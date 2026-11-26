Kenya’s opposition leader says nobody can steal the 2027 vote while he is involved, and the commission chair told opposition leaders last week that his body has nothing to hide.

File photo. Traffic on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway near the airport in Embakasi, 11 May 2019. Photo: Endesia94 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Kenya

Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s opposition leader and a former deputy president, said in a television interview on Wednesday 25 November 2026: “Nobody can steal an election where I am involved.” He also accused Erastus Ethekon, chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body that runs Kenyan elections, of working under President William Ruto’s direction.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Kenya votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027, according to the IEBC. The opposition is already contesting how the count will be run, about eight months before the vote.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Rigathi Gachagua, opposition leader and ex-deputy president, versus election commission chair Erastus Ethekon.

What. Gachagua says nobody can steal the 2027 vote and accuses the commission chair of taking orders.

Where. Kenya.

When. Interview on Wednesday 25 November 2026; election on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 07:59 GMT

Kenya’s opposition leader says nobody can steal the 2027 vote while he is involved, and the commission chair told opposition leaders last week that his body has nothing to hide.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Kenya opposition Email address Follow

Gachagua was impeached as deputy president in October 2024, when parliament removed him from office, and now leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP). He says he is an expert in elections and has never lost a presidential vote.

Ruto took office in September 2022 with Gachagua as his deputy, and the two have been political rivals since the impeachment. The IEBC chair is the official who announces the winner of the presidential race.

He wants the IEBC to announce the presidential winner within hours and said: “The new President must be announced on the 11th by 8am.” In his account, constituency tallies for the presidency could be ready by 1am.

File photo. A street in Kwale town, Kenya, 2013. Photo: Eddymagno, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The dispute over preparations has built since August. The IEBC said that month that the procurement of election technology and ballot papers was temporarily suspended pending a request for review, and Ethekon later said no company had been awarded the tenders.

The 10 August date itself has faced a legal challenge, because the High Court in Malindi ruled it unconstitutional but suspended its ruling. The IEBC says it is still preparing for that date.

Gachagua says the commission has not dealt with alleged irregularities in the voter register, including a claim that foreign nationals from Uganda and Somalia are registered. He called for an audit to remove dead voters, and these claims are unproven.

He also accused Ethekon of working under the direction of Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the minister in charge of police and internal security, and offered no evidence in the interview. He questioned the IEBC’s position on livestreaming results and said it could be done with smartphones issued to deputy presiding officers at polling stations.

On Thursday 19 November 2026, opposition leaders walked out of an IEBC consultative forum in Nairobi. They included Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement party and a former vice president, Gachagua, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Cabinet Secretary (minister) Justin Muturi.

They cited their exclusion from election preparedness and an unmet January 2026 agreement on a technical team. They say a 28 January 2026 meeting with the commission had agreed to set up technical teams, and that the promise was not kept.

The group’s demands are a voter register audit, an end to central tallying of presidential votes at Bomas, the national tallying centre in Nairobi, a diaspora e-voting pilot, mandatory livestreaming and open procurement of election technology. Ethekon told the same forum: “We have nothing to hide.”

He pointed to court cases, procurement challenges over technology and ballot papers, and “statutory deadlines that are cast in stone.” Simba Arati of the Orange Democratic Movement, a party in the government coalition, was among the ruling-side politicians who criticised the walkout.

Gachagua said the United Opposition, the alliance of opposition parties, met Ethekon in January and agreed a joint secretariat for monthly talks. He said Ethekon did not answer a later letter.

The opposition says it will mobilise Kenyans to engage the commission directly if it fails to consult political leaders in December. The vote is 257 days away.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Who runs elections in Kenya?

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, known as the IEBC, runs them, and Erastus Ethekon chairs it.

Has anyone proved the accusations against the commission?

No evidence was presented in the interview, so the accusations remain claims. The commission’s chair has said it has nothing to hide.

Sources Interview with Rigathi Gachagua (25 November 2026); IEBC consultative forum (19 November 2026); IEBC statement on procurement (August 2026). · Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error