Iguá Saneamento is a water and sewage services company based in São Paulo. It is registered with the securities regulator CVM and appears on the list of listed companies published by B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the issuer code IGSN.
|Full name
|Iguá Saneamento S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly Companhia de Águas do Brasil - CAB Ambiental
|Ticker / exchange
|IGSN (B3's code for the company as an issuer, from the B3 list of listed companies) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, Básico segment (B3's basic listing tier); the CVM registry shows its ordinary shares admitted to B3 on 13 May 2013 and repeats the CVM code 023175 in its trading-code field instead of a ticker
|Headquarters
|São Paulo, Brazil (CVM registry)
|Sector
|Water and sewage services (CVM sector label: sanitation, water and gas services)
|Website
|ri.igua.com.br
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
Company Intelligence — Institutional Access
This dossier is part of our Company Intelligence database.
Every full profile, with revenue, profit, owners and management, checked against the filings: US$490 a year or US$49 a month. Teams: Corporate US$1,450, Institutional US$3,900 a year.Start annual · US$490Monthly · US$49Team access →
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Part of LatAm Company Intelligence
This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →
Latest coverage
Mexico Jails Ex-Mayor for Iguala Killings
Antigua Leader Browne Wins Early Election
What to Do in Antigua Guatemala in November 2026
Antigua and Barbuda in Latin America, Role and Alliances
Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Read More from The Rio Times