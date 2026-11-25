The hospital says dues will be paid in two phases, while the doctors' union has set an ultimatum and warned of wider action.

File photo. Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi. (Photo: Rotsee, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

KENYA · HEALTH

Health workers at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), a major public referral hospital in Kenya, stopped work in Nairobi on Tuesday 24 November 2026 over late salaries and unpaid deductions. Deductions are money taken from pay for loans, insurance, savings co-operatives and pensions that has not been passed on.

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On Wednesday 25 November hospital management appealed to all staff to return, and said it would make first payments by Friday 27 November. It gave no amounts.

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Key Facts Who. Hospital health workers, management and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

What. Strike over late salaries and unpaid deductions at a major public referral hospital in Nairobi.

Where. Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya.

When. Strike began Tuesday 24 November 2026; first payments promised Friday 27 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:25 GMT.

The hospital says dues will be paid in two phases, while the doctors’ union has set an ultimatum and warned of wider action.

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The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which represents doctors, gave hospital management 72 hours on Tuesday 24 November to clear outstanding salary balances. Its Nairobi branch also demanded that the deducted money be remitted.

The branch said doctors are entitled to their full salaries. It said failure to comply within 72 hours would force the union to take further action in accordance with the law.

The union said doctors at the hospital have received only partial salaries and some have gone more than two months without pay. It said this has forced them to seek financial help from friends.

Dr Kahura Mundia, the union’s Deputy National Chairperson, put the outstanding deductions at about 3.5 billion Kenyan shillings (about US$27 million at roughly 130 shillings per dollar). The hospital has not confirmed that figure, which is a union estimate.

Dr Maureen Wanjiru, the Nairobi branch secretary, said doctors would join the strike from Tuesday 1 December if the demands are not met. The 72-hour ultimatum runs out later this week.

The grievance is not new. KNH nurses struck from Monday 13 April 2026 over unremitted statutory and third-party deductions.

Hospital management said at the time that salaries had been paid up to March 2026, and blamed the remittance delays on broader national healthcare financing systems. That strike was later called off after a return-to-work agreement.

Seven months later the same complaint has returned. How many staff are on strike is not known.

Management’s statement of Wednesday 25 November said talks with staff representatives began on Tuesday evening. It promised the remaining dues in a second phase on Tuesday 8 December.

Dr Joel Lessan, the hospital’s chief executive, said management believes “continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation” will lead to an amicable resolution. The statement also said: “As discussions continue, Management appeals to all staff to resume duty as we work together towards resolving the outstanding issues.”

Wards of Kenyatta National Hospital, a major public hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, photographed in December 2014. Photo: Rotsee, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Management said it wants to keep care going for the thousands of patients who depend on KNH. It also said it is meeting union officials to settle the remaining issues.

As a referral hospital, KNH receives patients sent from smaller facilities. It is not clear how far its services are disrupted.

It is also not known whether the Treasury or the Health Ministry will provide the money. The hospital has said only that dues will be settled in phases while dialogue continues.

The next checkpoints are the first payments and the end of the ultimatum on Friday 27 November, and a possible doctors’ walkout on Tuesday 1 December. The second payment is promised for Tuesday 8 December.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are unremitted deductions?

They are sums taken from a worker’s pay for loans, insurance, savings co-operatives or pensions that the employer has not passed on to the lender, insurer or fund. Unpaid deductions can leave workers in default on loans and without cover.

Is the hospital still treating patients?

The hospital says it wants care to continue for the thousands of patients who depend on it. It is not clear how far services are disrupted.

What happens if the dispute is not settled?

The doctors’ union has said it will take further action in accordance with the law once its ultimatum expires. Its Nairobi branch also says doctors may join the strike from Tuesday 1 December.

Sources KMPDU Nairobi Branch statement of 24 November 2026; Kenyatta National Hospital management statement of 25 November 2026. Kenyatta National Hospital · KMPDU

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error