File photo, 2013. Terraces of the Vale iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais, with trucks and excavators at work on the pit floor. (Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Vale: Vale’s New York shares fell 0.38% to US$10.42, the lowest close in 12 months.

Vale’s New York shares fell 0.38% to US$10.42, the lowest close in 12 months. Streak: Four straight falls leave Vale 41.5% below its 20 April peak of US$17.82.

Four straight falls leave Vale 41.5% below its 20 April peak of US$17.82. Rio Tinto: The other iron-ore giant fell 0.72% to US$79.47, a six-month low.

The other iron-ore giant fell 0.72% to US$79.47, a six-month low. CSN Mineração: The Brazilian miner rose 0.42% to R$4.75 (about US$0.82), still 32% below its September high.

The Brazilian miner rose 0.42% to R$4.75 (about US$0.82), still 32% below its September high. Markets: The S&P 500 fell 1.03%; the US 10-year yield is near 5.1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.03%; the US 10-year yield is near 5.1%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5% (US$37.3 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Iron ore is the rock that becomes steel, and Brazil’s Vale is the world’s number two exporter of it. Its New York shares closed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at their lowest level in a year. The slide has been steady rather than sudden. The shares have lost 30.7% over 60 sessions and are now 41.5% below the April peak, so the market is paying far less for Vale’s future earnings than it did in spring. The likeliest cause is a weak iron-ore price, which Vale itself blamed for a 20% fall in third-quarter operating profit. A jittery stock market and rising bond yields added pressure on Tuesday. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Vale and Rio Tinto together carry much of the world’s iron-ore supply, so their shares falling at the same time signals falling expectations for the metal, with Brazil’s exports and budget revenue exposed.

01 The session in one read

Vale’s New York shares closed at US$10.42, a small fall of 0.38% that nonetheless set a 12-month low. It was their fourth decline in a row.

The move itself was modest, but its location matters. A stock does not usually settle at a fresh yearly low by accident after four losing days.

Assessment — Slow grind lower, not a panic MEDIUM The pattern points to steady selling of a commodity whose price is sliding, made worse by a nervous market, rather than a one-day shock. Vale’s own caution about extra dividends and its lower output give investors little reason to step in, and nothing found for Tuesday itself shows a new China headline. The variable to watch is Chinese steel demand, because a pickup there is what would turn the shares.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Iron ore is not on our spot feed, so we read it through the companies that dig it up. Vale’s shares fell 0.38% and Rio Tinto’s fell 0.72%, which points to a softer metal price rather than a problem at either company.

The odd one out was CSN Mineração, a Brazilian iron-ore miner that rose 0.42%. Tuesday looks like a pause rather than a turn.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$10.42 -0.38% CSN Mineração R$4.75 (about US$0.82) +0.42% Rio Tinto US$79.47 -0.72%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-17. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.24% USD / MXN 18.44 +0.14% USD / CLP 992.33 -0.72% USD / COP 3,304 -0.42% USD / ARS 1,552 +0.14% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,365.93 +0.23% S&P IPSA Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% — 10,525.26 10,576 10,414 — IPC MEX 71,365.93 +0.23% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.24% +8.18% 5.78 5.78 5.77 — EUR/BRL 6.34 -0.19% +2.73% 6.35 6.35 6.34 — USD/MXN 18.44 +0.14% +0.08% 18.42 18.46 18.40 — USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% +7.47% 999.55 999.28 990.53 — USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% -11.99% 3,318 3,304 3,304 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.05% +1.52% 3.41 3.45 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,552 +0.14% +11.90% 1,550 1,552 1,552 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% +3.45% 39.27 40.61 40.26 — USD/PYG 6,212 +3.22% -10.33% 6,018 6,212 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% +72.14% 11.29 12.00 11.64 — USD/DOP 60.27 -0.05% -5.09% 60.30 60.42 60.14 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% -9.63% 430.94 450.45 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.17% +1.99% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% USD/PYG 6,212 +3.22% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.17% USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first and heaviest cause is the iron-ore price itself, driven by doubts over Chinese steel demand. China buys most of the world’s seaborne ore, and Vale told investors in October that lower prices, plus higher fuel and freight costs, cut its third-quarter core operating profit, known as EBITDA, to US$3.5bn, 20% below a year earlier.

