Kenya's election commission says cameras at every polling station are out of reach, while lawyers and lawmakers disagree on whether the law still demands them.

Central Nairobi seen from the roof of the KICC tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

KENYA · ELECTIONS

Kenya’s election commission, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), says it cannot afford to livestream results from every polling station at the next general election. Chairperson Erastus Ethekon told reporters covering politics in Nairobi on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that cameras at more than 50,000 stations could cost billions of shillings.

Kenya was designated a major non-NATO ally of the United States in 2024, so trust in its vote count matters to investors and diplomats in Washington. The general election is due in less than nine months.

Key Facts Who. Erastus Ethekon, chairperson of the IEBC, Kenya’s election authority.

What. He says livestreaming from every polling station is unaffordable unless the government pays.

Where. Nairobi, Kenya. Ethekon puts the number of polling stations at more than 50,000.

When. Briefing Tuesday 24 November 2026; general election due Tuesday 10 August 2027.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:42 GMT.

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Kenya’s election commission says cameras at every polling station are out of reach, while lawyers and lawmakers disagree on whether the law still demands them.

The IEBC runs Kenya’s elections. Ethekon asked: “If we say IEBC should livestream, then we need to have little cameras in every polling station recording everything that’s happening.”

Ethekon went on to ask, “From a practical perspective, how tenable is that?” He then put the cost question directly: “For IEBC to set up 50,000 cameras, what is the cost of that?”

The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, where lawmakers are weighing the election law. (File photo, April 2010)

He said the commission lacks the resources and could carry out the plan only if the government paid for it. “Some things are impossible,” he said, adding: “If the people of Kenya decide to procure cameras and people in over 50,000 stations, so be it.”

Chrispine Owiye, the commission’s director of legal services, called livestreaming “almost unattainable” in its true sense. He said it would need “billions and billions of shillings” and promised: “Transmission of results will happen.”

Transmission means sending results forms electronically from the stations. Livestreaming would instead put the proceedings at each station on camera for the public.

Commissioner Dr Alutalala Mukhwana defended keeping the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, the hall where presidential results are collated. He cited Article 138 of the Constitution.

Opposition leaders want that centre abolished. They want presidential results declared by adding up the results from the polling stations themselves.

Kenya’s next general election falls on the second Tuesday of August in every fifth year, under Article 101 of the Constitution. That puts the vote on Tuesday 10 August 2027, so any change to the rules must pass soon.

The argument did not start this week. On 30 July 2026 Ethekon called claims that the commission would ban live streaming of results in 2027 “unfounded propaganda”.

Critics are not satisfied. Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has said the media has every right to collect results from every polling station, which he put at 45,000, while commissioners have cited between 50,000 and 55,000.

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Whether the duty to livestream is in force is itself disputed. Commissioner Ann Nderitu told the briefing that Section 39(1G) of the Elections Act, Kenya’s main election law, which provides for livestreaming of results announced at polling stations, remains in force and unchanged.

Gitonga Murugara, MP for Tharaka and chair of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, Kenya’s lower house, says a High Court judgment by Justice Gregory Mutai on 22 September 2026 upheld the constitutionality of Section 39. The judgment declined a petition by Okiya Omtatah, senator for Busia County, to quash Sections 39, 39(1C) and 39(1G).

In Murugara’s account the judgment puts Section 39(1G), the livestream clause, back in force for public information only. The text of the judgment decides which reading is right.

The commission gave no total figure for the cost. The date on which Parliament will vote on the bill is not known.

The one dated checkpoint is a different deadline. The commission said politicians seeking public financing for next year’s elections have until Wednesday 9 December 2026 to apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Kenya still send election results electronically?

The commission says electronic transmission of results forms will go ahead. The dispute is only about whether the public can also watch proceedings live.

Does Kenyan law now require a livestream?

Accounts differ. The answer turns on whether the contested livestream clause of the Elections Act is in force.

Why does this matter outside Kenya?

Kenya is a US ally, so investors and diplomats watch whether voters will trust the count. The answer shapes confidence in the 2027 vote.

Sources Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission forum with political reporters, Nairobi, 24 November 2026; High Court judgment of 22 September 2026 as described by the chair of the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee; Constitution of Kenya, Articles 101 and 138. IEBC · Parliament of Kenya · Kenya Law

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