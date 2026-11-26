Venezuela is renewing its highest court as part of a political dialogue, and the vetting is only at its first stage.

Photo: Julio Ávila Martinez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Venezuela

Venezuela’s National Assembly said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that about 80% of the people on the published list of candidates for the Supreme Court and other judicial posts passed a first check of their credentials. Giuseppe Alessandrello, a deputy of the governing Socialist party PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela), presides over the Judicial Nominations Committee, the Assembly body that vets candidates for the new judges.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The court, the Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ), is to get 32 new magistrates. The committee has also received about 50 objections against candidates so far.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Giuseppe Alessandrello, a PSUV deputy, presides over the Assembly’s Judicial Nominations Committee.

What. About 80% of listed candidates passed a credentials check; about 50 objections are filed.

Next. Objections stay open until 5 December 2026; 32 magistrates are to be chosen.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Venezuela is renewing its highest court as part of a political dialogue, and the vetting is only at its first stage.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Alessandrello gave the update on Wednesday. He said: “Around 20% have been discarded for failing what the law requires at this stage” (“Alrededor de un 20% ha sido descartado por incumplimiento de lo que la ley señala en esta fase”).

He did not say how many of the objections were admitted or which candidates they target.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How Many Applied

The call for applications closed on Wednesday 18 November, after a seven-day extension. The committee received 1,343 applications in all, of which 1,066 are for Supreme Court seats.

The rest are for the Inspector General of Courts, a judicial oversight post, and for director of the National School of the Magistracy, the judges’ training body. The committee published the list of applicants on 20 November.

File photo: the courtyard fountain at the Palacio Federal Legislativo, the National Assembly’s seat in Caracas.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Venezuela 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How Objections Work

After the list came out, citizens could file objections against candidates. They stay open until Saturday 5 December 2026.

Alessandrello said the committee has received about 50 so far. After the period ends, the committee has eight days to review them, according to reports of the procedure.

Candidates whose objections are found admissible may then appear before the committee to present their arguments.

Who Decides

The Judicial Nominations Committee has 23 members: 11 deputies and 12 civil-society representatives. A legal reform widened civil-society participation on it.

The renewal is one of the agreements reached in the political dialogue between the government of acting president Delcy Rodríguez and the delegation of the National Assembly elected in 2015, the legislature the opposition holds, led by Dinorah Figuera. The fourth round of those talks ended on 23 November.

What It Means for Readers

For US readers, the question is whether the new bench will be seen as independent. The answer will shape how investors and Washington judge the legal footing of any deal with Caracas.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a body of the Organization of American States, urged on 24 November that the selection guarantee judicial independence, transparency and civil-society participation. The next dated step is 5 December, when objections close.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people applied to join the Supreme Court?

The committee received 1,343 applications in all, including 1,066 for Supreme Court seats. The rest are for two other judicial posts.

How many objections have been filed?

Alessandrello said about 50 so far. Citizens can file more until 5 December 2026.

How many judges will be chosen?

The process is to fill 32 magistrate seats on the Supreme Court. It also names the Inspector General of Courts and the head of the judges’ training school.

Sources Source: statements of the National Assembly’s Judicial Nominations Committee published on 25 November 2026; statement of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error