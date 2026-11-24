Kenya is moving a cement ingredient it has long imported onto home soil, behind import duties. The open questions are when it starts and what it does to the price of a bag.

KENYA · CEMENT

Kenya’s President William Ruto broke ground on Tuesday 24 November 2026 in Matuga, in Kwale County on the country’s Indian Ocean coast, on a new clinker plant for Bamburi Cement, a Kenyan cement maker. Clinker is the kiln-fired intermediate that gives cement its strength and is the costly part of making it.

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The plant will cost about US$250 million (KSh32 billion, Kenyan shillings), the company says, and make 1.6 million tonnes a year. It comes four weeks after Ruto broke ground on a rival site, part of what we have reported as East Africa’s clinker race.

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Key Facts Who Bamburi Cement, Kenya’s cement maker, controlled by Amsons Group, a Tanzanian industrial group.

What A clinker line making about 5,000 tonnes a day, built by a Chinese firm.

Where Matuga, Kwale County, on Kenya’s coast.

Cost About US$250 million (KSh32 billion), a company figure.

As of 24 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Kenya is moving a cement ingredient it has long imported onto home soil, behind import duties. The open questions are when it starts and what it does to the price of a bag.

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Bamburi now belongs to Amsons Group, a Tanzanian industrial group that took control after a contested takeover in 2024. In December 2025 Bamburi signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, under which one firm designs and builds the plant, with Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd, a Chinese engineering company, at a ceremony Ruto attended.

Mohit Kapoor, then Bamburi’s chief executive, said at that signing that the line “will greatly reduce reliance on imported clinker”. In Matuga on 24 November 2026 Ruto traced the policy to a request to parliament: “When parliament on our request imposed a 17.5% duty on imported steel and cement, many people did not understand where we were going.”

File photo: a street in Kwale town, Kenya (2013). Photo: Eddymagno, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Ruto said the state chose to make cement and steel plants easier to open by discouraging imports, adding that “these investments are not by default”. He said the plant will create jobs during construction and business for transporters, suppliers and traders.

Edha Nahdi, Amsons Group managing director, called the US$250 million investment “a statement of our long-term confidence in Kenya”. Amsons says the project will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs once operating, plus openings for small firms in logistics, quarrying and equipment maintenance.

Geoffrey Ndugwa, Bamburi’s chief executive, said clinker is “the core ingredient at the heart of cement manufacturing” and that the plant “brings that heart home”. He said it “will shield Kenyan manufacturers from global supply shocks and currency swings”.

The mechanism is a trade one: an import duty is a tax on goods brought in, and Ruto says parliament put a 17.5% duty on imported steel and cement, which raises the cost of the imports a home producer competes with. Amsons says Bamburi’s clinker capacity will rise from 1 million to 2.6 million tonnes a year, and its cement capacity from 1.8 million to 4 million tonnes.

The ceremony came four weeks after Ruto broke ground in Kitui on 27 October 2026 on Devki Group’s (a developer that already runs a clinker plant in West Pokot) KSh70 billion (about US$540 million) clinker and cement plant. Ruto said then that he would be in Matuga in about three weeks.

Bamburi chairman John Simba and Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani attended alongside Ruto. Bamburi said on 24 November that 112 project-affected people from 42 households had received financial-literacy training ahead of the second phase of compensation under the KSh250 million (about US$1.9 million) relocation project for Mwachome Village.

Bamburi’s statements at the ceremony did not give a date for the start of clinker production. Bamburi has not said how much the plant will cut the price of a bag of cement, so Ndugwa’s pledge to shield manufacturers from supply shocks is so far a direction, not a figure.

Alternative fuels, coconut and cashew nut husks and municipal solid waste from the coast, are meant to feed the kiln. Until Bamburi names a start date, the plant is a commitment rather than supply.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is clinker and why does it matter?

Clinker is the kiln-fired intermediate that is turned into cement. Making it in Kenya means local builders depend less on imported supply.

Will cement get cheaper?

Bamburi’s chief executive says the plant will shield Kenyan manufacturers from supply shocks and currency swings. The company has not said by how much.

Who is building the plant?

Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd, a Chinese engineering firm, holds the engineering contract with Bamburi.

Sources Bamburi Cement Plc and Amsons Group statements (24 November 2026); Office of the President, remarks at the Matuga groundbreaking (24 November 2026); Bamburi and Sinoma CBMI EPC contract signing (December 2025).

More: Kenya news

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