
Five months after the twin earthquakes, families in La Guaira say DNA results are still missing and officials have not answered their questions. The government has not published a count of missing children.
Society: Venezuela
Relatives of 63 children and teenagers who have not been found since Venezuela’s twin earthquakes of 24 June 2026 asked the authorities this week for a full investigation in La Guaira state. They say that five months on, nobody has told them what happened to the children.
The Venezuelan government has not published a count of missing children, and we found no statement on the families’ demand from the public prosecutor’s office or the ombudsman’s office. The figure of 63 comes from the families’ own movement, and we could not confirm it independently.
Key Facts
- Who. A relatives’ group, Movimiento Hasta Encontrarlos (Movement Until We Find Them), says 63 children are missing.
- What. The families want a forensic office on site, camera footage reviewed and 103 early burials exhumed.
- Where. La Guaira state, on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast north of Caracas.
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 26 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.
Five months after the twin earthquakes, families in La Guaira say DNA results are still missing and officials have not answered their questions. The government has not published a count of missing children.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS), the US government’s earthquake agency, recorded two shocks on the evening of Wednesday 24 June 2026. A magnitude 7.2 quake struck at 22:04 GMT (6:04 p.m. in Venezuela), about 20 km east-northeast of San Felipe, and a magnitude 7.5 quake followed about 30 seconds later, 20 km west of Catia La Mar, a coastal town in La Guaira.
Cecodap, a Venezuelan children’s rights organisation, reported on 27 July that 1,405 children and teenagers had been affected, of whom 221 died and 273 were missing. Its director general, Carlos Trapani, said each case was verified one by one, and the group noted that no official balance for children existed.
The relatives’ group says 61 of the 63 children lived or stayed in buildings where rubble clearing is now finished. It says the other two were in the ruins of the residential buildings Caribe and Belo Horizonte, where volunteers are still searching for bodies.
At a press conference at Cecodap’s offices, the families made three demands. They want an office of the national forensic medicine service, known as Senamecf, installed at the collapse site they call Montaña de los Sueños Perdidos (Mountain of Lost Dreams).
They also ask that camera footage from La Guaira be reviewed and released, because they say it could show children leaving collapsed buildings alive. Their third demand is to exhume 103 people buried in the first days after the quakes and compare their DNA with the families’.
The Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace and Senamecf have described a separate process. On Thursday 23 July 2026 the ministry said 38 bodies of children and teenagers remained unidentified in a temporary morgue at Bolipuertos Los Silos, a port warehouse complex in La Guaira, and it asked families to come for photo checks and anthropological and dental examinations.
Senamecf had already called for voluntary DNA sampling on Tuesday 21 July 2026. Officials have not said whether any of the 38 are among the 63 children the families are looking for.
Advocates also asked the Defensoría del Pueblo, Venezuela’s ombudsman’s office, to count parents and guardians missing from official records because they were out searching for their children. We found no reply from the ombudsman’s office, and none from the Fiscalía, the public prosecutor’s office that directs criminal investigations.
The dispute shows how hard identification remains five months after a disaster that, by Cecodap’s latest count, touched more than 3,200 children. Until results or an official count appear, 63 remains a figure from the families, not a confirmed number.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who says the children are missing?
A relatives’ group called Movimiento Hasta Encontrarlos says so at a press conference this week. The government has not confirmed its count.
What are the families asking for?
They want a forensic office at the collapse site, release of camera footage and DNA tests on early burials. They also want the results of samples they already gave.
What have officials said?
The Interior, Justice and Peace Ministry has asked families to help identify unclaimed bodies of minors in La Guaira. It has not published a count of missing children.
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Sources
Press conference of the Movimiento Hasta Encontrarlos at Cecodap, 25–26 November 2026 · Communiqués of the Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace and of Senamecf, 21 and 23 July 2026 · USGS earthquake record, M 7.5 · USGS earthquake record, M 7.2 · Cecodap report on the quakes and child protection
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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