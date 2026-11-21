A leading Kenyan opposition figure says the body that runs elections is no longer independent. He has shown no proof, nobody has replied, and protests are planned.

Politics: Kenya

Rigathi Gachagua, a leading Kenyan opposition figure, said in remarks made public on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the country’s election commission is no longer independent. He spoke in Wamunyoro, in Nyeri County, his home area in central Kenya, and no evidence was offered in the remarks as made public.

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Gachagua leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and was Kenya’s deputy president until his impeachment in October 2024. He accuses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body that runs the country’s elections, of colluding with the Interior Ministry.

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Key Facts Who. Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the opposition Democracy for the Citizens Party and former deputy president.

What. Accuses the election commission of colluding with the Interior Ministry; no evidence offered in the published remarks.

Where. Wamunyoro, Nyeri County, central Kenya.

When. Remarks made public Saturday; protests at commission offices planned from January; general election due 10 August 2027.

As of. As of 21 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

A leading Kenyan opposition figure says the body that runs elections is no longer independent. He has shown no proof, nobody has replied, and protests are planned.

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The accusation follows a pattern. After the Magarini by-election, a vote for one parliamentary seat, in November 2025 he accused the commission’s vice chair, Fahima Araphat Abdallah, and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), President William Ruto’s party, called that a “political tantrum”.

Before the Ol Kalou by-election, a vote for one parliamentary seat in Nyandarua County, on 16 July 2026 he alleged a rigging plot, and his party won the seat. In August 2026 he linked the election-technology tender to a plot, and commission chair Erastus Ethekon said no company had been awarded it.

His stated aim is pressure on the commission before the next general election, the national vote for president and Parliament, due on 10 August 2027, the date the commission set in June 2026. In January 2026 the united opposition met the commission with a list of demands, and on Thursday 19 November 2026 Gachagua and other opposition leaders walked out of a consultative meeting convened by Ethekon after rejecting its agenda.

Public trust gives him an opening. TIFA, a Kenyan polling firm, found in a survey run on 2 to 11 May 2026 that net trust in the commission, the share who trust it minus the share who do not, was minus 36 among 2,013 respondents.

In TIFA’s August and September 2025 survey, 48% of respondents had no confidence in the commission. The record leaves his central claim unproven, because no document or named witness was cited in the remarks as published.

Gachagua named Raymond Omollo, a principal secretary, or top civil servant, in the Interior Ministry. “There’s a man called Dr Raymond Omollo who is planning this,” he said, adding: “I don’t know what they are doing, but they are gathering people in North Eastern and Nyanza.”

The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya. (File photo, April 2010)

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North Eastern and Nyanza are regions of Kenya, and he did not say who is being gathered there or for what purpose. The remarks also give no date, place or list of attendees for the meetings he describes.

He called this part of a wider scheme to rig the general election. “We will not accept this,” he said, adding: “The IEBC is no longer independent.”

He also met party delegates from Kiambu County, near Nairobi, and said opposition supporters will demonstrate at commission offices nationwide from January 2027. Of those offices he said: “They have offices in every county across Kenya,” adding that supporters “will visit them and tell them what we disagree with.”

By Saturday evening no reply had been found from the commission, the Interior Ministry, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen or Omollo to these remarks. The nearest rebuttals on record are Ethekon’s denial on the tender and the UDA’s dismissal of the Magarini charge, and neither addresses this claim.

Kenya has been a major non-NATO ally of the United States since 2024, a status Washington gives to close security partners. A vote that many citizens distrust, with net trust already at minus 36, raises the risk of street protest and business disruption, which is how a dispute over a commission becomes a cost for investors.

The next dated step is Gachagua’s own: the protests he plans for January 2027. The vote itself comes later in 2027, and the commission’s answer to this claim is the open point between now and then.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IEBC and why does its independence matter?

It is the commission that registers voters and runs Kenya’s elections. If voters doubt it acts free of government pressure, they may doubt the result.

Has Gachagua shown evidence for his claim?

Not in the remarks as made public, which did not say which meetings he meant. No official reply had been found.

What does the planned protest campaign mean for the vote?

It is meant to pressure the commission before the election rather than to change the result. Its size and form have not been set out.

Sources Remarks by Rigathi Gachagua, Wamunyoro, Nyeri County (21 November 2026); statements by the IEBC chair (August 2026); IEBC election-date announcement (June 2026); TIFA opinion surveys (August to September 2025; 2 to 11 May 2026); UDA statement (November 2025) · IEBC · TIFA Research

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