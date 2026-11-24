The profit is real on paper but not in cash, and it is exposed to a Kenyan appeal that is still to be heard.

Photo: Lmwangi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

KENYA · COMPANIES

Vodafone, the British telecoms group, booked a one-off accounting gain of €3.0 billion (about US$3.3 billion) when it took control of Kenya’s Safaricom, it said in its half-year results on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The gain softened a loss of €3.6 billion (about US$3.9 billion) for the six months to 30 September, but it is exposed to a Kenyan court appeal that is still undecided.

Safaricom is the Nairobi-listed operator of M-Pesa, Africa’s best-known mobile-money service. On 30 June 2026 Vodacom, Vodafone’s South African mobile subsidiary, raised its holding in Safaricom to 55% and took control, as the group’s half-year results also show.

Key Facts What Vodafone booked a non-cash gain of €3.0 billion (about US$3.3 billion) on Safaricom.

Why Vodacom, Vodafone’s South African arm, took control of Safaricom, the Kenyan mobile operator.

Result Vodafone still reported a half-year loss of €3.6 billion (about US$3.9 billion).

Open A Kenyan appeal court has yet to decide the deal’s validity; a date is expected by December.

As of 24 November 2026, 20:57 GMT

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The profit is real on paper but not in cash, and it is exposed to a Kenyan appeal that is still to be heard.

File photo: the Nairobi skyline seen across Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at centre. Photo: DesiBoy101, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Vodacom paid the Government of Kenya KES 204 billion (Kenyan shillings; €1.4 billion, about US$1.5 billion) for a 15% stake and paid Vodafone KES 68 billion (€0.5 billion, about US$0.55 billion) for 5%, Vodafone’s report says. Safaricom is now owned by Vodacom (55%), the Government of Kenya (20%) and public investors (25%).

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Vodafone had held a minority stake in Safaricom as an associate, an investor with influence but no control, and once control passed to Vodacom it re-valued that earlier stake to fair value, meaning its market worth, which produced €3,022 million (about US$3.3 billion) of other income. The company describes the gain as non-cash and non-taxable.

Other charges pushed the half-year into loss, among them a €4.85 billion (about US$5.3 billion) write-down of the German business because of higher interest rates. A €2.2 billion (about US$2.5 billion) cut in UK deferred tax assets, tax savings booked in advance, followed the buyout of the 49% that CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong conglomerate, held in VodafoneThree, Vodafone’s UK mobile venture; the Safaricom gain offset part of these charges.

Vodafone gave its reason for the deal in its own words: it wants “to further enhance the Group’s earnings profile, broaden our exposure to attractive high-growth markets and increase the contribution from financial services and digital businesses.” Vodafone’s Africa business, mainly Vodacom, reported revenue up 37.4% to €5.4 billion (about US$6.0 billion), with Safaricom’s results counted from the 30 June completion, while Safaricom’s M-Pesa revenue grew 13.7% on an organic basis, which strips out acquisitions and currency effects.

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The legal risk sits with the 15% stake bought from the state, which Kenya’s High Court declared null and void on 15 September 2026. On 13 October the Court of Appeal in Nairobi ordered the status quo kept, covering the shares, which stay registered to Vodafone Kenya Limited, a Vodafone group company, and the purchase consideration.

Vodafone says the outcome of the appeal is uncertain and that, if it fails, it will reassess its accounting for Safaricom. The court has ordered the hearing expedited, and Vodafone expects an appeal date to be set before the end of December 2026.

For investors in either group, the Safaricom stake carries both a growth story and a court risk. The euro figures here convert at about US$1.097 per euro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Safaricom gain cash?

No. It is a non-cash accounting gain from re-valuing Vodafone’s earlier stake once control changed hands.

Could the gain be reversed?

Vodafone says the appeal outcome is uncertain and that it would reassess its accounting if the appeal fails. It has not said what that would mean for the gain.

Who owns Safaricom now?

Vodacom holds 55%, the Government of Kenya 20% and public investors 25%, subject to the court challenge.

More: Kenya news

Sources: Vodafone Group, H1 FY27 results announcement, 10 November 2026; Kenya High Court judgment of 15 September 2026 and Court of Appeal order of 13 October 2026, as recorded in Vodafone’s report.

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