The second cause is a nervous market. The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX, which measures expected stock swings, rose 11.13%, while the US 10-year yield rose from about 4.8% in early November to about 5.1%. Higher yields make investors less keen on cyclical companies whose profits swing with the economy. Market commentary also points to a possible Federal Reserve rate rise in December.

The third cause is Vale’s own message. It kept its 2026 output target of 335m to 345m tonnes but said it was positioned to meet only the low end, after third-quarter output fell about 6% to 88.4m tonnes. It also called extra dividends unlikely, which removes a reason for income investors to buy.

The usual drivers did not all agree. The dollar index rose only 0.05% on the session and oil barely moved, so currency and energy do not explain the fall; the metal’s weak demand and the broader risk-off mood fit best.

04 The trend behind it

The 12-month high for Vale’s shares was 17.82 on 20 April, and the shares are now 41.5% below it. They have fallen 19.97% in 20 sessions, so the pace of decline has been quickening, not easing.

Rio Tinto tells the same story: it is 29.1% below its 112.04 high of 13 May and 24.2% lower over 60 sessions. This looks like a continuation of a long downtrend, now entering a more fearful phase.

Our own history since 2007 offers some comfort and some warning. After 31 earlier cases when Vale’s shares fell this much in 20 sessions, they were higher 20 sessions later 17 times, with a median gain of 5.3%, but the worst case was a further 43.4% drop. For Rio Tinto, in 66 comparable cases it was higher in only 29, a median change of -0.3%, and a worst of -58.8%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels this most. Iron ore is one of its biggest exports, so a weaker price trims export earnings and the tax and royalty income that flow to the states of Minas Gerais and Para, where the mines are.

Vale is among the heaviest stocks on the Sao Paulo exchange, so its slide weighs on Brazilian pension and index funds. A smaller export bill can also soften the real, though the dollar was steady on Tuesday.

Chile and Peru are less exposed to iron ore but share the China-demand worry through copper. A traveller in Brazil will not notice, while a local investor in Vale may.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the bellwether, and a close below 10.42 would extend the slide while a bounce would be the first sign of exhaustion.

CSN Mineração has a 12-month low of 4.08 and a high of 6.99, and sits 16.4% above that low. Rio Tinto’s nearest floor is its 12-month low of 68.78 from 20 November 2025, 15.5% below Tuesday’s close.

07 What would end it

The simplest end is a firmer iron-ore price, driven by Chinese steel mills buying more or Beijing adding support for construction. Calmer bond yields would also help, and the Federal Reserve’s December meeting is the next big test.

US data added little: October industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected (RT economic calendar).

Because Vale is at its 12-month low, there is no recent floor beneath it, and the only reference above is the 17.82 April high. Our honest answer is that the fall can pause on a relief bounce, as CSN’s did, but a lasting turn needs better China demand.

08 What to watch

China steel demand: Steel output and construction data decide how much ore mills buy; weakness here is the main risk for Vale and Rio Tinto.

Steel output and construction data decide how much ore mills buy; weakness here is the main risk for Vale and Rio Tinto. Federal Reserve in December: A rate rise would lift the dollar and yields and could pressure miners further.

A rate rise would lift the dollar and yields and could pressure miners further. Vale’s 12-month low: A close below 10.42 would confirm the slide; a hold would suggest sellers are tiring.

A close below 10.42 would confirm the slide; a hold would suggest sellers are tiring. Brazilian miners: CSN Mineração’s 4.08 low and 6.99 high frame its range after a one-day bounce.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$37.3 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 93.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.9%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on miners that rely on cheap capital and strong Chinese demand.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vale shares fall?

The likeliest reason is a weaker iron-ore price and doubts about Chinese steel demand, helped by a nervous stock market and higher bond yields. Vale also said extra dividends were unlikely.

Is this the iron-ore price?

No. Vale’s New York shares and Rio Tinto are proxies for the metal, which is not on our spot feed, so they show direction rather than the metal’s own price.

What does it mean for Brazil?

Lower iron-ore earnings reduce export income and tax revenue, and they weigh on Vale, one of the biggest stocks in Sao Paulo.

Will it keep falling?

In 31 earlier large falls, Vale’s shares were higher 20 sessions later in 17 cases, but the worst case was a further 43.4% drop. History is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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