Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,597 an ounce and silver 1.27% on 26 November, yet both remain far below January peaks as bets on a Fed rate rise weigh.

One-ounce silver bullion bars. Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

Key Facts Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,597 an ounce, and silver 1.27% to US$41.96, two days after silver’s year low.

and silver 1.27% to US$41.96, two days after silver’s year low. Gold is 33.4% below its 28 January closing high of US$5,400; silver is 63.4% below its peak.

its 28 January closing high of US$5,400; silver is 63.4% below its peak. Rate-rise fears weigh: traders expect a US Federal Reserve rate rise, and gold and silver pay no interest.

traders expect a US Federal Reserve rate rise, and gold and silver pay no interest. Mexico and Peru feel it: the two largest silver producers mined about 303.5 million ounces in 2025.

the two largest silver producers mined about 303.5 million ounces in 2025. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 93.5% (19:43 ET, 26 November).

Today’s Focus Gold and silver bounced on Thursday, but they are still near their lowest prices in a year. Gold closed at US$3,596.73 an ounce, up 0.56%, and silver at US$41.96, up 1.27% (RT spot, 26 November 2026). The main weight is US interest-rate expectations. US growth for the third quarter came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected, and the Federal Reserve’s favoured price gauge, core PCE (a price gauge that excludes food and energy), ran at 3.3% a year against 3.2% expected (RT economic calendar, 25 November). For Latin America this matters because Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and Peru is second, so cheaper metal thins profits for miners and royalties for governments. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Gold and silver are bouncing from a one-year low, but they are unlikely to recover until traders stop betting on US rate rises.

01 Gold and silver bounce, but the slump stays

Gold rose 0.56% to US$3,596.73 on Thursday, and silver rose 1.27% to US$41.96 (RT spot, 26 November). US futures and funds were closed for Thanksgiving, so spot prices carried the day.

Gold’s 12-month low is US$3,526.34 from 20 November, and it now trades 2.0% above that (RT). Silver’s low is US$40.93 from 24 November, and it is 2.5% above it.

Assessment — A bounce inside a bruising downtrend MEDIUM Thursday looks like relief after heavy selling, not the start of a recovery, because the pressure from rate expectations has not eased. We rate this medium confidence because US markets were shut and volumes were thin. The variable to watch is the next US data, which decides whether the Federal Reserve is seen raising rates in December.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

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02 The board: spot prices on a US holiday

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,596.73/oz +0.56% Silver US$41.96/oz +1.27% Gold vs 28 Jan high US$5,400.25 −33.4% Silver vs 28 Jan high US$114.59 −63.4%

Source: RT spot prices, 26 November 2026. US exchange-traded funds did not trade on Thursday.

Silver’s low of US$40.93 came on 24 November, and Thursday’s close is 2.5% above it (RT). Gold’s drop from the January peak is 33.4%, silver’s 63.4%, which shows how much more violently silver swings.

Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,799.84 +6.07% L 166,696day rangeH 177,024 +11.51% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 -2.92% USD / MXN 19.72 +0.63% USD / CLP 1,036 -0.33% USD / COP 3,547 -2.03% USD / ARS 1,601 -0.12% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,799.84 +6.07% Ibovespa176,799.84 +6.07% Mexico 70,563.45 -1.13% S&P/BMV IPC70,563.45 -1.13% Chile 10,541.09 +1.20% S&P IPSA10,541.09 +1.20% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% +11.51% 166,684.61 177,024 166,696 — IPSA 10,541.09 +1.20% — 10,416.24 10,562 10,417 — IPC MEX 70,563.45 -1.13% +11.24% 71,372.25 71,480 70,247 38,032,719 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% +6.01% 5.82 5.83 5.64 — EUR/BRL 6.20 -4.07% +0.33% 6.46 6.39 6.19 — USD/MXN 19.72 +0.63% +7.54% 19.59 19.73 19.70 — USD/CLP 1,036 -0.33% +11.86% 1,039 1,043 1,033 — USD/COP 3,547 -2.03% -5.02% 3,621 3,554 3,482 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.14% +3.03% 3.47 3.47 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,601 -0.12% +10.21% 1,603 1,602 1,598 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.71% +3.74% 39.24 40.70 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +2.73% -7.06% 6,229 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.30% +74.80% 11.40 11.78 11.78 — USD/DOP 59.54 +1.70% -4.58% 58.54 59.75 59.54 — USD/CRC 441.10 +2.54% -9.62% 430.17 441.10 441.10 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.39% +2.10% 7.40 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% EUR/BRL 6.20 -4.07% USD/UYU 40.70 +3.71% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.39% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.30% USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +2.73% USD/CRC 441.10 +2.54% The session read The Ibovespa rose 6.07%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

