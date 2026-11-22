Kenya’s National Liberal Party has left the Azimio opposition coalition and says it will field its own presidential candidate in the August 2027 election.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Kenya

Kenya’s National Liberal Party (NLP), a small opposition party, said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that it has left Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, the opposition coalition that backed veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga’s unsuccessful 2022 presidential run, with immediate effect. The party will unveil a presidential candidate at a National Delegates Convention, a meeting of party delegates, with the date to follow “in the coming days”.

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Kenya votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body that runs elections. The NLP said it will also field candidates for governor, senator, member of parliament, women’s representative and county assembly seats.

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Key Facts Who. The National Liberal Party, led by Augustus Muli, quit Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, an opposition coalition.

What. It will name a presidential candidate at a National Delegates Convention; date not yet set.

When. Statement issued Saturday 21 November 2026; Kenya votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

As of. 22 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Kenya’s National Liberal Party has left the Azimio opposition coalition and says it will field its own presidential candidate in the August 2027 election.

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The dispute is not new. On 22 February 2026 the party said it already had its own presidential candidate, its leader Augustus Muli, and would not automatically back opposition figures Kalonzo Musyoka, a former vice-president, or Fred Matiang’i, a former interior minister.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta, described then as Azimio’s chairman, had publicly backed Matiang’i. The NLP said it would not simply follow either man.

On 9 March 2026 Azimio removed several officials from its leadership bodies, among them lawmaker Junet Mohamed. On 23 March the NLP called the shake-up “unconstitutional and procedurally flawed”.

It also objected to Kalonzo Musyoka’s elevation as Azimio leader and wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties, the state office that registers and supervises parties. Whether the Registrar has ruled on that complaint is not known.

The quarrel then turned public. In mid-September the NLP rejected resolutions of an Azimio meeting held on 11 September, saying it was neither notified nor invited, and the NLP’s Secretary General, Omondi K’Oyoo, threatened legal action.

The party insisted at that point that it was not withdrawing. Then, in a statement issued on Monday 21 September, it said it “does not consent to, and does not recognise as binding upon it, any purported change to the Coalition’s name”, after a proposal to rebrand Azimio as the “Ukombozi Alliance”.

The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, (File photo)

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In that September statement the party said it remained committed to “lawful political cooperation”. It also wrote to Azimio’s leadership and the Registrar, demanding the meeting notice, agenda, attendance register and minutes.

The NLP said it has “concluded that the coalition no longer reflects the values, vision, and aspirations for which NLP stands”. That is the party’s own account of why it left.

The statement said the decision followed consultations with the party’s National Executive Council, county chairpersons, delegates and grassroots members. It ended on a conciliatory note: “We part ways with respect, and without hostility.”

Azimio had not, in what we found, publicly responded to the withdrawal. It is also not known whether the Registrar has ruled on the NLP’s earlier complaints.

The open question is whether a separate NLP candidate would divide the opposition vote. In 2022 President William Ruto beat Odinga by about 230,000 votes according to the official result.

We found no independent count of the NLP’s membership or voter strength. Whether it will back Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 bid or run alone to the end is not yet known.

The electoral commission has set 29 May to 11 June 2027 for nominations. The campaign period opens on 29 May 2027 and closes on 7 August 2027.

The next step the NLP has promised is its convention, but it has set no date. The next IEBC deadline falls in the second week of February 2027, when public officers who want to run must have resigned.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the NLP announce?

It said it has left the Azimio coalition with immediate effect and will unveil its own presidential candidate at a National Delegates Convention.

Who will the NLP put forward for president?

The party has not yet announced a name at the convention stage. It said earlier this year that Augustus Muli was its candidate.

Has Azimio responded?

Not in anything we found. Azimio had not publicly answered the statement.

Sources Source: National Liberal Party statement of 21 November 2026, as reported that day; Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission election calendar · IEBC

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