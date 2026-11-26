Power cuts in Carabobo differ sharply from one sector to the next, and the state utility has not said why.

Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Energy: Venezuela

In San Diego, a municipality beside Valencia in central Venezuela, the El Morro 2 sector gets about three hours of power cuts while other sectors wait up to eight. Municipal councillor Israel Figueredo drew that contrast, and as of Thursday 26 November 2026 the state power utility, Corpoelec, has given no explanation, Figueredo says.

Carabobo is an industrial state in central Venezuela, with Valencia as its capital, and the unevenness is now a grievance there. Residents have signed petitions and held protests over the cuts.

Key Facts Who. Councillor Israel Figueredo, Carabobo Governor Rafael Lacava and Corpoelec, the state power utility.

What. Power cuts last far longer in some Carabobo sectors than in others, with no official reason given.

Where. Carabobo, an industrial state in central Venezuela, with Valencia as its capital.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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Power cuts in Carabobo differ sharply from one sector to the next, and the state utility has not said why.

The official explanation came from Governor Rafael Lacava, of the ruling movement founded by Hugo Chávez, at the Castillito power plant in Valencia in late September 2026. Standing beside Corpoelec regional director Rudy González, he announced a pilot in Valencia that splits cuts into two blocks of three hours instead of six consecutive hours.

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Lacava called the split a set of “momentary fixes”, which in his words are meant to limit the impact of a shortage of megawatts caused by higher demand and high temperatures (translated from Spanish). He also pointed to growth in commercial activity across the state’s 14 municipalities.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The national numbers support him on demand. Acting president Delcy Rodríguez said on 24 September 2026 that a new peak had passed 16,400 megawatts (MW, a measure of electrical power), and she said it was the highest demand since 2017.

Control room of the Guri hydroelectric plant in Bolívar state, Venezuela. File photo, not taken in Carabobo. Photo: Warairarepano&Guaicaipuro / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

The figures leave little room for a quick end to rationing. Rodríguez asked Venezuelans on 24 September to cut electricity use, and her August savings plan set no fixed outage hours.

Anger has already reached the streets of Valencia. On 3 August, after a second round of rationing, residents of the El Trigal neighbourhood protested near Quinta Carabobo, the governor’s residence, and residents of the Las Parcelas de El Socorro area reported outages of more than eight hours a day.

Figueredo says Corpoelec has not offered a concrete answer on why San Diego’s sectors differ, though it plans to add new megawatts before December. San Diego residents have delivered more than 1,000 signatures to Corpoelec’s Valencia office on Avenida Cedeño.

Claudia Valero, a resident of the Seminario sector of Valencia, says the cuts there run 5 to 6 hours continuously. Her account, which is unconfirmed, resembles the long unbroken stretch that Lacava’s pilot was meant to break up.

Rafael Trejo, second vice-president of Fedecámaras, Venezuela’s main business federation, says the Cuatro Avenidas sector of Valencia “historically has no cuts” and links that to former mayors living there, while Guataparo suffers prolonged interruptions. That is his claim and it is unconfirmed, and Corpoelec has not responded publicly to it.

Lacava himself drew criticism in an interview reported on 5 October 2026, when he said that power “never goes out” in his state and was reported as calling the announced rationing plan a joke. Neither he nor Corpoelec has said whether the split-block pilot reached the sectors that Figueredo and Valero describe.

The United States enters through the rebuild: on Monday 15 June 2026 GE Vernova, a US power-equipment maker, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Venezuelan government and Corpoelec at Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas. John Barrett, the US chargé d’affaires (the acting head of the US mission), attended the signing.

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The memorandum aims to recover 1,000 MW within 24 months and more than 5,000 MW over four years, yet it is not a contract, and no US$ amount has been published. GE Vernova corporate director Roger Martella said, through simultaneous translation: “We already have an agreement on the technical aspects and on how we can move quickly.”

On 2 August Rodríguez announced a plan to add 4,800 MW by the end of the year, linked to contracts with GE Vernova and IMPSA, a power-engineering company, and she blamed the “Superniño”, an intense El Niño weather pattern, for the strain. For US companies the practical test is a signed contract, not a memorandum.

Corpoelec has not said why hours differ between sectors, or whether the cause is technical, rationing design or distribution criteria. It has given no date for the new megawatts or for a GE Vernova contract, and Rodríguez has asked her teams to turn the memorandum into one as soon as possible.

No next step has an official date, and Figueredo’s “before December” is the closest marker, which is his account and not a Corpoelec timetable. Lacava has meanwhile switched on Christmas lights in Valencia that he says run on portable generators and not on the national grid.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do power cuts differ between sectors in Valencia?

Corpoelec, the state utility, has not said. Residents and local officials describe the gap, but whether the cause is technical, rationing design or distribution has not been stated.

What is the government’s explanation for the blackouts?

Governor Rafael Lacava blames higher demand and high temperatures, and the government points to the Superniño, an intense El Niño weather pattern. Residents and a local councillor say Corpoelec has not answered their questions.

Could US companies help fix the grid?

GE Vernova has signed a memorandum with Venezuela’s government, but it is not yet a contract. Until it becomes one, there is no firm timetable for new generation.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: statements by Governor Rafael Lacava and Corpoelec; Corpoelec and Presidency of Venezuela announcements; GE Vernova memorandum of 15 June 2026; Carabobo residents and local officials; Corpoelec · Gobernación de Carabobo · Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Energía Eléctrica · Presidencia de Venezuela · GE Vernova

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