03 Why metals stay under pressure: rate-hike bets

The heaviest cause is the market’s bet on a Federal Reserve rate rise. US third-quarter growth came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected, and the PCE price index rose 3.8% on the year, in line with forecasts (RT economic calendar, 25 November).

Higher rates make gold, which pays no interest, less attractive to hold. The 12-month core PCE rate of 3.3% was a tenth above forecast, which supports the hawkish case.

Thursday’s bounce is best read as bargain-hunting near the year’s low, with medium confidence. US bond and stock markets were closed or short, so we cannot check the usual cross-signals for Thursday.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 25 basis-point US rate rise at the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, at 93.5%; “no change” stands at 3.8% (as of 19:43 ET, 26 November). The whole December Fed event has traded about US$62.8 million. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

04 The trend: a long way below January

Gold’s closing high was US$5,400.25 on 28 January and silver’s US$114.59, and both have lost most of that since (RT). This looks like a continuation of the downtrend, not a new phase.

Silver has fallen far more than gold, which is typical in a selloff. Both metals sit within 3% of their one-year lows.

05 Mexico and Peru earn less for every ounce

Mexico mined 172.9 million ounces of silver in 2025, roughly a fifth of world supply, according to the World Silver Survey of the Silver Institute, an industry research body. Its output fell 5%, the third straight annual decline.

Peru ranks second at about 130.6 million ounces, up 7%, and much of its silver comes as a by-product of copper mining (Silver Institute, World Silver Survey). A weak silver price therefore hurts Peru less than a weak copper price, but it still trims revenue.

06 Miners and savers: who feels the fall

Silver miners such as Mexico’s Fresnillo and Peru’s Buenaventura are most exposed, since their profits track silver and gold directly. Southern Copper, a large copper producer, matters in Peru because silver arrives alongside its copper.

Travellers buying jewellery in Lima or Mexico City find metal far cheaper than at the start of the year. Savers who bought near the November low are slightly ahead.

07 What would turn the metals higher

Gold’s line in the sand is the 20 November low of US$3,526.34, and a close below it would signal more selling. For silver the support is US$40.93, with US$114.59 the January peak.

A clear signal that the Fed will not raise rates would change the picture. Until then, bounces are likely to fade.

08 What to watch

US data: Friday’s goods trade balance is due at 13:30 UTC (forecast −133 against −134.9, RT economic calendar), and early-December jobs and inflation data will move rate bets.

Friday’s goods trade balance is due at 13:30 UTC (forecast −133 against −134.9, RT economic calendar), and early-December jobs and inflation data will move rate bets. Gold at US$3,526: The 20 November low is the line buyers must hold.

The 20 November low is the line buyers must hold. Silver at US$40.93: The 24 November low; losing it would open the way to fresh lows.

The 24 November low; losing it would open the way to fresh lows. Mexican and Peruvian output: Both countries’ 2026 production decides whether silver’s shortage deepens.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold and silver falling?

Traders expect the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates, which makes metals that pay no interest less attractive.

Is Thursday’s rise the bottom?

Not necessarily. Thursday’s gains followed new lows, and the main pressure from rate expectations has not eased.

Who produces the most silver?

Mexico leads with 172.9 million ounces in 2025, followed by Peru at about 130.6 million ounces and China at 112.8 million ounces, according to the Silver Institute.

What do prediction markets say about the Fed?

Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 25 basis-point rate rise at the December meeting at 93.5% (19:43 ET, 26 November). These prices are bets, not polls.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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