Three former senior officials who now lead opposition parties say they will not attend a meeting with Kenya's election authority. They call it a government organised charade.

Kenya Politics

Kenya’s opposition leaders said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that they would boycott a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the country’s election authority. They accused the commission of working under the influence of President William Ruto.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Rigathi Gachagua, David Maraga and Justin Muturi, three former senior officials who now lead opposition parties.

What They vowed to boycott a meeting with Kenya’s election authority, citing government influence over it.

When The meeting was set for Wednesday afternoon; the IEBC has set the election for 10 August 2027.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Three former senior officials who now lead opposition parties say they will not attend a meeting with Kenya’s election authority. They call it a government organised charade.

Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former Deputy President and leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party, spoke at a press briefing with David Maraga, a former Chief Justice who leads the United Green Movement. Justin Muturi, a former Attorney General who leads the Democratic Party, stood with them.

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Gachagua said the meeting, set for Wednesday afternoon, had been organised by the State Department for Interior, a unit of the government ministry that handles internal affairs. “We are not willing to engage in a charade,” he said, and he asked why Ruto was “speaking for IEBC”.

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Maraga said attending would amount to endorsing decisions already made. “If we go there, we will be rubber-stamping what they are saying,” he said.

He added that the opposition is considering mass action and wants the National Tallying Centre, the central hall where presidential results are totalled, scrapped. The opposition has also prepared a Bill to strengthen transparency in the electoral process, he said.

Muturi objected to remarks by Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen about planned demonstrations. He said the opposition would not accept being bulldozed.

He disputed the IEBC chairperson’s claim that live streaming election results would cost billions of shillings, saying media houses could help. He also claimed that 24 IEBC staff were moved on Tuesday.

Gachagua claimed that the commission’s contract with election technology provider Smartmatic expired on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and he questioned its readiness for by-elections, which are votes held to fill vacant seats. The commission had not responded in the statements available at the time of writing, so the contract status is unconfirmed.

The dispute began with letters rather than boycotts. Gachagua said the United Opposition, an alliance of opposition parties, met the IEBC on 28 January 2026, but its letters of 12 February and 10 May went unanswered.

The talks then moved to Nairobi, where the commission held a high level consultative meeting with party leaders on Thursday 19 November 2026. The IEBC says the meeting brought together leaders from both the government and opposition sides.

Opposition leaders led by Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (a former vice president and an ally in the United Opposition) and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna walked out after rejecting the agenda presented by IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon. They said it left out the reforms they proposed, and Gachagua said the commission had remained non-committal and unresponsive.

Ethekon called the walkout unfortunate, saying the meeting was a chance for parties to understand the commission’s work and preparations. Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, chair of Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party, also criticised the walkout.

In its press release, the IEBC said the meeting aimed to give an open and constructive platform for dialogue on preparedness for the 2027 General Election. It thanked the leaders who attended, said it “remains open to engagement and will continue consultations”, and appealed to all stakeholders to respect its constitutional mandate and independence.

Speaking at Bokoli in Webuye West, Bungoma County, on 19 November, Ruto said the opposition was picking a fight with the commission because it fears defeat, and that voters, not the IEBC, decide the outcome. Telling the opposition to stop disturbing the commission, he said in English within a largely Swahili speech that it should “first, look for a candidate.”

The opposition has since moved from letters to a walkout, then to a boycott, and now to a threat of street action. Gachagua said it would mobilise Kenyans in January 2027 to engage the commission directly if its concerns stay unaddressed.

On 19 November Gachagua proposed a technical team led by Maraga, under the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms (the opposition’s reform platform), to agree an agenda before another high level meeting, possibly the following week. Whether such a meeting will take place is not known.

The IEBC has set the polls for 10 August 2027, which is 258 days after Wednesday’s briefing. It is not known whether any opposition leader attended on Wednesday, and the record holds no statement from the Interior department.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the opposition boycotting the meeting?

Its leaders say the State Department for Interior, not the commission, organised it, and that attending would mean endorsing decisions already made.

What does the IEBC say?

After the earlier meeting it said it remains open to engagement and will continue consultations, and it asked stakeholders to respect its independence.

What could happen next?

The opposition says it may use mass action and will mobilise Kenyans in January 2027 if its concerns are not addressed.

Further reading: Kenya Opposition Says Vote Body Colludes and Kenya Reviews 105 Parties’ Nomination Rules

More: Kenya news

Sources: IEBC press release on the high level consultative meeting of 19 November 2026, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission





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