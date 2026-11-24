Washington says the money funds HIV and malaria work, while Democratic lawmakers question how government-to-government financing is handled.

President William Ruto, official portrait, 2022. Photo: Government of Kenya, public domain.

KENYA · US HEALTH AID

The US State Department plans to bypass objections from leading Democrats and release about US$176 million (about 22.7 billion Kenyan shillings, KES) in health aid to Kenya, Malawi and Uganda. The plan was reported on Sunday 22 November 2026, and Kenya’s share is reported as US$45.69 million (about KES 5.9 billion).

Kenya was the first country to sign a government-to-government health pact with Washington, in December 2025, so this money tests that new model. The department wants funds to flow through state institutions rather than charities and other nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).

Key Facts Who. The US State Department, Democrats on two congressional committees, and Kenya, Malawi and Uganda.

What. About US$176 million in health aid for three countries, over Democratic holds.

Where. Washington and Kenya, plus Malawi and Uganda.

When. Plan reported Sunday 22 November 2026; holds placed days after the late-August notice.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:42 GMT.

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Washington says the money funds HIV and malaria work, while Democratic lawmakers question how government-to-government financing is handled.

The department notified Congress about the funding at the end of August 2026. Days later, Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which oversee US foreign policy, placed holds on it.

A hold is an informal objection by committee leaders that normally stops spending until they agree. The department’s Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy briefed congressional staff and asked the committees to lift the holds by 31 October 2026.

The terminal of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. (File photo, 2010, Arthur Buliva, CC BY 3.0)

The department now says it will push past the holds and begin obligating, or legally committing, the funds. The date of the first obligation is not known.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement: “The Trump administration is determined to follow through on its commitment to these bilateral health agreements.” He said the money goes to “critical health efforts” such as HIV treatment and malaria prevention.

Pigott added: “Instead of funding the corrupt NGO industrial complex that wasted taxpayer money with no end in sight, we have reformed foreign assistance to focus on partnerships.” He said the department wants burden sharing, with partners paying more, so that countries “can take control of their own health infrastructure.”

A Democratic aide, who was not named, said the hold concerns how the department handles government-to-government financing. The aim, the aide said, is to ensure it meets requirements in appropriations law, the rules on how Congress’s money is spent.

Emily Bass, a writer focused on global health policy, argued after the notification that it was overly “brief” and asked lawmakers “to take it on faith” that the money will be well spent. In her words, the three countries “failed a 2026 US government assessment of ‘control of corruption and accountability.'”

Kenya signed the Health Cooperation Framework in December 2025, the first country to do so, the Kenyan presidency said. Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, a senior ministerial post, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed it in Washington, with Kenyan President William Ruto as witness.

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Under it, the United States commits US$1.6 billion (about KES 208 billion) over five years to government health institutions rather than NGOs, the Kenyan presidency said. The State Department has not provided a breakdown of how Kenya’s allocation will be spread across counties or facilities.

Ruto said: “I assure you that every shilling and dollar will be spent efficiently, effectively and accountably.” The framework also lists disease surveillance and modern hospital equipment as priorities, the presidency said.

The clash is about oversight of the model, more than about the sum itself. Washington says partners must carry more of the load, while its critics want proof that the money can be tracked.

The Democrats’ next step is not known, and neither is whether the committees will object formally. The only dated deadline in the record, 31 October 2026, has already passed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a congressional hold do?

It normally stops the department from spending until the committees agree. It is an informal practice rather than a court order, which is why the department can push past it.

Why does Kenya’s health system matter here?

The money is meant for government institutions, so it supports HIV and malaria programmes run through the public system. How well it is tracked will shape the next round of talks.

Is the money already flowing?

Not yet on the record. The department says it will begin obligating the funds, but it has given no date.

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