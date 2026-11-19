Iguá Saneamento is a water and sewage services company based in São Paulo. It is registered with the securities regulator CVM and appears on the list of listed companies published by B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the issuer code IGSN. Full name Iguá Saneamento S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly Companhia de Águas do Brasil - CAB Ambiental Ticker / exchange IGSN (B3's code for the company as an issuer, from the B3 list of listed companies) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, Básico segment (B3's basic listing tier); the CVM registry shows its ordinary shares admitted to B3 on 13 May 2013 and repeats the CVM code 023175 in its trading-code field instead of a ticker Headquarters São Paulo, Brazil (CVM registry) Sector Water and sewage services (CVM sector label: sanitation, water and gas services) Website ri.igua.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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