Kinshasa Power Cuts Deepen for Nine Days
Load-shedding means the grid switches power off in some districts in turn because supply falls short of demand. Two civil-society groups say available power in the capital has already fallen since July.
DR CONGO · ENERGY · BRIEF
Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, faces deeper electricity cuts for nine days from Friday 27 November 2026, the state power utility SNEL announced this week. A repair at Inga II, a hydropower plant on the Congo River, will take generator G27 out of service every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SNEL (Société nationale d’électricité, the national electricity company) says deformed protective grilles at the water intake of generator G28 are causing vibrations. Divers must work underwater, so the neighbouring generator G27 has to stop while they do.
Key Facts
- Who SNEL, the state-owned electricity utility of DR Congo.
- What Intensified load-shedding (rotating power cuts) in Kinshasa for nine days from 27 November.
- Why Underwater repair at Inga II forces generator G27 offline from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- As of Friday 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT
Load-shedding means the grid switches power off in some districts in turn because supply falls short of demand. Two civil-society groups say available power in the capital has already fallen since July.
Bob Mbombo, head of SNEL’s communication unit, said unit 8 (G28) of Inga II has damaged protective grilles on its water intake. “These grilles deformed and caused vibrations,” he said.
“As the work is underwater and needs divers, we are obliged to stop unit 7 as well,” Mbombo said. “This will cause a significant energy deficit for the city of Kinshasa.”
G27 will go offline every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for nine days and return to service from 6 p.m., SNEL says. Most communes (districts) of Kinshasa will be affected, it adds, and subscribers are asked to follow the new load-shedding programme and use power sparingly.
SNEL says the repair is essential to keep the plant reliable and avoid bigger failures later. Once it ends, Mbombo said, units G27 and G28 will return to normal operation gradually.
SNEL’s statement speaks of a significant loss of power for Kinshasa but gives no figure for the megawatts lost. Nine days from Friday 27 November puts the end of the work around Saturday 5 December.
The cut lands on a grid that was already short of supply. Two Congolese civil-society groups, Congo Is Not for Sale (CNPAV), a Congolese campaign group, and the Réseau Mwangaza network, said in mid-October 2026 that, by their count, power available in the capital had fallen from about 700 megawatts to between 390 and 450 megawatts since July.
The groups said the shortfall hits households, health facilities and businesses. They urged SNEL to publish its contracts, licences and tariffs with private partners, including Karpowership, an operator of floating power plants, for a floating thermal plant of 134 to 135 megawatts.
Their objection is about transparency, not the repair: they ask what the electricity will cost per kilowatt-hour and what SNEL will owe. They also question an announced SNEL commitment of US$110 million to a planned hydropower project called Kibombo Bis.
For people in Kinshasa the cuts fall in the working day, when power is most needed. The repair addresses one generator, not the wider supply drop the groups describe since July.
More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is load-shedding?
It is a planned rotation of power cuts across districts when supply cannot meet demand. SNEL uses it in Kinshasa.
When will normal supply return in Kinshasa?
SNEL says generators G27 and G28 will return gradually once the repair ends. The repair does not address the wider fall in available power that civil-society groups describe.
Sources: SNEL (Société nationale d’électricité), announcement of 24 November 2026 and statements by communication head Bob Mbombo (SNEL’s own text not publicly accessible); Congo Is Not for Sale (CNPAV) and Réseau Mwangaza, statement of 15 October 2026; SNEL, announcement of a 134 MW floating power plant, 1 October 2026.
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