Gold Rises 0.56% to US$3,597 as Rate Bets Weigh | Gold & Silver, Nov 26
Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,597 an ounce and silver 1.27% on 26 November, yet both remain far below January peaks as bets on a Fed rate rise weigh.
Key Facts
- Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,597 an ounce, and silver 1.27% to US$41.96, two days after silver’s year low.
- Gold is 33.4% below its 28 January closing high of US$5,400; silver is 63.4% below its peak.
- Rate-rise fears weigh: traders expect a US Federal Reserve rate rise, and gold and silver pay no interest.
- Mexico and Peru feel it: the two largest silver producers mined about 303.5 million ounces in 2025.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 93.5% (19:43 ET, 26 November).
Today’s Focus
Gold and silver bounced on Thursday, but they are still near their lowest prices in a year. Gold closed at US$3,596.73 an ounce, up 0.56%, and silver at US$41.96, up 1.27% (RT spot, 26 November 2026).
The main weight is US interest-rate expectations. US growth for the third quarter came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected, and the Federal Reserve’s favoured price gauge, core PCE (a price gauge that excludes food and energy), ran at 3.3% a year against 3.2% expected (RT economic calendar, 25 November).
For Latin America this matters because Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and Peru is second, so cheaper metal thins profits for miners and royalties for governments.
What matters today. Gold and silver are bouncing from a one-year low, but they are unlikely to recover until traders stop betting on US rate rises.
01 Gold and silver bounce, but the slump stays
Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,596.73 on Thursday, and silver rose 1.27% to US$41.96 (RT spot, 26 November). US futures and funds were closed for Thanksgiving, so spot prices carried the day.
Gold’s 12-month low is US$3,526.34 from 20 November, and it now trades 2.0% above that (RT). Silver’s low is US$40.93 from 24 November, and it is 2.5% above it.
Thursday looks like relief after heavy selling, not the start of a recovery, because the pressure from rate expectations has not eased. We rate this medium confidence because US markets were shut and volumes were thin.
The variable to watch is the next US data, which decides whether the Federal Reserve is seen raising rates in December.
02 The board: spot prices on a US holiday
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Gold
|US$3,596.73/oz
|+0.56%
|Silver
|US$41.96/oz
|+1.27%
|Gold vs 28 Jan high
|US$5,400.25
|−33.4%
|Silver vs 28 Jan high
|US$114.59
|−63.4%
Source: RT spot prices, 26 November 2026. US exchange-traded funds did not trade on Thursday.
Silver’s low of US$40.93 came on 24 November, and Thursday’s close is 2.5% above it (RT). Gold’s drop from the January peak is 33.4%, silver’s 63.4%, which shows how much more violently silver swings. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceThe live market board
Latin America — Cross-Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
176,799.84
+6.07%
+11.51%
166,684.61
177,024
166,696
—
IPSA
10,541.09
+1.20%
—
10,416.24
10,562
10,417
—
IPC MEX
70,563.45
-1.13%
+11.24%
71,372.25
71,480
70,247
38,032,719
MERVAL
2,848,945
—
—
2,848,945
—
—
—
COLCAP
2,452.46
—
—
—
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.65
-2.92%
+6.01%
5.82
5.83
5.64
—
EUR/BRL
6.20
-4.07%
+0.33%
6.46
6.39
6.19
—
USD/MXN
19.72
+0.63%
+7.54%
19.59
19.73
19.70
—
USD/CLP
1,036
-0.33%
+11.86%
1,039
1,043
1,033
—
USD/COP
3,547
-2.03%
-5.02%
3,621
3,554
3,482
—
USD/PEN
3.47
-0.14%
+3.03%
3.47
3.47
3.47
—
USD/ARS
1,601
-0.12%
+10.21%
1,603
1,602
1,598
—
USD/UYU
40.70
+3.71%
+3.74%
39.24
40.70
40.70
—
USD/PYG
6,399
+2.73%
-7.06%
6,229
6,399
6,399
—
USD/BOB
11.78
+3.30%
+74.80%
11.40
11.78
11.78
—
USD/DOP
59.54
+1.70%
-4.58%
58.54
59.75
59.54
—
USD/CRC
441.10
+2.54%
-9.62%
430.17
441.10
441.10
—
USD/GTQ
7.65
+3.39%
+2.10%
7.40
7.65
7.65
—
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why metals stay under pressure: rate-hike bets
The heaviest cause is the market’s bet on a Federal Reserve rate rise. US third-quarter growth came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected, and the PCE price index rose 3.8% on the year, in line with forecasts (RT economic calendar, 25 November).
Higher rates make gold, which pays no interest, less attractive to hold. The 12-month core PCE rate of 3.3% was a tenth above forecast, which supports the hawkish case.
Thursday’s bounce is best read as bargain-hunting near the year’s low, with medium confidence. US bond and stock markets were closed or short, so we cannot check the usual cross-signals for Thursday.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 25 basis-point US rate rise at the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, at 93.5%; “no change” stands at 3.8% (as of 19:43 ET, 26 November). The whole December Fed event has traded about US$62.8 million. These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
04 The trend: a long way below January
Gold’s closing high was US$5,400.25 on 28 January and silver’s US$114.59, and both have lost most of that since (RT). This looks like a continuation of the downtrend, not a new phase.
Silver has fallen far more than gold, which is typical in a selloff. Both metals sit within 3% of their one-year lows.
05 Mexico and Peru earn less for every ounce
Mexico mined 172.9 million ounces of silver in 2025, roughly a fifth of world supply, according to the World Silver Survey of the Silver Institute, an industry research body. Its output fell 5%, the third straight annual decline.
Peru ranks second at about 130.6 million ounces, up 7%, and much of its silver comes as a by-product of copper mining (Silver Institute, World Silver Survey). A weak silver price therefore hurts Peru less than a weak copper price, but it still trims revenue.
06 Miners and savers: who feels the fall
Silver miners such as Mexico’s Fresnillo and Peru’s Buenaventura are most exposed, since their profits track silver and gold directly. Southern Copper, a large copper producer, matters in Peru because silver arrives alongside its copper.
Travellers buying jewellery in Lima or Mexico City find metal far cheaper than at the start of the year. Savers who bought near the November low are slightly ahead.
07 What would turn the metals higher
Gold’s line in the sand is the 20 November low of US$3,526.34, and a close below it would signal more selling. For silver the support is US$40.93, with US$114.59 the January peak.
A clear signal that the Fed will not raise rates would change the picture. Until then, bounces are likely to fade.
08 What to watch
- US data: Friday’s goods trade balance is due at 13:30 UTC (forecast −133 against −134.9, RT economic calendar), and early-December jobs and inflation data will move rate bets.
- Gold at US$3,526: The 20 November low is the line buyers must hold.
- Silver at US$40.93: The 24 November low; losing it would open the way to fresh lows.
- Mexican and Peruvian output: Both countries’ 2026 production decides whether silver’s shortage deepens.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are gold and silver falling?
Traders expect the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates, which makes metals that pay no interest less attractive.
Is Thursday’s rise the bottom?
Not necessarily. Thursday’s gains followed new lows, and the main pressure from rate expectations has not eased.
Who produces the most silver?
Mexico leads with 172.9 million ounces in 2025, followed by Peru at about 130.6 million ounces and China at 112.8 million ounces, according to the Silver Institute.
What do prediction markets say about the Fed?
Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point rate rise at the December meeting at 93.5% (19:43 ET, 26 November). These prices are bets, not polls.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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