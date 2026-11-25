Witness Says Kogi Councils Repaid Bello Loan
The court has so far heard only the prosecution’s account of this money. Bello has not been convicted of anything.
COURTS · NIGERIA
An investigator for Nigeria’s financial-crime agency told a court in Abuja on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that local councils in Kogi State, in central Nigeria, repaid a 2.1 billion naira loan (about US$1.5 million) tied to school fees for the children of former governor Yahaya Bello. This is prosecution testimony in a trial where Bello and two co-defendants deny the charges.
The witness, John Justice, works for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s main anti-corruption agency. He testified as the 20th prosecution witness at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, a district of Abuja.
Key Facts
- Who Yahaya Bello, former Kogi governor, and two co-defendants, all denying the charges.
- What An investigator testified that Kogi councils repaid a 2.1 billion naira loan tied to school fees.
- Where Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria.
- As of 25 November 2026, 19:45 GMT.
The court has so far heard only the prosecution’s account of this money. Bello has not been convicted of anything.
Bello governed Kogi State from January 2016 to January 2024. The EFCC accuses him and two co-accused, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, of 16 counts of criminal breach of trust involving 110.4 billion naira (about US$81 million) of Kogi State money.
All three defendants deny the allegations. No cross-examination of this witness was reported from the 24 November sitting.
The witness told the court that Keyless Nature Limited obtained the 2.1 billion naira loan, through an account tied to its managing director, Abba Adaudu, whom the EFCC describes as a close associate of Bello. He said bank statements showed regular monthly payments into that account from several Kogi local governments between 2021 and December 2024.
Local governments are the elected councils below state level. The witness named Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Ibaji and Okehi among the councils, and said the payments made the arrangement look like a genuine business deal while the councils carried the repayment.
The witness said the money was used for fees at the American International School, Abuja, for children of the Bello family. An agreement signed on 21 August 2021 by the school head and by Ali Bello, a relative who signed for Yahaya Bello, covered prepaid fees until graduation.
A school auditor told the court in March 2026 that the school had refunded US$760,910.84 to an account supplied by the EFCC. Asked on 24 November whether any member of the Bello family had sought to recover it, the witness said no.
These are the prosecution’s claims, and the court has not ruled on them. It has not decided whether the payments were a loan repayment, as the witness described, or a disguised use of public money.
Naira amounts here use about 1,356 naira per US dollar, the market close of 24 November 2026 in the RT data feed. The court adjourned the trial to Wednesday 2 December 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the EFCC witness say about the loan?
He said Kogi local governments repaid a 2.1 billion naira loan taken by Keyless Nature Limited, and that the money was used for school fees. This is testimony, not a court finding.
Has Yahaya Bello been convicted?
No. He and his two co-defendants deny the charges, and the court has not given a verdict.
When does the trial resume?
The court adjourned the case to Wednesday 2 December 2026.
More: Nigeria news
Related coverage: Emefiele trial witness on proxies, Mompha money-laundering charge struck out.
Sources: Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, testimony of EFCC witness John Justice at the hearing of 24 November 2026 and of a school auditor in March 2026 (court record not available online); RT market data, USD/NGN close of 24 November 2026.
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